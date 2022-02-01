Hansen Technologies : Vantaa Energy Expands Partnership With Hansen to Cover Regulating Power Market Operations

Log in
02/01/2022
February 1st, 2022 - Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN) is pleased to announce the expansion of its partnership with Vantaa Energy Ltd. As part of the agreement, Vantaa Energy, one of the largest city energy companies in Finland, will expand its use of Hansen Trade to cover regulating power (mFRR) market operations. The agreement builds on contracts involving automated intraday trading with Hansen Trade.

The regulating power solution within Hansen Trade enables Vantaa Energy to automate regulating power bidding. Electronic-activation functionality and related smaller minimum bid size also enables better capacity optimisation.

Hansen Trade also includes features such as bid linking which will enable Vantaa Energy to more effectively take power-plant ramping limits into account, following the Nordic Balancing Model market change.

Markku Vartia, Director, Electricity Business, Vantaa Energy Ltd, commented: "With a successful relationship already in place with Hansen, it was an easy decision for us to further expand its scope to also cover regulating power market operations. Today's power markets are volatile with a continuous need for updating regulating power bids. The automation and optimisation provided by Hansen Trade enables us to automate processes and realise the value potential of our production assets."

Scott Weir, Regional President, EMEA, Hansen Technologies, commented: "This new expansion of our partnership with Vantaa Energy is a testament to the strength of Hansen Trade. Our solution enables Vantaa Energy to automate critical business operations with a modern and robust cloud-native trading solution. Hansen Technologies is proud to provide our customers with competitive advantages that enable them to take advantage of market dynamics with modern tools in a rapidly changing and digital environment."

Run as a cloud-based SaaS solution, Hansen Trade fully meets the flexibility and scalability demands of the evolving energy trading market.

For further information about Hansen Technologies, please visit www.hansencx.com.

-ENDS-

About Hansen Technologies
Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 600+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyze customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.
For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

About Vantaa Energy Ltd
Vantaa Energy is one of Finland's largest city energy companies. We produce heat, electricity and energy efficiency services. We enable a smooth everyday life for our customers by producing constantly developing services in a climate-friendly way.
The energy sector plays a significant role in the mitigation of climate change. We want to be part of the solution. We are a growing circular economy energy company that invests in finding carbon-neutral energy solutions. We will phase out fossil fuels by 2026 and are progressing towards carbon negativity by 2030.
For more information, visit www.vantaanenergia.fi

Contacts:
Adnan Bashir
Senior Manager, Global Corporate Communications
Hansen Technologies
+1 647-204-0999

