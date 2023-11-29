EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

HanseYachts AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



29.11.2023 / 20:38 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: December 20, 2023

Address: https://www.hanseyachtsag.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: December 20, 2023

Address: https://www.hanseyachtsag.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: December 20, 2023

Address: https://www.hanseyachtsag.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: December 20, 2023

Address: https://www.hanseyachtsag.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/



29.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

