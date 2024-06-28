- Seventh consecutive sustainability report; published in Korean and English

- Demonstrates achievements in environmental, social and governance performance and highlights ESG progress





SEOUL, Korea, June 28, 2024 - Hanon Systems (KS:018880), a leading global automotive thermal management supplier for electrified mobility, is proud to announce the publication of its 2023 sustainability report.





This report highlights the company's major sustainability initiatives, achievements, and results for the year, as well as its areas of focus for 2024.





Key accomplishments include progress in achieving carbon-neutral goals. The company has a goal to be carbon neutral by 2040 with an interim target in 2030, which includes significant reductions in Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 emissions (limited to the procurement sector) compared to a 2019 baseline.





"In alignment with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions, Hanon Systems is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2040," said Nurdal Kücükkaya and Subu Nagasubramony, co-CEOs of Hanon Systems. "Sustainability management is a strategic priority for us, and we will continue to exert company-wide efforts to become a leading ESG company."





Earlier this year, Hanon Systems was included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the first time. The yearbook featured 11 companies in the Auto Components industry, which scored in the top 15% amongst global companies as well as within 30% of the industry's top-performing company. In addition, Hanon Systems was included in FTSE4Good, the FTSE Russel's index for socially responsible investments, managed by the London Stock Exchange.





Recently, the company introduced its Commitment to the Environment, which includes the key components of its environmental approach and complements the Official Environmental Statement.





View the report on the company's website here. https://www.hanonsystems.com/En/Investors/AnnualReport



