Hansen Technologies : FY22 Half Year Results Presentation

This presentation has been prepared by Hansen Technologies Limited (Hansen).
Information contained in this presentation:
is intended to be general background information only, and is not intended that it be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and is not an offer or invitation for subscription, purchase, or recommendation of securities in Hansen
should be read in conjunction with Hansen's financial reports and market releases on ASX
includes forward-looking statements about Hansen and the environment in which Hansen operates, which are subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of Hansen - as such undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements as actual results or performance may differ materially from these statements
includes statements relating to past performance, which should not be regarded as a reliable guide to future performance
includes certain financial information not recognised under IFRS which Hansen considers useful to assist in evaluating Hansen's performance - however, such information has not been subject to audit or review in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards.
All dollar values are in Australian dollars (A$) unless otherwise stated.
Definitions
1H21 = six months ended 31 December 2020
2H21= six months ended 30 June 2021
FY21 = financial year ended 30 June 2021
1H22 = six months ended 31 December 2021
2H22= six months ended 30 June 2022
FY22 = financial year ended 30 June 2022
Reported EBITDA* = Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, excluding net foreign exchange gains (losses)
Underlying EBITDA* = Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, excluding net foreign exchange gains (losses), not including non-recurring items
NPAT = Net profit after tax
NPATA* = Net profit after tax excluding tax effected amortisation of acquired customer and technology intangibles
*EBITDA, EBIT, NPATA, Recurring revenue and Non-recurring revenue are non-IFRS measures that have not been audited or reviewed by
Notes: base of exchange rates for constant currency calculations is the average exchange rate for 1H21.
1H22 revenue was $148.9m on a reported basis; 1H22 revenue was $147.9m on a constant currency basis; 4.7% gain is on reported revenue.
3.6% gain on underlying 1H22 EBITDA excluding non-recurring items ($0.3m); EBITDA margin of 36.4% is based on reported figures (underlying EBITDA of $54.2m / revenue of $148.9m).
Underlying NPATA = Net profit after tax excluding tax effected amortisation of acquired intangibles and non-recurring items; 7.3% gain is on underlying 1H22 NPATA excluding non-recurring items $0.2m after tax.
Hansen Technologies Limited published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 22:30:05 UTC.