Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.07.2023 / 16:35 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name:Stefan
Last name(s):Zimmermann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900D476JST576RT25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000A0KF6M8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
1.82 EUR9731.54 EUR
1.68 EUR248.64 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
1.8162 EUR9980.1800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/07/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language:English
Company:HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft
Ladebower Chaussee 11
17493 Greifswald
Germany
Internet:www.hanseyachtsag.com

 
84709  17.07.2023 CET/CEST

