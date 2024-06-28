Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Hanon Systems published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 07:53:13 UTC.
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4,790 KRW
|-1.34%
|-3.91%
|-34.29%
|May. 16
|Hanon Systems Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
|CI
|May. 10
|Nomura Adjusts Hanon Systems’ Price Target to KRW3,000 From KRW4,000, Keeps at Reduce
|MT
Attachments
Disclaimer
Hanon Systems published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 07:53:13 UTC.
|Hanon Systems Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
|CI
|Nomura Adjusts Hanon Systems’ Price Target to KRW3,000 From KRW4,000, Keeps at Reduce
|MT
|Hanon Systems Q1 Profit Falls 81%
|MT
|Hankook Tire to Purchase Controlling Stake in Hanon Systems
|MT
|South Korea's Hankook Tire to become majority shareholder in Hanon Systems
|RE
|Hanon Systems announced that it expects to receive KRW 365.1375008 billion in funding from Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.
|CI
|Hanon Systems Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|Hanon Systems Widens Q4 Loss
|MT
|Nomura Adjusts Hanon Systems Price Target to KRW4,000 From KRW5,000, Keeps at Reduce
|MT
|Hanon Systems Production of R744 eCompressors Surpasses 500,000 Units in Portugal
|CI
|Hanon Systems Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Hanon Systems Swings to Loss in Q3
|MT
|Nomura Adjusts Hanon Systems' Price Target to KRW5,000 From KRW7,000, Keeps at Reduce
|MT
|Hanon Systems Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Hanon Systems' Net Income Jumps 658.5% in Q2
|MT
|Nomura Adjusts Hanon Systems' Price Target to KRW8,000 From KRW6,000, Keeps at Reduce
|MT
|Hanon Systems Announces Executive Appointments
|CI
|Hanon Systems Announces Executive Changes
|CI
|Hanon Systems Has Announces Executive Changes
|CI
|Hanon Systems Announces the Resignation of Min Suk Sung as CEO
|CI
|Hanon Systems Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Hanon Systems' Net Profit Jumps 103.1% in Q1
|MT
|Hanon Systems Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Jiangsu Olive Sensors High-Tech Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire a 37.5% stake in Bonaire Automotive Electrical Systems Co., Ltd. from Hanon Systems for approximately CNY 160 million.
|CI
|Nomura Adjusts Hanon Systems' Price Target to KRW6,000 From KRW7,000, Keeps at Reduce
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-34.29%
|1.84B
|-6.29%
|3.55B
|-22.02%
|3.22B
|-6.20%
|2.37B
|+124.18%
|2.19B
|+33.96%
|2.12B
|-28.19%
|1.13B
|-29.23%
|1.03B
|+14.41%
|939M
|-34.90%
|876M