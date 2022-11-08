Advanced search
    A018880   KR7018880005

HANON SYSTEMS

(A018880)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-07
8100.00 KRW   -0.74%
Hanon : Q3 2022 Earnings Release
PU
08/10Hanon Systems' Net Income Plunges 85.4% in June Quarter
MT
08/10Hanon : Decision on Closure of Shareholder's Registry(Including Record Date) for Dividends
PU
Hanon : Q3 2022 Earnings Release

Nov. 9, 2022
3Q 2022 Earnings Release

Nov. 9, 2022

Disclaimer

Hanon Systems does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any information expressed herein on this date is for understanding purposes before the audit, and may be subject to change without notice.

3Q 2022: Key Financial Metrics

(KRW in Billions)

3Q22

3Q21

YoY %

2Q22

QoQ %

Revenue

2,196

1,704

28.8%

2,107

4.2%

COGS

1,991

1,506

32.3%

1,906

4.5%

% of Sales

90.7%

88.4%

90.5%

SG&A (Incl. R&D)

142

128

11.4%

140

1.5%

% of Sales

6.5 %

7.5%

6.7 %

EBITDA

205

194

5.7%

198

3.2%

Margin (%)

9.3%

11.4%

9.4%

Operating Profit

62

71

-12.5%

60

2.8%

Margin (%)

2.8%

4.1%

2.9%

Net Income

19

53

-63.8%

15

30.7%

Margin (%)

0.9%

3.1%

0.7%

Volume Recovery Seen as Supply Chain Disruptions Gradually Ease; Margins Expected to Improve in 4Q

2

3Q YTD 2022: Key Financial Metrics

(KRW in Billions)

3Q YTD 2022

3Q YTD 2021

YoY Variance

Revenue

6,282

5,425

857

15.8%

COGS

5,699

4,780

919

19.2%

% of Sales

90.7%

88.1%

SG&A (Incl. R&D)

431

380

51

13.4%

% of Sales

6.9%

7.0%

EBITDA

565

640

-75

-11.7%

Margin (%)

9.0%

11.8%

Operating Profit

152

265

-113

-42.5%

Margin (%)

2.4%

4.9%

Net Income

56

212

-156

-73.7%

Margin (%)

0.9%

3.9%

Ongoing Cost Recovery Actions to Improve 4Q Profitability; 2021 Net income Included One-time Gains

3

3Q 2022 Highlights

3Q22 Highlights

  • Revenue growth in consecutive four quarters on volume recovery; Expect consistent progress in 4Q
  • Cost recovery from customers is ongoing; Yearly OPM to improve further due to easing cost pressure
  • On track or exceed new business wins target with modules and system orders for battery electric vehicles Sales Breakdown (3Q YTD 2022)

By Region

By Customer

Others

Korea

16%

Europe

BMW 4%

27%

30%

Mercedes 3%

HMG

Stellantis 4%

47%

Asia

GM 6%

VW

Americas

16%

8%

27%

Ford

12%

4

Quarterly Sales

Consolidated Sales

Comments

(KRW in Billions)

2,196

2,101

2,107

1,901

1,926

1,980

1,869

1,869

1,704

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

  • Record-highquarterly sales in company history
  • Americas, Europe, China and Korea YoY revenue up by 57%, 27%, 14% and 7% respectively
  • Increase in YoY revenue on production recovery with GM (+78%), BMW (+46%), VW (+40%), HMG (+25%), Ford (+19%), Mercedes (+13%) and Stellantis (+12%)
  • Gradual recovery from supply-driven disruption, though the normalization is slower than expected with volatility in production

3Q Revenue Increase of 29% YoY Driven as Production Recovery and Favorable Foreign Exchange Rate

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hanon Systems published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 04:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
