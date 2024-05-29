May 29th, 2024 - Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a global provider of software and services to the energy, utilities, and communications industries, is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its partnership with Swedish energy company Skellefteå Kraft. As part of the agreement, Skellefteå Kraft will exploit the fully modular capabilities of Hansen Trade and utilise the platform to operate across all physical trading marketplaces in Sweden. This expansion builds upon Skellefteå Kraft's initial deployment of Hansen Trade's Intraday Trading module.

Complementing Skellefteå Kraft's current operations, Hansen Trade's Day-Ahead Trading module enables them to optimise trading processes in day-ahead markets. The bidding process is streamlined and can be fully automated, and presenting trade results at the asset level minimises the need for post-trade processes; additionally, the platform includes several embedded safety features to ensure the correctness of the bids. Similarly, the Intraday Auctions module automates intraday auction bidding and provides a detailed view of trade result allocation.

The various Ancillary Market solutions delivered by Hansen Trade will automate operations with flexible, future-proof capabilities. Regulating Power complies with the mFRR EAM requirements, automates bidding and activation request handling, and supports SCADA communication with comprehensive features. The aFRR module enables Skellefteå Kraft to trade automatically in the capacity market, and it is also ready for Sweden's future aFRR energy market. Hansen Trade's FCR module automates bidding and trade result handling on a detailed level; as with the other Hansen Trade modules, the FCR module supports the current EDIEL-based bidding communications and is ready for the change to ECP.

The Hansen Trade Customer Portal module enables Skellefteå Kraft to automate communication between the trading desk and other clients, like power plant control rooms. The Customer Portal automatically communicates production plans, trade results, and, for example, mFRR activation requests to end-customers.

Finally, Skellefteå Kraft can enhance market insights and boost trading strategies using the powerful analytics and next-generation AI logic engine embedded in the Power Market Analytics module. In addition, traders can easily visualise what is happening in the markets and underlying fundamentals, correlating this to price movements.

Stefan Forsgren, Business Area Director, Power System at Skellefteå Kraft, commented: "The ongoing market changes have made it necessary to review our trading solution to ensure continued presence in the physical markets. The comprehensive solution presented by Hansen suits our business well. We have previously had positive experiences with Hansen's module for the continuous intraday market, and we are therefore pleased to expand our collaboration."

David Castree, Chief Customer Officer at Hansen, commented: "We are delighted to see this expansion of our relationship with Skellefteå Kraft. It reflects the positive reception we've experienced for our next-generation energy trading solution in the region. The scope of Hansen Trade's comprehensive capabilities and low barrier to entry for organisations enable them to evaluate, implement, and expand easily as their confidence and requirements grow. With dynamic market forces and a changing regulatory landscape in the Nordic region, Hansen Trade empowers companies like Skellefteå Kraft to keep their operations running seamlessly, with unparalleled agility and confidence."

Part of the Hansen Suite for Energy & Utilities and delivered as a modular, Cloud-native SaaS solution, Hansen Trade fully meets the flexibility and scalability demands of the evolving energy-trading market.

For further information about Hansen Technologies, please visit www.hansencx.com.

-ENDS-

About Hansen

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water, and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

About Skellefteå Kraft

Skellefteå Kraft enables the electrification of society and future infrastructure solutions through innovation, research, and investments in renewable energy. As one of Sweden's largest producers, Skellefteå Kraft operates production facilities for wind, hydropower, heat, and bioenergy.

For more information, visit www.skekraft.se

