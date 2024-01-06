Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) provided earnings guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. Hansa expects to report total fourth quarter revenue of SEK 50 million consisting of SEK 43 million in product sales and SEK 7 million in revenue recognition mainly under the agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics. Product sales is driven by growth in new markets such as U.K., Germany, and Spain. Operating loss to be SEK 177 million.

For the year, the company expects total revenue of SEK 134 million and operating loss to be SEK 790 million.