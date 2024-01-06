Hansa Biopharma AB, formerly Hansa Medical AB, is a Sweden-based biopharmaceutical company with focus on immunomodulatory enzymes for treatment and prevention of rare and severe autoimmune conditions and transplant rejection. The Company's operations consist of research and development for drug discovery. The Company conducts several projects, among which primary are IdeS (Immunoglobulin G-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes) and HBP-assay (Heparin Binding Protein-assay). IdeS's goal is to enable transplantation that prevents antibody-mediated rejection. HBP-assay is a diagnostic method that aims to predict severe sepsis in patients with infectious disease symptoms. The Company's patent portfolio consists of several patent families that geographically cover numerous jurisdictions, including the United States, Europe and Japan.