  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  HanseYachts AG
  News
  7. Summary
    H9Y   DE000A0KF6M8

HANSEYACHTS AG

(H9Y)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-06-10 am EDT
3.590 EUR   -1.64%
06/01HANSEYACHTS : 01.06.2022 Change in the executive board of HanseYachts AG
PU
05/30HANSEYACHTS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Interim report of the management on the third quarter of 2021/2022
EQ
05/30HanseYachts AG Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
Summary 
Most relevant

Hanseyachts : Strong orders and revenues even as costs bite, FY22 outlook slashed

06/13/2022 | 02:58am EDT
Strong orders and revenues even as costs bite, FY22 outlook slashed
EARNINGS/SALES RELEASES

Hanseyachts Q3 results were a mixed bag. Similar to previous quarters, revenues and orders registered significant growth yoy. However, EBITDA was hampered by higher costs arising from the ongoing price inflation and supply-chain hurdles. Personnel hiring and costs were also an area of concern. These issues hindered the delivery of yachts to customers. Consequently, the company revised downwards its EBITDA guidance. On the positive side, the demand has not abated and the company has been able to raise prices.


FACT
Key Q3 22 highlights
  • Order intake increased by 44% to €44.6m
  • Revenues of €31.1m, up 36% yoy
  • EBITDA of €-3.4m vs. €-0.3m the year before
Key 9M 22 highlights
  • Order backlog of €330.6m, up 102% yoy
  • Revenues of €92.8m, up 31% yoy
  • EBITDA of €-6.5m vs. €-4.8m the year before
Updated FY22 outlook
  • EBITDA in negative high-single digits vs. improvement over FY21 EBITDA

ANALYSIS
9M 22 analysis

Building on the trends we have seen since the pandemic, Hanseyachts’ order intake continued to increase for another quarter. The company’s order backlog more than doubled as customers continued to prioritise a safe haven to get away from their day-to-day travails. With such a high backlog, the company has enhanced revenue visibility over the medium-term. Moreover, in the global market, over the last two years, c. 4,500 fewer yachts have been ordered than average, arguing for a continued inflow of orders going forward.

Revenues in the first nine months recorded good growth despite delayed deliveries. The company has also successfully implemented price increases since last year and by now these increases have aggregated to 31% over their level of the start of FY22. Regarding costs, purchased goods and services came in at €64.8m, and 57.2% of total operating performance, an increase of 3.3pp. Personnel expenses increased by €7.9m in absolute terms but fell by 3.6pp with respect to the total operating performance. Other operating expenses were significantly higher at €19m, an increase of 38% yoy. These other expenses were mostly comprised of higher energy and freight costs, as well as slightly higher marketing costs. Hence, EBITDA was more negative than expected.

On the balance sheet, the company has built-up inventories to secure raw materials for its future deliveries. While this has tied up some cash, the company still has c.€6.0m of cash and available overdraft facilities of €5.4m.

For future growth, Hanseyachts is offering its customers options to upscale their yachts. Additionally, it will also focus on driving more B2C business and making its offering and operations more digital.

Revised outlook

As a result of the current cost inflation and supply-chain problems the company is facing delivery delays in certain areas. This has also led to an increase in inventories of unfinished yachts. The company does not expect these problems to ease until July to September 2022, i.e. Q1 FY23. Thus, Hanseyachts now expects a negative EBITDA despite higher revenue than in FY21.


IMPACT

We will update our forecasts to take into account the latest guidance but expect to retain our buy recommendation.

Copyright 2022, Alphavalue
1er Bureau indépendant en Europe avec 470 valeurs passées au crible


Analyst Recommendations on HANSEYACHTS AG
Financials
Sales 2022 158 M 166 M 166 M
Net income 2022 2,00 M 2,10 M 2,10 M
Net Debt 2022 32,0 M 33,7 M 33,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 56,3 M 59,3 M 59,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 1 401
Free-Float 14,6%
Chart HANSEYACHTS AG
HanseYachts AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HANSEYACHTS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,59 €
Average target price 3,50 €
Spread / Average Target -2,51%
Managers and Directors
Hanjo Runde Chief Executive Officer
Sven Göbel CFO, Director-Finance & Production
Gert Purkert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Gerhardt Chief Technology Officer
Frank Forster Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANSEYACHTS AG-32.26%59
SANLORENZO S.P.A.-15.44%1 166
MALIBU BOATS, INC.-18.68%1 146
BÉNÉTEAU-21.63%956
MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.-18.60%416
THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP S.P.A.-14.15%306