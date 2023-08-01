August 1st, 2023 - Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries, is pleased to announce that it will be participating as a major sponsor at this year's edition of Digital Transformation World. The communications industry's premier annual forum for key decision-makers and thought leaders is set to take place in Copenhagen between September 19th and 21st.

On September 20th, at 11:00 am CEST, Brian Cappellani, Global Vice-President for Technology Strategy at Hansen, will participate in a panel session, entitled Monetizing The B2B2X Opportunity. The panel will cast a light on the paths to success in B2B2X ecosystems in the 5G era, building vertical expertise and understanding of industry-related value chains and ecosystem, and the main obstacles to unlocking the B2B2X opportunity. He will also present a masterclass on Thursday, September 21st, entitled ODA Components and Canvas.

Hansen is also partnering with Cognizant, as well as Verizon, NEC and Colt, for TM Forum's Catalyst program, showcasing firsthand how the Hansen Suite for Communications, Technology & Media can support a new digital marketplace ecosystem. This solution for service providers, centered on quality assurance, will enable CSPs to build, launch and monetise products, in addition to guaranteeing service assurance, in a zero-touch digital marketplace. They will be seamlessly delivered to each customer using intent-based connectivity as a service (CaaS). With the focus on four key industries - sports, healthcare, facilities management and gaming - this 'industry-agnostic' marketplace ecosystem will help CSPs realise new revenue streams.

Over the course of the three-day event, Hansen experts will demonstrate the Hansen Suite for Communications, Technology & Media, comprised of cloud-native applications that can help enable service providers to grow new business models through accelerated product innovation. These solutions are geared towards effectively driving 5G monetisation, multi-play bundling, fulfilling complex B2B services and making the modern Digital Marketplace a reality.

Glenn Gibson, Chief Marketing Officer at Hansen, commented: "As we emerge from the pandemic, it has become more evident that the communications sector is as indispensable as it has ever been. With 5G, IoT, open digital architectures and connected mobility having a sizeable impact on the way we conduct commerce, not to mention the move towards cloud-native models and AI at scale, CSPs need reliable partners to navigate a complex landscape and to support them on this journey. We are pleased to say that leading CSPs around the world, such as Telefonica, Bharti Airtel, Telkomsel, Verizon and Dish rely on Hansen to power their operations and enable digital agility for their end-customers. Coming off four years of record growth, we at Hansen are well-placed to support CSPs on their new transformation journey.

We could not be more pleased to be associated with TM Forum, the leading standards and networking body for the sector, and look forward to connecting with the wider industry at the 2023 edition of Digital Transformation World. The work that TM Forum leads, on a global level, is imperative to the continued evolution of the communications sector - and through our collaboration and presence at the event, we are proud to contribute to this."

