MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Hanwa Co., Ltd.    8078   JP3777800008

HANWA CO., LTD.

(8078)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hanwa : Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2020

11/08/2020 | 11:18pm EST

Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2020

(Japan GAAP)

November 9, 2020

Company name:

HANWA Co.,Ltd.

Listed stock exchange: Tokyo

Stock exchange code:

8078

(URL http://www.hanwa.co.jp)

Representative:

Hironari Furukawa

President

Enquiries:

Yoichi Nakagawa

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer Phone +81-3-3544-2000

Scheduled date of issue of audited financial statements: November 9, 2020

Scheduled date of payout of dividend: December 1, 2020

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

１．Consolidated financial results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated operating results

（Percentage indicate a change from the previous year）

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of the Company

For the 2nd Quarter

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

ended September 30, 2020

801,053

(15.3)

11,077

(18.7)

10,248

(5.2)

6,861

33.0

ended September 30, 2019

946,024

(5.9)

13,618

3.6

10,814

(0.2)

5,157

(21.4)

Note:

Comprehensive income

For the Fiscal Year ended September 30, 2020

4,820

million yen

79.1 %

For the Fiscal Year ended September 30, 2019

2,692

million yen

(47.2) %

Net income

Net income

per share

per share(diluted)

For the 2nd Quarter

(yen)

(yen)

ended September 30, 2020

168.84

ended September 30, 2019

126.91

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders'

Net assets

equity ratio

per share

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(yen)

As of September 30, 2020

773,088

170,820

21.8

4,140.99

As of March 31, 2020

798,442

166,097

20.5

4,027.01

Note:

Shareholders' equity

As of September 30, 2020 168,280 million yen

As of March 31, 2020

163,648 million yen

２．Cash dividends

Cash dividends per share

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

Year-end

Annual

(yen)

(yen)

(yen)

(yen)

(yen)

Year ended March 31, 2020

75.00

25.00

100.00

Year ended March 31, 2021

30.00

Year ending March 31, 2021

30.00

60.00

（estimated）

３．Forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

（Percentage indicate a change from the previous year）

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of the Company

per share

(Millions of yen) (％)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(yen)

Annual

1,700,000

(10.9)

25,000

(8.5)

23,000

15,500

381.42

  • For more information, please refer to "Notice Concerning Amendments to Forecasts of consolidated financial results for FY2020" announced on November 9, 2020.
  • The above forecasts reflect assumptions and prospects based on the information currently available. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from this information.

－1－

HANWA Co., Ltd.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2020

《Consolidated Balance Sheets》

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

Millions of yen

March 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets;

Cash and deposits

67,256

80,001

Trade notes and accounts receivable

341,559

311,395

Electronically recorded monetary claims

21,281

27,682

Securities

1,167

1,134

Inventories

127,460

122,412

Other

69,949

63,011

Allowance for doubtful receivables

(1,046)

(1,483)

Total current assets

627,629

604,153

Fixed assets;

Property and equipment;

Land

34,165

33,755

Others

40,997

39,743

Total property and equipment

75,162

73,499

Intangible assets

6,331

6,888

Investments and other assets;

Investment securities

56,892

59,702

Others

33,496

29,157

Allowance for doubtful receivables

(1,070)

(313)

Total investments and other assets

89,318

88,546

Total fixed assets

170,812

168,934

Total assets

798,442

773,088

Liabilities

Current liabilities;

Trade notes and accounts payable

202,671

188,684

Electronically record obligations

19,146

18,405

Short-term loans payable

67,177

64,091

Current portion of bonds payable

10,021

24

Income taxes payable

2,466

4,311

Accrued bonuses

2,774

2,837

Provision for product warranties

481

455

Others

59,913

61,845

Total current liabilities

364,653

340,653

Long-term liabilities;

Bonds payable

40,013

40,000

Long-term loans payable

212,372

205,688

Retirement benefits liabilities

6,162

6,242

Others

9,142

9,682

Total long-term liabilities

267,691

261,613

Total liabilities

632,344

602,267

Net assets;

Shareholders' equity;

Common stock

45,651

45,651

Retained earnings

119,475

126,390

Treasury stock

(3,728)

(3,728)

Total shareholders' equity

161,398

168,313

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net unrealized holding gains on securities

6,042

7,351

Deferred hedge profit and loss

745

(88)

Land revaluation difference

3,277

3,191

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(2,434)

(5,471)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(5,380)

(5,016)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,250

(32)

Minority interests

2,448

2,540

Total net assets

166,097

170,820

Total liabilities and net assets

798,442

773,088

－2－

HANWA Co., Ltd.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2020

《Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income》

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

Millions of yen

2nd Quarter ended

2nd Quarter ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

Net sales

946,024

801,053

Cost of sales

906,316

765,620

Gross profit

39,707

35,433

Selling, general and administrative expenses

26,089

24,355

Operating income

13,618

11,077

Other income;

Interest income

1,051

1,151

Dividend income

1,181

1,370

Equity in earnings of affiliates

294

Others

710

726

Total other income

2,944

3,543

Other expenses;

Interest expenses

2,880

1,986

Equity in losses of affiliates

551

Foreign exchange loss

1,619

1,645

Others

697

739

Total other expenses

5,748

4,372

Ordinary income

10,814

10,248

Extraordinary income;

Gain on sale of property and equipment

201

578

Gain on sale of investment securities

780

Total extraordinary income

981

578

Extraordinary loss;

Loss on impairment of property and equipment

163

Loss on devaluation of investment securities

3,718

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of affiliates

101

100

Total extraordinary loss

3,983

100

Income before income taxes and minority interest

7,812

10,726

Income taxes

2,971

3,814

Net income

4,840

6,912

Net income attributable to

Net income attributable to owners of the Company

5,157

6,861

Net income(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(317)

50

Other Comprehensive Income

Net unrealized holding gains(loss) on securities

(515)

1,316

Deferred hedge profit and loss

(609)

(834)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(803)

(2,807)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

357

395

Share of other comprehensive income of associates accounted for

(577)

(162)

using equity method

Total other comprehensive Income

(2,148)

(2,091)

Comprehensive Income

2,692

4,820

Comprehensive income attributable to;

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

3,083

4,932

Comprehensive income(loss) attributable to non-controlling

(391)

(112)

interests

－3－

HANWA co.,ltd.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2020

《Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows》

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

Millions of yen

2nd Quarter ended

2nd Quarter ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities;

Income before income taxes

7,812

10,726

Depreciation and amortization

2,500

2,659

Loss on impairment of property and equipment

163

Amortization of goodwill

265

259

Increase(decrease) in allowance for doubtful receivables

(70)

(406)

Interest and dividend income

(2,233)

(2,522)

Interest expense

2,880

1,986

Equity in earnings of affiliated companies (gain)

551

(294)

Gain on sale of property and equipment

(201)

(578)

Gain on sale of investment securities of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(780)

Loss on devaluation of investments securities

3,718

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of affiliates

101

100

(Increase)decrease in trade receivables

47,179

22,936

(Increase)decrease in inventories

5,420

4,668

Increase(decrease) in trade notes and accounts payable

(53,402)

(14,070)

Increase(decrease) in advance received

6,592

5,332

Increase(decrease) in retirement benefits

496

617

Other, net

(2,718)

2,484

Sub total

18,275

33,902

Interest and dividends received

2,447

2,065

Interest paid

(2,986)

(2,007)

Income taxes paid

(3,387)

(2,109)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

14,349

31,851

Cash flows from investing activities;

Payment for time deposits

(675)

Proceeds from refund of time deposits

1,600

60

Payment for purchase of property and equipment

(3,760)

(3,446)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

477

1,223

Payment for acquisition of investment securities

(2,924)

(1,023)

Proceeds from sale and redemption of investment securities

22

32

(Increase)decrease in short - term loans receivable, net

224

(860)

Increase in long - term loans receivable

(861)

(0)

Collection of long-term loans receivable

2,112

5,237

Other, net

(1,312)

(76)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(5,096)

1,145

Cash flows from financing activities;

Increase(decrease) in short-term loans, net

4,184

(4,669)

Proceeds from long-term debt

5,374

13

Repayments of long-term debt

(6,745)

(6,361)

Payment for redemption of bonds

(10,010)

(10,010)

Payment for cash dividends

(3,046)

(1,020)

Cash dividends paid to minority interest in consolidated subsidiaries

(79)

(2)

Purchase of investments in subsidiaries resulting in no change in scope of consolidation

(187)

(31)

Other, net

(150)

(108)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(10,661)

(22,191)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(303)

1,283

Net increase(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(1,711)

12,089

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

58,384

67,243

Increase in cash and cash equivalents from newly consolidated subsidiaries

2,460

632

Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from mergers with unconsolidated subsidiaries

22

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

59,133

79,987

－4－

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hanwa Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 04:17:03 UTC
