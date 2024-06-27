Corporate Governance Report Hanwa Co, Ltd. Report date: June 27,2024

Hanwa Co., Ltd.

Yoichi NAKAGAWA, Director, President

Contact: Corporate Planning Dept.

+81-3-3544-2000

Securities code:8078 https://www.hanwa.co.jp/

The corporate governance of Hanwa CO., LTD.(the Company) is described below.

Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other

Basic Information

1. Basic Views

We aim to fulfill our social responsibilities as a good corporate citizen so that we can gain and retain the respect from stakeholders and be recognized as a valuable enterprise. We work to establish a high degree of transparency in managementsystems to ensure full legal and regulatory compliance and respect for social norms.

In addition, to coexist with the Earth and society and to develop sustainably, we have established the Sustainability Promotion Committee and promoted management initiatives with a focus on sustainability.

Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code

Supplementary Principles 2.4.1

We have set a numerical target for the ratio of new female graduates hired (30% or more for career-track positions) and for mid-career hiring (30% by FY2025). In addition, as part of our efforts to create an internal environment to secure a diverse workforce, we are developing infrastructure for telecommuting and have established an "in-house university" to create a comfortable work environment and a system where employees can grow autonomously. As a result, the number and ratio of women, foreign nationals, and mid-career hires are increasing year by year.

Furthermore, we have set a target of 3.7% for the ratio of female employees in managerial positions by FY2025 and are working to form a population for promotion to core personnel. Our action plan based on the Act on the Promotion of Women's Active Engagement in Professional Life is available on our website.

In the development of our human resources, we have adopted the keyword "Professional & Global." We are working to develop human resources with an expanded sense of humanity who can communicate with an understanding of the uniqueness and diversity of each of the world's regions. Specifically, we are promoting the development of human resources with management knowledge, business knowledge, language skills, and international perspectives by combining the acquisition of knowledge and language skills through systems that dispatch employees to MBA programs in Japan, language education institutions in and outside Japan, and overseas subsidiaries as trainees, with practical application in the workplace by assigning them to related positions after completion of the training program.

Supplementary Principles 3.1.3

In the "Medium-Term Business Plan 2025", we have set "Sustainability Management" as one of our basic policies and are working on "business/investment strategies rooted in ESG and SDGs" as well as "strengthening the organizational structure to support sustainable growth." We also have a human resources strategy and are working to create an environment in which a diverse workforce can work while growing sustainably, as well as promoting the introduction of systems that support each employee's ability to demonstrate his or her strengths and take on challenges.

The Company discloses information on sustainability as appropriate through the "Sustainability" page (https://www.hanwa.co.jp/en/csr/) on its website.

With regard to the impact of climate change-related risk and profit opportunities on the Company's business activities and earnings, the Company is preparing an internal system to disclose information in accordance with the TCFD framework and gradually disclosing information as it is complied.

1