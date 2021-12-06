Hansen Technologies : Vodafone Cook Islands Goes Live With Hansen to Accelerate Digital Transformation Programme

December 6th, 2021 - Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN) is pleased to announce that Vodafone Cook Islands is now live with Hansen CCB, part of the Hansen Suite for Communications Service Providers (CSPs). Hansen CCB, a tailor-made billing solution leveraging Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, delivers end-to-end 'Business in a Box' ERP capability for CSPs around the world. Vodafone now joins Hansen's family of over 600 global customers.

Vodafone Cook Islands was looking to replace its legacy finance and billing systems with a single application, suitable for their direct, local customer base and which could also cater to their relatively large volume of short-term tourist contracts. Being a remote location, the need for a self-managed solution with extensive configuration capability, browser-based interfaces, modern integrations and demonstrated market experience was essential.

Hansen CCB allows CSPs to implement and bill new communications services rapidly, and also enables the delivery of fixed and mobile telephony services, broadband services, IPTV, content packages and bundled offers. Through its integration with Microsoft's business management and ERP software, Hansen CCB provides a unified business platform, reducing the cost and operational complexity associated with operating and maintaining disparate software systems.

Phillip Henderson, Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone Cook Islands, commented: "At Vodafone Cook Islands, we were impressed with the expertise of the Hansen team from the outset. They demonstrated their extensive track record of spearheading digital transformation for CSPs worldwide with a very successful implementation on time and on budget - delivered completely remotely at the height of the global pandemic. We are excited about the feature-rich capability and flexibility of the Hansen solution, and have already realised significant process improvements following our go-live earlier in July."

David Castree, Regional President for the Asia-Pacific region and Head of Global Partnerships, Hansen Technologies, commented: "With the addition of Hansen CCB, Vodafone's resources will be able to actively focus on business growth, rather than managing the complexities of their previous solutions. Our solution, with its ability to support a broad range of communication products, allows smaller network operators like Vodafone Cook Islands the flexibility to create new products and deliver services - while improving the customer experience through consistent, high-quality interaction. At Hansen, we also know that with transformation initiatives such as this, skill and knowledge transfer are imperative. Hansen worked closely (albeit remotely through COVID-19) with Vodafone Cook Islands to ensure that the business continued to enjoy a high degree of confidence during its journey."

The Hansen Suite for CSPs enables service providers to create and deliver new business models through accelerated product innovation. Hansen CCB provides flexible rating, billing and customer care for communications service providers.

For further information about Hansen, please visit www.hansencx.com.

-ENDS-

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 600+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

About Vodafone Cook Islands

Vodafone Cook Islands is the leading telecommunications services provider in the Cook Islands offering mobile, broadband, fixed line and a range of other telecommunications technology based services across all inhabited islands. The Company also provides these community services on behalf of the Government - Pa Enua services, broadcasting support services, marine radio services and postal services.

Contacts:

Adnan Bashir

Senior Manager, Global Corporate Communications

Hansen Technologies

+1 647-204-0999