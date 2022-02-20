Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Hansen Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSN   AU000000HSN3

HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(HSN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/18 12:10:45 am
4.95 AUD   -0.60%
05:41pHANSEN TECHNOLOGIES : Dividend/Distribution - HSN
PU
05:31pHANSEN TECHNOLOGIES : FY22 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
02/06HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - HSN
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hansen Technologies : Dividend/Distribution - HSN

02/20/2022 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

HSN - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

21/2/2022

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.07000000

Ex Date

24/2/2022

Record Date

25/2/2022

Payment Date

21/3/2022

DRP election date

Monday February 28, 2022 17:00:00

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 6

2A.4 +Record Date 25/2/2022
Notification of dividend / distribution
31/12/2021
relates to a period of six months
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
Ordinary Special
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
ASX +Security Description
HSN
1.6 ASX +Security Code
21/2/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.4 The announcement is New announcement
HSN
1.3 ASX issuer code
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
ABN
1.2 Registered Number Type
HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
1.1 Name of +Entity
onlyPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
usepersonalPart 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details For
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details

Registration Number

90090996455

2 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.5 Ex Date 24/2/2022

2A.6 Payment Date 21/3/2022

only

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the

dividend/distribution.

No

use

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per

+security (in primary currency) for all

dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.07000000

personal

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the

currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to

securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for

dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this

this dividend/distribution?

dividend/distribution

Yes

Full DRP

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information

apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount

Forthis time?

per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.05000000

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? No

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

(%)

50.1300 %30.0000 %

only

3A.4

Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

+security

49.8700 %

AUD 0.02506500

3A.6

Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount

per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

use

3A.7

Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign

income amount per security

AUD 0.02493500

Part 3B - Special dividend/distribution

personal

3B.1

Is the special dividend/distribution estimated at this

3B.1a Special dividend/distribution estimated amount

time?

per +security

No

AUD

3B.1b Special dividend/distribution amount per +security

AUD 0.02000000

3B.2

Is special dividend/distribution franked?

3B.2a Is the special dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

No

3B.3

Percentage of special dividend/distribution that is

3B.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked

(%)

50.1300 %

30.0000 %

3B.4

Special dividend/distribution franked amount per

3B.5 Percentage of special dividend/distribution that is

+security

unfranked

For

AUD 0.01002600

49.8700 %

3B.6

Special dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3B.7

Special dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per +security

AUD 0.00997400

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1

What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

only

4A.2

Last date and time for lodgement of election

4A.3 DRP discount rate

notices to share registry under DRP

0.0000 %

Monday February 28, 2022 17:00:00

4A.4

Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

End Date

22/2/2022

28/2/2022

4A.5

DRP price calculation methodology

use

The shares alloted under the DRP will be alloted for a price which is 100 percent of the weighted average sale price

(rounded to the nearest cent) of all shares sold on the ASX on the Book's Closing Date and the four trading days

immediately preceding the Book's Closing Date.

4A.6

DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD

21/3/2022

personal

4A.8

Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue

Yes

date?

Yes

4A.9

Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10

Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11

Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

No

4A.12

Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

https://d12ndxiu71cltc.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/20034229/Dividend-Reinvestment-Plan.pdf

4A.13

Further information about the DRP

For

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hansen Technologies Limited published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 22:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
05:41pHANSEN TECHNOLOGIES : Dividend/Distribution - HSN
PU
05:31pHANSEN TECHNOLOGIES : FY22 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
02/06HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - HSN
PU
02/01Vantaa Energy Expands Partnership with Hansen to Cover Regulating Power Market Operatio..
CI
02/01HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES : Vantaa Energy Expands Partnership With Hansen to Cover Regulating Po..
PU
01/30Hansen Technologies Limited Announces Resignation of Jennifer Douglas as Director
CI
01/27City of Virginia Beach Transforms Customer Experience with Hansen
CI
01/27HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES : City of Virginia Beach Transforms Customer Experience with Hansen
PU
01/18HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES : Application for quotation of securities - HSN
PU
01/10HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES : Included in 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Meter Data Management Rep..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 299 M 214 M 214 M
Net income 2022 41,0 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
Net cash 2022 1,70 M 1,22 M 1,22 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,3x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 993 M 713 M 713 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,32x
EV / Sales 2023 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float -
Chart HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hansen Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,95 AUD
Average target price 6,10 AUD
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Alexander Hansen Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Graeme Taylor Chief Financial Officer
David Dundas Trude Chairman
Guy Tennant Chief Technology Officer
Matt Gurrie Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-7.48%713
ACCENTURE PLC-22.52%202 986
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.49%187 983
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.97%111 517
INFOSYS LIMITED-9.58%95 836
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-18.70%84 198