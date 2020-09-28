Log in
HanseYachts AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/28/2020 | 10:50am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HanseYachts AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.09.2020 / 16:46
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2020
Address: https://www.hanseyachtsag.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2020
Address: https://www.hanseyachtsag.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

28.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft
Ladebower Chaussee 11
17493 Greifswald
Germany
Internet: www.hanseyachtsag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1137430  28.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1137430&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
