September 20th, 2023 - Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the communications, energy and water industries, today announced the next generation of its globally deployed service-activation application, Hansen Provision. With Release 8.0, Hansen Provision solidifies its fully cloud-native and highly scalable architecture for existing services and positions itself to further leverage opportunities in the next-generation services domain driven by 5G. With increased innovation agility, customers will benefit from the faster rollout of products, a complete view of service fulfilment processes and a consistent fulfilment experience.

Communications services providers (CSPs) around the world are facing an unprecedented demand to process orders quickly and seamlessly, with ever-increasing volumes coupled with the increasing complexity of orders. Hansen has made specific investments to enhance functionality in this latest Hansen Provision update. This update allows operators to dynamically scale the application depending on order volumes, while the application continues to process orders seamlessly. This capability is critical for service providers looking to optimise cloud-hosting costs.

Hansen is committed to supporting relevant TMF open APIs across its portfolio. Hansen Provision Release 8.0 is a step in that direction with a view to aligning the product to TM Forum ODA (Open Digital Architecture) principles, with new capabilities to improve interaction with enterprise applications and other ODA components.

Security is a key aspect of this release of Hansen Provision. Hansen has invested in robust security measures to further bolster against vulnerabilities, utilising industry-standard scanning tools and ongoing periodic third-party security audits. At the same time, DevOps is also a major area of focus as a supporting technology for the rapid delivery and consumption of new Hansen Provision releases, with an emphasis on further automating deployment tasks.

Guy Tennant, Chief Technology Officer at Hansen, commented: "Scalability, automation, enhanced security and being fully cloud-native deliver the customer service, cost optimisation and product innovation that CSPs today need. At a time when 5G, IoT and a slew of new digital services are making their impact felt, there is no better time to launch the latest iteration of our provisioning product, geared towards helping our valued customers worldwide grow their businesses in an efficient and seamless way.

Hansen Provision is currently deployed in the fulfilment operations of CSPs around the world - a major endorsement of the provisioning expertise that we have come to be globally renowned for in the communications industry. We expect demand for it to only increase in the years to come."

The Hansen Suite for Communications, Technology & Media enables service providers to create and deliver new business models through accelerated product innovation.

For further information about Hansen Technologies, please visit www.hansencx.com.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com



