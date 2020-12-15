DGAP-NVR : HanseYachts AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft /
Total Voting Rights Announcement
HanseYachts AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German
Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2020-12-15 / 15:59
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Publication of total number of voting rights*
*1. Details of issuer*
+------------------------------+
|HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft|
|Ladebower Chaussee 11 |
|17493 Greifswald |
|Germany |
+------------------------------+
*2. Type of capital measure*
+-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+
| |Type of capital measure |Date of status / date of |
| | |effect |
+-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+
| |*Conditional capital increase* | |
| |(Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) | |
+-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+
|X|*Other capital measure* (Sec. 41 |11 Dec 2020 |
| |para. 1 WpHG) | |
+-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+
*3. New total number of voting rights:*
+-------------+
|12.543.689,00|
+-------------+
2020-12-15 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft
Ladebower Chaussee 11
17493 Greifswald
Germany
Internet: www.hanseyachtsag.com
End of News DGAP News Service
1155409 2020-12-15
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 15, 2020 09:59 ET (14:59 GMT)