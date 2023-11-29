EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 20, 2023
Address: https://www.hanseyachtsag.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 20, 2023
Address: https://www.hanseyachtsag.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 20, 2023
Address: https://www.hanseyachtsag.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 20, 2023
Address: https://www.hanseyachtsag.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
29.11.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft
|Ladebower Chaussee 11
|17493 Greifswald
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hanseyachtsag.com
