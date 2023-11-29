EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HanseYachts AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

29.11.2023 / 20:38 CET/CEST
HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 20, 2023
Address: https://www.hanseyachtsag.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 20, 2023
Address: https://www.hanseyachtsag.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 20, 2023
Address: https://www.hanseyachtsag.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 20, 2023
Address: https://www.hanseyachtsag.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Company: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft
Ladebower Chaussee 11
17493 Greifswald
Germany
Internet: www.hanseyachtsag.com

 
