Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Hansen Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSN   AU000000HSN3

HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(HSN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hansen Technologies : Vodafone Cook Islands Goes Live With Hansen to Accelerate Digital Transformation Programme

12/06/2021 | 03:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 6th, 2021 - Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN) is pleased to announce that Vodafone Cook Islands is now live with Hansen CCB, part of the Hansen Suite for Communications Service Providers (CSPs). Hansen CCB, a tailor-made billing solution leveraging Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, delivers end-to-end 'Business in a Box' ERP capability for CSPs around the world. Vodafone now joins Hansen's family of over 600 global customers.

Vodafone Cook Islands was looking to replace its legacy finance and billing systems with a single application, suitable for their direct, local customer base and which could also cater to their relatively large volume of short-term tourist contracts. Being a remote location, the need for a self-managed solution with extensive configuration capability, browser-based interfaces, modern integrations and demonstrated market experience was essential.

Hansen CCB allows CSPs to implement and bill new communications services rapidly, and also enables the delivery of fixed and mobile telephony services, broadband services, IPTV, content packages and bundled offers. Through its integration with Microsoft's business management and ERP software, Hansen CCB provides a unified business platform, reducing the cost and operational complexity associated with operating and maintaining disparate software systems.

Phillip Henderson, Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone Cook Islands, commented: "At Vodafone Cook Islands, we were impressed with the expertise of the Hansen team from the outset. They demonstrated their extensive track record of spearheading digital transformation for CSPs worldwide with a very successful implementation on time and on budget - delivered completely remotely at the height of the global pandemic. We are excited about the feature-rich capability and flexibility of the Hansen solution, and have already realised significant process improvements following our go-live earlier in July."

David Castree, Regional President for the Asia-Pacific region and Head of Global Partnerships, Hansen Technologies, commented: "With the addition of Hansen CCB, Vodafone's resources will be able to actively focus on business growth, rather than managing the complexities of their previous solutions. Our solution, with its ability to support a broad range of communication products, allows smaller network operators like Vodafone Cook Islands the flexibility to create new products and deliver services - while improving the customer experience through consistent, high-quality interaction. At Hansen, we also know that with transformation initiatives such as this, skill and knowledge transfer are imperative. Hansen worked closely (albeit remotely through COVID-19) with Vodafone Cook Islands to ensure that the business continued to enjoy a high degree of confidence during its journey."

The Hansen Suite for CSPs enables service providers to create and deliver new business models through accelerated product innovation. Hansen CCB provides flexible rating, billing and customer care for communications service providers.

For further information about Hansen, please visit www.hansencx.com.

-ENDS-

About Hansen Technologies
Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 600+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.
For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

About Vodafone Cook Islands
Vodafone Cook Islands is the leading telecommunications services provider in the Cook Islands offering mobile, broadband, fixed line and a range of other telecommunications technology based services across all inhabited islands. The Company also provides these community services on behalf of the Government - Pa Enua services, broadcasting support services, marine radio services and postal services.

Contacts:
Adnan Bashir
Senior Manager, Global Corporate Communications
Hansen Technologies
+1 647-204-0999

Share

Disclaimer

Hansen Technologies Limited published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 20:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
03:12pHANSEN TECHNOLOGIES : Vodafone Cook Islands Goes Live With Hansen to Accelerate Digital Tr..
PU
11/04Fortum Implements Ancillary Market Operations for Nordic Territories with Hansen Trade
BU
11/04Hansen Technologies Announces an Expansion of Its Partnership with Longstanding Custome..
CI
10/28Tampereen Sähkölaitos Selects Hansen Trade For Automated Trading Operations
BU
10/28Tampereen S?hk?laitos Selects Hansen Trade for Automated Trading Operations
CI
10/12HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES : and Power-Deriva Expand Use of Trade for Regulating Power Market
PU
10/09HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES : CCB Enables a New Era of Digital Agility and Automation for Germany'..
PU
09/20HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES : to Showcase Industry Solutions for 5G and IoT Innovation at Digital ..
PU
09/06BGH Capital Fund I managed by BGH Capital cancelled the acquisition of Hansen Technolog..
CI
08/27HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 301 M 212 M 212 M
Net income 2022 41,8 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
Net cash 2022 2,45 M 1,73 M 1,73 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,7x
Yield 2022 2,03%
Capitalization 1 069 M 750 M 753 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hansen Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,33 AUD
Average target price 6,23 AUD
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Alexander Hansen Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Graeme Taylor Chief Financial Officer
David Dundas Trude Chairman
Guy Tennant Chief Technology Officer
Matt Gurrie Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED42.90%760
ACCENTURE PLC37.87%228 288
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.27.17%178 952
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.59%106 576
SNOWFLAKE INC.10.52%103 844
INFOSYS LIMITED38.20%97 940