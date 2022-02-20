Hansen Technologies : Dividend/Distribution - HSN

2A.4 +Record Date 25/2/2022
Notification of dividend / distribution
31/12/2021
relates to a period of six months
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
Ordinary Special
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
ASX +Security Description
HSN
1.6 ASX +Security Code
21/2/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.4 The announcement is New announcement
HSN
1.3 ASX issuer code
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
ABN
1.2 Registered Number Type
HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
1.1 Name of +Entity
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
Registration Number
90090996455
2A.5 Ex Date 24/2/2022
2A.6 Payment Date 21/3/2022
|
only
|
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
|
|
|
|
|
Security holder approval
|
|
|
|
Court approval
|
|
|
|
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
|
|
|
|
ACCC approval
|
|
|
|
FIRB approval
|
|
|
|
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the
dividend/distribution.
|
|
|
dividend/distribution.
|
|
|
|
No
|
|
use
|
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
|
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per
|
|
+security (in primary currency) for all
|
|
dividends/distributions notified in this form
|
|
AUD 0.07000000
|
|
personal
|
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to
|
|
|
|
securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
|
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for
|
|
|
|
dividends/distributions on this +security?
|
|
|
|
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
|
|
|
|
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to
this dividend/distribution?
|
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this
|
|
|
this dividend/distribution?
|
dividend/distribution
|
|
|
Yes
|
Full DRP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information
apart from franking?
|
|
|
|
apart from franking?
|
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at
this time?
|
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount
per +security
|
Forthis time?
|
per +security
No
AUD
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.05000000
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
3 / 6