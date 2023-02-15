Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Hansen Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSN   AU000000HSN3

HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(HSN)
2023-02-15
4.950 AUD   +2.70%
Hansen Technologies : Experts to Demonstrate Solutions for 5G and IoT Monetisation at Digital Transformation World Asia 2023

02/15/2023 | 03:28pm EST
February 16th, 2023 - Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries, is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at the 2023 edition of Digital Transformation World Asia, taking place in Bangkok from March 14th to 16th. This year, Hansen will showcase how it helps CSPs unlock new revenues and services, and power future digital marketplaces, in an increasingly connected and automated world.

Hansen experts at the event will demonstrate the Hansen Suite for Communications, Technology & Media comprised of cloud-native applications that can help enable service providers to create new business models and grow revenue through accelerated product innovation. As part of the experience, visitors can expect various aspects of the connected-service experience, including 5G and IoT use-cases, complex B2B service experiences, as well as multi-play bundling.

Hansen has also joined forces with Cognizant to showcase the award-winning Digital Marketplace. This enables companies to launch their products into a zero-touch digital market, where they will be seamlessly delivered to each customer using 5G, IoT and edge-computing. With the focus on four key industries - sports, healthcare, facilities management and gaming - this 'industry-agnostic' marketplace ecosystem can help CSPs realise new revenue streams.

To book a meeting or demonstration with Hansen experts, register here and head to booth #16, between March 14th and 16th.

David Castree, Division President for Communications, Technology & Media at Hansen, commented: "The communications industry is facing unprecedented challenges as it undergoes transformation. With competition from unexpected sources, it's crucial to stay nimble and adaptable. As partners with some of the most visionary players in the field, we are honoured to demonstrate how our innovative solutions help our customers unlock new revenue streams and shape the future of their businesses. We eagerly anticipate engaging with thought leaders from across Asia and beyond to explore collaboration opportunities."

For further information about Hansen Technologies, please visit www.hansencx.com.

-ENDS-

About Hansen Technologies
Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 600+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.
For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

Contacts:
Adnan Bashir
Senior Manager, Global Corporate Communications
+1 647 204 0999

Hansen Technologies Limited published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
