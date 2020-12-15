DGAP-NVR : HanseYachts AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft / Total Voting Rights Announcement HanseYachts AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2020-12-15 / 15:59 Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Publication of total number of voting rights* *1. Details of issuer* +------------------------------+ |HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft| |Ladebower Chaussee 11 | |17493 Greifswald | |Germany | +------------------------------+ *2. Type of capital measure* +-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+ | |Type of capital measure |Date of status / date of | | | |effect | +-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+ | |*Conditional capital increase* | | | |(Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) | | +-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+ |X|*Other capital measure* (Sec. 41 |11 Dec 2020 | | |para. 1 WpHG) | | +-+---------------------------------+--------------------------+ *3. New total number of voting rights:* +-------------+ |12.543.689,00| +-------------+ 2020-12-15 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft Ladebower Chaussee 11 17493 Greifswald Germany Internet: www.hanseyachtsag.com End of News DGAP News Service 1155409 2020-12-15

