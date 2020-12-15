Log in
HANSEYACHTS AG

(H9Y)
  Report
DGAP-NVR : HanseYachts AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/15/2020 | 10:00am EST
 DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft / 
Total Voting Rights Announcement 
HanseYachts AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German 
Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
 
2020-12-15 / 15:59 
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS 
Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Publication of total number of voting rights* 
 
*1. Details of issuer* 
+------------------------------+ 
|HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft| 
|Ladebower Chaussee 11         | 
|17493 Greifswald              | 
|Germany                       | 
+------------------------------+ 
*2. Type of capital measure* 
+-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+ 
| |Type of capital measure          |Date of status / date of  | 
| |                                 |effect                    | 
+-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+ 
| |*Conditional capital increase*   |                          | 
| |(Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)           |                          | 
+-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+ 
|X|*Other capital measure* (Sec. 41 |11 Dec 2020               | 
| |para. 1 WpHG)                    |                          | 
+-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+ 
*3. New total number of voting rights:* 
+-------------+ 
|12.543.689,00| 
+-------------+ 
 
2020-12-15 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft 
          Ladebower Chaussee 11 
          17493 Greifswald 
          Germany 
Internet: www.hanseyachtsag.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1155409 2020-12-15

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2020 09:59 ET (14:59 GMT)

