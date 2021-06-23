Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hanon Systems
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A018880   KR7018880005

HANON SYSTEMS

(A018880)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Private equity, rivals enter prelim bids for $6 billion stake in Hanon Systems -newspaper

06/23/2021 | 12:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL (Reuters) - Private equity firms Carlyle Group and Bain Capital, auto suppliers Valeo and Mahle were among those that entered non-binding bids to buy a stake in South Korea's Hanon Systems worth 6.6 trillion won ($5.81 billion) as of Tuesday, South Korean media reported.

The bidders are looking into acquiring about a 70% stake of auto supplier Hanon Systems on sale by majority shareholder, local private equity firm Hahn & Company, as well as second-largest shareholder Hankook Tire & Technology Co Ltd, newspaper Korea Economic Daily reported on Tuesday citing unnamed investment banking sources.

Hanon Systems said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that the majority shareholder is considering a stake sale with Morgan Stanley and Evercore as advisers, but nothing has been decided.

A spokesperson for Mahle declined to comment. Spokespeople for Carlyle, Bain and Valeo did not have an immediate response.

Hanon Systems is the world's second-largest supplier of auto thermal management systems such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and reported a 6.9 trillion won revenue and 315.8 billion won operating profit in 2020, according to its regulatory filing.

Shares in Hanon Systems closed down 4.1% compared with the wider market's 0.7% rise on Tuesday.

($1 = 1,135.0600 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee, editing by Louise Heavens)

By Joyce Lee


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANON SYSTEMS 0.84% 18100 End-of-day quote.11.38%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 0.84% 45.53 Delayed Quote.43.61%
VALEO -0.30% 26.78 Real-time Quote.-17.04%
All news about HANON SYSTEMS
12:21aPrivate equity, rivals enter prelim bids for $6 billion stake in Hanon System..
RE
06/22SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
05/12HANON SYSTEM  : ' Net Profit Surges 81% in Q1
MT
03/31Automotive Battery Management System Market to 2027 - Continental AG, Dana Li..
AQ
03/03HANON  : Nomura Adjusts Hanon Systems' Price Target to 14,000 Won From 15,500 Wo..
MT
02/11HANON  : Nomura Downgrades Hanon Systems to Reduce From Neutral, Adjusts Price T..
MT
02/10MARKET CHATTER : Hanon Systems' Q4 FY20 Net Profit Falls 25%
MT
2020MARKET CHATTER : Hanon Systems to be Up for Sale in 2021
MT
2020Key Hyundai affiliate aims to muscle into electric vehicle market as longtime..
RE
2018Hyundai shares skid as U.S. prosecutors probe Hyundai car recalls
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 822 B 6,90 B 6,90 B
Net income 2021 351 B 0,31 B 0,31 B
Net Debt 2021 2 030 B 1,79 B 1,79 B
P/E ratio 2021 27,0x
Yield 2021 1,97%
Capitalization 9 446 B 8 304 M 8 331 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 2 052
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart HANON SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Hanon Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANON SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 17 700,00 KRW
Average target price 18 428,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 4,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Min-Suk Sung Co-President, CEO, COO, Director & Executive VP
Nurdal Kücükkaya Co-President & Director
Ramachandran Subramani Naga Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Steven L. Clarke Chief Technology Officer, Director & VP
Soon-Gun Hwang MD & Compliance Support Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANON SYSTEMS11.38%8 684
AUTEL INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.26.19%6 483
BREMBO S.P.A.-1.76%4 094
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED35.17%3 638
NINGBO XUSHENG AUTO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.9.49%2 442
BETHEL AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY SYSTEMS CO., LTD5.06%2 369