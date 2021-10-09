Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Hansen Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSN   AU000000HSN3

HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(HSN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hansen Technologies : CCB Enables a New Era of Digital Agility and Automation for Germany's wilhelm.tel

10/09/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 17th, 2021 - Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN) is pleased to announce today that it has signed a new agreement with wilhelm.tel GmbH, a multi-service provider of telecommunications services in Germany. Under the terms of this agreement, Hansen will upgrade wilhelm.tel's existing version of Hansen CCB - NavibillingCX to the latest version and replace their existing CRM system. As a result of this upgrade, wilhelm.tel will receive enhanced customer care, billing and product management capabilities, as well as improved accounting and provisioning processes.

Jens Seedorff, General Manager, wilhelm.tel, commented: "Our partnership with Hansen has a strong track record of operational efficiency. It was based on this that we decided that Hansen were the ideal vendor to help further enable the next chapter of our digital transformation initiative - as we confront not only changing customer expectations, but a telecommunications industry undergoing a major degree of transition as well."

Scott Weir, Regional President, EMEA, Hansen Technologies, commented: "wilhelm.tel is a longstanding customer of Hansen, supporting their customers for over twenty years with our NavibillingCX product. We are excited to have been selected to not only upgrade wilhelm.tel to our new version of NavibillingCX-based on Microsoft Business Central - but also introduce significant new functionality that improves the customer experience, while accelerating time-to-market. wilhelm.tel's commitment to Hansen and our product demonstrates the strength of our relationship and provides a strong foundation to future-proof their business for many years to come."

Hansen CCB, part of the Create-Deliver-Engage Suite of software, provides flexible rating, billing and customer care for communications and pay-TV service providers. Part of the Hansen CCB product family, NavibillingCX is a tailor-made unified solution for fixed and mobile telephony, as well as broadband, IP services, cable TV and interconnect billing. It provides end-to-end customer lifecycle management, and also delivers full ERP capabilities including financial controls, reporting and analytics via Microsoft integration.

For further information about Hansen Technologies, please visit www.hansencx.com.

-ENDS-

About Hansen Technologies
Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 580+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyze customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.
For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

About wilhelm.tel
Founded in 1999 as a completely owned subsidiary of Stadtwerke Norderstedt, wilhelm.tel GmbH is a nationwide pioneer among operators of high-performance fiber optic networks. From the very beginning, the company has consistently followed a Fiber-to-the-Building strategy, directly connecting every building to its fiber optic network. Since 2020, wilhelm.tel has been increasingly laying fiber optics right up to apartment buildings, thus guaranteeing maximum bandwidth to the customer.
The fiber-optic network, which currently comprises around 2,500 kilometers, has long since crossed the city limits of its home market in Norderstedt and is growing steadily in the direction of Schleswig-Holstein, Hamburg and Lower Saxony. wilhelm.tel regularly sets new standards nationwide with pioneering technology and products and services that are precisely tailored to customer needs. With a resulting market share of up to 90 per cent, wilhelm.tel is considered the most sought-after provider in the Hamburg metropolitan region.
In 2019, wilhelm.tel GmbH, with 130 employees, generated an annual turnover of 73 million euros.
For more information on Wilhelm.tel, visit https://www.wilhelm-tel.de/

Contacts:
Adnan Bashir
Senior Manager, Global Corporate Communications
Hansen Technologies
+1 647-204-0999

Share

Disclaimer

Hansen Technologies Limited published this content on 09 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2021 18:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
09/20HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES : to Showcase Industry Solutions for 5G and IoT Innovation at Digital ..
PU
09/06BGH Capital Fund I managed by BGH Capital cancelled the acquisition of Hansen Technolog..
CI
08/27HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/24Hansen Technologies to Seek Acquisitions
CI
08/24Hansen Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
08/24Hansen Technologies Limited Declares Final, Partially Franked Dividend, Payable on 21 S..
CI
08/19HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES : Named in ‘Major Players' Category in New IDC MarketScape
PU
08/17HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES : Enables a New Era of Digital Agility and Automation for Germany's wi..
BU
08/17Hansen Technologies Signs New Agreement with Wilhelm.tel GmbH
CI
07/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Microsoft, Deliveroo, Didi, Biogen, Tesla...
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 305 M 223 M 223 M
Net income 2022 42,9 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
Net cash 2022 2,45 M 1,79 M 1,79 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,6x
Yield 2022 1,84%
Capitalization 1 179 M 862 M 861 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,86x
EV / Sales 2023 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hansen Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,88 AUD
Average target price 6,23 AUD
Spread / Average Target 6,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Alexander Hansen Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Graeme Taylor Chief Financial Officer
David Dundas Trude Chairman
Guy Tennant Chief Technology Officer
Matt Gurrie Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED57.64%862
ACCENTURE PLC24.49%205 845
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.37.48%193 740
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.65%128 371
INFOSYS LIMITED37.27%96 130
SNOWFLAKE INC.11.41%94 338