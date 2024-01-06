Hansa and NewBridge Pharmaceuticals have formed a partnership to enable supply of Hansa's novel treatment Idefirix® to kidney transplant patients in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) trough NewBridge's capabilities. The new collaboration is rooted in the existing European conditional marketing authorization for Idefirix and pending application for marketing authorization in the respective MENA markets for desensitization treatment in kidney transplantation.
Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)
Equities
HNSA
SE0002148817
Biotechnology & Medical Research
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|25.22 SEK
|-0.16%
|-3.74%
|-3.74%
|Dec. 14
|Hansa Biopharma Announces Full Results from 16-HMedIdeS-12 Phase 2 Trial in Patients with Antibody Mediated Rejection Episodes Following Kidney Transplantation
|CI
|Dec. 13
|Hansa Biopharma Nomination Committee Formed
|CI
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-3.74%
|129 M $
|+11.73%
|42 368 M $
|-4.69%
|40 245 M $
|-2.91%
|30 088 M $
|-1.06%
|23 766 M $
|+6.45%
|22 712 M $
|-4.36%
|22 288 M $
|-5.29%
|11 485 M $
|-7.87%
|11 243 M $
|+4.32%
|10 780 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) - Nasdaq Stockholm
- News Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)
- Hansa Biopharma and Newbridge Pharmaceuticals Forms Partnership to Enable Supply of Novel Treatment Idefirix to Kidney Transplant Patients in the Middle East and North Africa