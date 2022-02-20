Hansen Technologies : Dividend/Distribution - HSN

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.5 Ex Date 24/2/2022

2A.6 Payment Date 21/3/2022

only 2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the

dividend/distribution.

No

use 2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per

+security (in primary currency) for all

dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.07000000

personal 2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the

currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to

securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for

dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to 2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this

this dividend/distribution? dividend/distribution

Yes Full DRP

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information

apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at 3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount