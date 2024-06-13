June 13th, 2024 - Hansen Technologies Ltd (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries, is pleased to announce several key leadership changes.

To best support Hansen's global reach, increased size and anticipated growth, the Company will have two operational verticals effective from 1 July 2024:

Energy & Utilities - led by David Castree (Global President - Energy & Utilities)

- led by David Castree (Global President - Energy & Utilities) Communications & Media - led by Scott Weir (Global President - Communications & Media)

Both David and Scott are experienced long term Hansen executives and bring varied and significant knowledge gained over many years to the new roles. As Vertical Presidents, David and Scott will oversee their respective global verticals to drive continued organic growth and lead operations covering sales, marketing, customer relationships and delivery. Both verticals will be supported by central corporate services teams covering Legal, Finance, HR, IT, Corporate Marketing and Administration.

Hansen is also very pleased to announce that Niv Fernando, a former senior executive at Hansen, has rejoined the Hansen team as Chief Strategy Officer. Niv will be responsible for managing the development and execution of Hansen's growth strategy, which includes Mergers-and-Acquisitions (M&A). Niv has significant experience in strategy, corporate finance, and law, as well as executing global growth initiatives.

With plans for this new structure finalised, Hansen's current Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Graeme Taylor, will step down from his position as CEO effective 1 July 2024. Graeme has played a pivotal role in guiding the company over the past year, enabling the Company to focus on establishing this new structure and providing stability through this period of change.

Andrew Hansen will resume the role of Global CEO & Managing Director of Hansen, with the new structure enabling him to continue his focus on strategic initiatives and provide guidance at the Executive level.

Commenting on the leadership changes, Hansen's Global CEO and Managing Director, Andrew Hansen said, "Hansen is fortunate to have such talented and experienced leaders as part of our ongoing growth strategy and succession planning who can seamlessly step into these elevated roles. The appointment of Niv demonstrates the focus we have on international expansion through strategic M&A. This leadership transition is a natural evolution of our company's growth, stability and success since we commenced operations in 1971, and today's announcement positions Hansen well for further growth and expansion."

"Graeme has made significant contributions over his many years with Hansen, and I look forward to working with him as he steps back from day-to-day operations over the coming months. On behalf of the Board, I'd like thank Graeme for his absolute commitment to Hansen and to congratulate David, Scott, and Niv on these significant appointments. Hansen is well positioned for the future with a clear strategy, strong balance sheet, profitability and cash flow generation that enables the business to execute on its key strategic priorities."

