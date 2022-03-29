Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    3692   KYG549581067

HANSOH PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(3692)
Hansoh Pharmaceutical : FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

03/29/2022 | 09:49am EDT
Disclaimer

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 13:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
09:49aHANSOH PHARMACEUTICAL : Final dividend for the year ended december 31, 2021
03/15China Grants Registration Approval to Hansoh Pharma's Drug for Rare Autoimmune Disease
03/14Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited Announces National Medical Products Adminis..
03/10Chinese Regulators Grant Clinical Trial Notice to Hansoh's Schizophrenia Treatment
02/22Chinese Regulators Grant Clinical Trial Notice to Hansoh's Solid Tumor Treatment
02/07China's blue-chip index hits 19-month low as U.S. sanction worries weigh
01/19Hansoh Pharma's Leukemia Drug Gets Clinical Trial Notice from China; Shares Slip 3%
01/03Hansoh Pharma Buys Back 2 Million More Shares
2021Hansoh Pharma's Cough Tablet Gets Clinical Trial Notice from Chinese Regulators
2021Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited Announces Clinical Trial Notice of "HS-1038..
Financials
Sales 2021 10 067 M 1 580 M 1 580 M
Net income 2021 3 018 M 474 M 474 M
Net cash 2021 8 061 M 1 265 M 1 265 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,1x
Yield 2021 0,74%
Capitalization 76 444 M 11 997 M 11 997 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,79x
EV / Sales 2022 5,61x
Nbr of Employees 12 030
Free-Float 18,1%
Chart HANSOH PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HANSOH PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 12,58 CNY
Average target price 25,06 CNY
Spread / Average Target 99,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hui Juan Zhong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guo Qiang Lin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sheung Wai Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Dong Tao Yang Independent Non-Executive Director
Ai Feng Lyu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANSOH PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-18.63%11 694
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.95%467 625
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.41%323 895
PFIZER, INC.-9.77%299 612
ABBVIE INC.19.62%286 085
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY5.59%263 179