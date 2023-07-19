Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.07.2023 / 09:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name:Hanjo
Last name(s):Runde

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900D476JST576RT25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000A0KF6M8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
2.04 EUR20400.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
2.0400 EUR20400.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/07/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


19.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft
Ladebower Chaussee 11
17493 Greifswald
Germany
Internet:www.hanseyachtsag.com

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

84725  19.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1683475&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp