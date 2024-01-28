Certain Common Stock of Hanryu Holdings, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 28-JAN-2024.

Certain Common Stock of Hanryu Holdings, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 28-JAN-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 181 days starting from 31-JUL-2023 to 28-JAN-2024.



Details:

The directors, executive officers and holders of 10% or more outstanding common stock have agreed that, for a period of one hundred eighty (180) days after the closing date of the offering, subject to certain limited exceptions, they will not directly or indirectly, without the prior written consent of the underwriter, (a) offer, sell, or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, any shares of capital stock of the Company or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for shares of capital stock of the Company; or (b) file or caused to be filed any registration statement with the Commission relating to the offering of any shares of capital stock of the Company or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for shares of capital stock of the Company.