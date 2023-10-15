Greifswald, 14 October 2023

HanseYachts reports best first quarter in over ten years

HanseYachts AG has closed the first quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year with record results according to preliminary figures. Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, turnover grew by 37 percent to an anticipated 48.2 million euros. At the same time, the group increased its preliminary quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 4.7 million euros to 3.5 million euros. At 7.3 per cent, the EBITDA margin also reached a record level. The preliminary consolidated net income for the quarter increased by 4.8 million euros to 1.5 million euros compared to the same period of the previous year.

"After difficult times, the effect of the consistent implementation of our corporate strategy is now showing very clearly here," says Hanjo Runde, CEO of HanseYachts AG. "Our product and pricing policy, the market success of our newly introduced models, the optimisation of our processes, and our new work, safety and quality culture have made this result possible. Special mention should also be made of the contribution made by our employees."

In view of this quarterly result, the Executive Board, in a preliminary outlook for the full year 2023/2024, expects a turnover in the range of 180 million euros to 200 million euros, an EBITDA in the mid to upper single-digit range and a consolidated result in the low single-digit million euro range.

The upcoming consolidated financial statements for the past financial year 2022/2023 are expected to be published at the end of November 2023.

