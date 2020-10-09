|
HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
10/09/2020 | 09:45am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
09.10.2020 / 15:39
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Jens
|Last name(s):
|Gerhardt
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KF6M8
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|3.88 EUR
|1125.20 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|3.8800 EUR
|1125.2000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Tradegate
|MIC:
|TGAT
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft
|Ladebower Chaussee 11
|17493 Greifswald
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hanseyachtsag.com
|All news about HANSEYACHTS AG
|Sales 2020
148 M
175 M
175 M
|Net income 2020
0,39 M
0,46 M
0,46 M
|Net Debt 2020
25,3 M
29,9 M
29,9 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|-224x
|Yield 2020
|-
|Capitalization
54,5 M
64,0 M
64,3 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,54x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,53x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 419
|Free-Float
|17,3%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends HANSEYACHTS AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Average target price
5,42 €
|Last Close Price
4,48 €
|Spread / Highest target
51,1%
|Spread / Average Target
21,1%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-21,9%