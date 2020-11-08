Hanwa : Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2020

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 1 652 B 15 979 M 15 979 M Net income 2021 10 210 M 98,8 M 98,8 M Net Debt 2021 257 B 2 484 M 2 484 M P/E ratio 2021 8,35x Yield 2021 3,49% Capitalization 85 299 M 826 M 825 M EV / Sales 2021 0,21x EV / Sales 2022 0,19x Nbr of Employees 4 627 Free-Float 80,4% Chart HANWA CO., LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends HANWA CO., LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 2 213,33 JPY Last Close Price 2 099,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 28,2% Spread / Average Target 5,45% Spread / Lowest Target -7,10% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Hironari Furukawa President & Representative Director Yasumichi Kato Director & Executive Vice President Chiro Ideriha Director & Managing Executive Officer Yasuharu Kurata Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer Hidemi Nagashima Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) HANWA CO., LTD. -27.04% 826 VALE S.A. 18.56% 59 323 FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 54.82% 37 018 BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. 7.84% 20 851 POSCO -3.59% 16 196 ARCELORMITTAL -19.37% 15 854