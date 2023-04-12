Advanced search
    HSN   AU000000HSN3

HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(HSN)
2023-04-12
4.620 AUD   +0.43%
Hansen Technologies : to Showcase Cloud-Based CIS and Supporting Solutions at CS Week 2023
PU
03/21Hansen Powers Intraday Trading for Skellefteå Kraft
BU
03/21Hansen Technologies Limited Powers Intraday Trading for Skellefteå Kraft
CI
Hansen Technologies : to Showcase Cloud-Based CIS and Supporting Solutions at CS Week 2023

04/12/2023
April 12th, 2023 - Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries, is pleased to announce that it will be participating at this year's edition of CS Week, the premier annual event for the energy and utilities sector in North America, set to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, between May 2nd and May 4th.

With a strong legacy in helping digitally transform customers across North America, including the City of Mesa, City of Charlotte, City of New Bern, City of Columbia and City of Virginia Beach, to name a few. Hansen will showcase the latest version of its Hansen CIS solution, part of the Hansen Suite for Energy & Utilities. Whether deployed through a SaaS, PaaS or on-premise model, Hansen can deliver a modern solution tailored to meet the needs of your business - for today and tomorrow.

Hansen will also be showcasing its other cloud-native solutions, such as Hansen MDM and Hansen Trade, in addition to its customer self-service portal. As today's energy and utilities providers contend with an evolving regulatory landscape, in addition to the transition to more renewable sources of energy and the impact of climate change, Hansen is well-positioned to demonstrate how Hansen CIS, Hansen MDM and its modern self-service capabilities can be integrated into a service provider's infrastructure to provide the end-to-end experience that customers today are looking for.

To book a meeting or a Hansen CIS demonstration with one of our experts at the three-day event, register here and don't forget to visit us at booth #1201.

John Baksa, President for Americas Utilities at Hansen, commented: "Today's energy and utilities companies are in need of an intuitive, modern user engagement experience that can deliver exceptional service to their customer base. This requires a digital transformation partner with a singular focus and who is as passionate about the end-to-end customer experience as they are. At Hansen, we draw on decades of continuous innovation in CIS systems that helps enable digital agility for energy and utilities providers across North America. We are excited to connect with our customers and the broader industry at the 2023 edition of CS Week, and look forward to showcasing how our energy and utilities solutions can help transform your business."

For further information about Hansen Technologies, please visit www.hansencx.com.

-ENDS-

About Hansen Technologies
Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 600+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.
For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

Contacts:
Adnan Bashir
Senior Manager, Global Corporate Communications
Hansen Technologies
+1 647-204-0999

Disclaimer

Hansen Technologies Limited published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 14:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
