Hanstone Gold Announces Results of UAV Magnetic Survey Outlining Numerous Potential Additional Targets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSX.V: HANS, FSE: HGO) (“Hanstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a summary of the results from the UAV Magnetic Survey (the “mag survey”) undertaken on its flagship Doc Property, located within 2km of the Kyba Red Line in British Columbia’s prolific mining district known as the Golden Triangle. The survey resulted in the generation of several additional potential drill targets for the planned 2021 drill program. Two of the magnetic low anomalies, coincidental with previously known historically drilled mineralized structures, were verified with significant gold intersections during the 2020 large diameter core drill program (see December 3, 2020 Company News Release).



Kyba Red Line: “World-class porphyry/intrusion related Au-Cu deposits occur with 2 km of the Kyba Red Line” (Northern Miner, 2015)

Doc zone core drilling and surface sampling in 2020 returned several high gold grades with assays as high as 241.89 g/t Au surface sample and 113.7 g/t Au in drill core over 1.28 meters. Results from the 2020 drill program on the neighbouring Q26 zone also returned significant gold assays including 5.1 g/t Au over 1.97 m and 2.2 g/t Au over 6.0 meters.

The results of the mag survey carried out in late 2020 demonstrate that both the Doc and Q26 zones are associated with low magnetic signatures (blue) and adjacent magnetic highs to the west (red) of each low. Based on the 2020 drill results, it appears the gold bearing mineralized structures and vein systems occur proximal to the transition between the magnetic highs and lows.

The mag survey also outlined a much larger, deep seated area of low magnetic density bordered by a high magnetic area to the west known as the “Doc Offset”. The significantly larger Doc Offset zone is one of the many potential targets to be investigated in 2021 with surface mapping, sampling, and potential drill testing.

As shown in the figure below, the Q26, Doc and the Doc Offset all exhibit the same low magnetic profile. These zones may have been part of a larger mineralized system that has been offset by strike slip faulting. Current plans are to test this theory during the 2021 exploration program with mapping and sampling and possible drill testing of this deeper seated magnetic low occurrence.

Concurrent with the follow-up of untested mag survey areas, the 2021 drill program will focus on the Doc and Q26 zones to extend the known mineralized structures both along strike and at depth with the goal of outlining an NI 43-101 compliant preliminary mineral resource on the Doc Property.

Ray Marks, President and CEO of Hanstone stated:

“Management is confident that the results of the UAV Magnetic Survey can assist in the planning of the 2021 exploration and the locations of drill program priority targets. The magnetic signatures appear to be coincidental with the previously known mineralized occurrences and have uncovered previously unexplored potential targets for further evaluation. Hanstone is excited to test the newly interpreted Doc Offset which seems analogous to the mineralized Doc and Q26 areas. We are all looking forward to providing our shareholders with an exciting 2021 drilling and exploration program that is designed to further define potential mineral resources and additional targets for exploration and future development.”

About Hanstone:

Hanstone is a precious and base metals explorer with its current focus on the Doc and Snip North Projects optimally located in the heart of the prolific mineralized area of British Columbia known as the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle is an area which hosts numerous producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company holds a 100% earn in option in the 1,704-hectare Doc Project and owns a 100% interest in the 3,336-hectare Snip North Project. Hanstone has a highly experienced team of industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of gold deposits and in developing mineral exploration projects through discovery to production.

Ray Marks, President and Chief Executive Officer

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Doug Engdahl, P.Geo. (President & CEO, Axiom), and Matthew Schwab, P.Geo. (Senior VP, Axiom), each of whom is a “Qualified Person” for the Company as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

