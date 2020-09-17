Log in
Hansa Biopharma :  Biopharma to host Capital Markets Day on Thursday October 29, 2020 in Copenhagen

09/17/2020 | 02:10am EDT
09/17/2020

Focusing on transformation into a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company and the potential of its unique antibody-cleaving enzyme platform beyond transplantation in areas such as autoimmunity and gene therapy

Lund, Sweden September 17, 2020. Hansa Biopharma ('Hansa'), the leader in immunomodulatory enzyme technology for rare IgG mediated diseases, today announced that the Company will host its 2020 Capital Markets Day (CMD) in Copenhagen on Thursday October 29, from 13:30-17:30 CET (7:30am-11:30am EST).

The CMD event will be focused around Hansa Biopharma's transformation into a fully integrated and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company and will highlight the potential of the Company's unique antibody-cleaving enzyme platform beyond transplantation in areas such as autoimmunity and gene therapy.

The event will feature both senior management and external guest speakers. A detailed agenda is expected to be shared to registrants a few weeks ahead of the CMD. The event will be livestreamed and available for all viewers on our web at http://www.hansabiopharma.com.

If you wish to participate in the CMD virtually, kindly sign up using the following link here.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be limitations to the number of physical participants at the CMD. In-person invitations will go out separetaly by email to select institutional investors, analysts and media.

Multimedia Files:

Categories:Cision

Disclaimer

Hansa Biopharma AB published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 06:09:04 UTC
