Hanwa : Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2020

Scheduled date of issue of audited financial statements: November 9, 2020
Scheduled date of payout of dividend: December 1, 2020
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
１．Consolidated financial results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated operating results
（Percentage indicate a change from the previous year）
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of the Company
For the 2nd Quarter
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
ended September 30, 2020
801,053
(15.3)
11,077
(18.7)
10,248
(5.2)
6,861
33.0
ended September 30, 2019
946,024
(5.9)
13,618
3.6
10,814
(0.2)
5,157
(21.4)
Note:
Comprehensive income
For the Fiscal Year ended September 30, 2020
4,820
million yen
79.1 %
For the Fiscal Year ended September 30, 2019
2,692
million yen
(47.2) %
Net income
Net income
per share
per share(diluted)
For the 2nd Quarter
(yen)
(yen)
ended September 30, 2020
168.84
－
ended September 30, 2019
126.91
－
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders'
Net assets
equity ratio
per share
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(yen)
As of September 30, 2020
773,088
170,820
21.8
4,140.99
As of March 31, 2020
798,442
166,097
20.5
4,027.01
Note:
Shareholders' equity
As of September 30, 2020 168,280 million yen
As of March 31, 2020
163,648 million yen
２．Cash dividends
Cash dividends per share
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
Year-end
Annual
(yen)
(yen)
(yen)
(yen)
(yen)
Year ended March 31, 2020
－
75.00
－
25.00
100.00
Year ended March 31, 2021
－
30.00
Year ending March 31, 2021
－
30.00
60.00
（estimated）
３．Forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
（Percentage indicate a change from the previous year）
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Net income
owners of the Company
per share
(Millions of yen) (％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(yen)
Annual
1,700,000
(10.9)
25,000
(8.5)
23,000
－
15,500
－
381.42
For more information, please refer to "Notice Concerning Amendments to Forecasts of consolidated financial results for FY2020" announced on November 9, 2020.
The above forecasts reflect assumptions and prospects based on the information currently available. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from this information.
HANWA Co., Ltd.
Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2020
《Consolidated Balance Sheets》
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
Millions of yen
March 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets;
Cash and deposits
67,256
80,001
Trade notes and accounts receivable
341,559
311,395
Electronically recorded monetary claims
21,281
27,682
Securities
1,167
1,134
Inventories
127,460
122,412
Other
69,949
63,011
Allowance for doubtful receivables
(1,046)
(1,483)
Total current assets
627,629
604,153
Fixed assets;
Property and equipment;
Land
34,165
33,755
Others
40,997
39,743
Total property and equipment
75,162
73,499
Intangible assets
6,331
6,888
Investments and other assets;
Investment securities
56,892
59,702
Others
33,496
29,157
Allowance for doubtful receivables
(1,070)
(313)
Total investments and other assets
89,318
88,546
Total fixed assets
170,812
168,934
Total assets
798,442
773,088
Liabilities
Current liabilities;
Trade notes and accounts payable
202,671
188,684
Electronically record obligations
19,146
18,405
Short-term loans payable
67,177
64,091
Current portion of bonds payable
10,021
24
Income taxes payable
2,466
4,311
Accrued bonuses
2,774
2,837
Provision for product warranties
481
455
Others
59,913
61,845
Total current liabilities
364,653
340,653
Long-term liabilities;
Bonds payable
40,013
40,000
Long-term loans payable
212,372
205,688
Retirement benefits liabilities
6,162
6,242
Others
9,142
9,682
Total long-term liabilities
267,691
261,613
Total liabilities
632,344
602,267
Net assets;
Shareholders' equity;
Common stock
45,651
45,651
Retained earnings
119,475
126,390
Treasury stock
(3,728)
(3,728)
Total shareholders' equity
161,398
168,313
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Net unrealized holding gains on securities
6,042
7,351
Deferred hedge profit and loss
745
(88)
Land revaluation difference
3,277
3,191
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(2,434)
(5,471)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(5,380)
(5,016)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,250
(32)
Minority interests
2,448
2,540
Total net assets
166,097
170,820
Total liabilities and net assets
798,442
773,088
HANWA Co., Ltd.
Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2020
《Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income》
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
Millions of yen
2nd Quarter ended
2nd Quarter ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2020
Net sales
946,024
801,053
Cost of sales
906,316
765,620
Gross profit
39,707
35,433
Selling, general and administrative expenses
26,089
24,355
Operating income
13,618
11,077
Other income;
Interest income
1,051
1,151
Dividend income
1,181
1,370
Equity in earnings of affiliates
―
294
Others
710
726
Total other income
2,944
3,543
Other expenses;
Interest expenses
2,880
1,986
Equity in losses of affiliates
551
―
Foreign exchange loss
1,619
1,645
Others
697
739
Total other expenses
5,748
4,372
Ordinary income
10,814
10,248
Extraordinary income;
Gain on sale of property and equipment
201
578
Gain on sale of investment securities
780
―
Total extraordinary income
981
578
Extraordinary loss;
Loss on impairment of property and equipment
163
―
Loss on devaluation of investment securities
3,718
―
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of affiliates
101
100
Total extraordinary loss
3,983
100
Income before income taxes and minority interest
7,812
10,726
Income taxes
2,971
3,814
Net income
4,840
6,912
Net income attributable to
Net income attributable to owners of the Company
5,157
6,861
Net income(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(317)
50
Other Comprehensive Income
Net unrealized holding gains(loss) on securities
(515)
1,316
Deferred hedge profit and loss
(609)
(834)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(803)
(2,807)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
357
395
Share of other comprehensive income of associates accounted for
(577)
(162)
using equity method
Total other comprehensive Income
(2,148)
(2,091)
Comprehensive Income
2,692
4,820
Comprehensive income attributable to;
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
3,083
4,932
Comprehensive income(loss) attributable to non-controlling
(391)
(112)
interests
HANWA co.,ltd.
Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2020
《Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows》
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
Millions of yen
2nd Quarter ended
2nd Quarter ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2020
Cash flows from operating activities;
Income before income taxes
7,812
10,726
Depreciation and amortization
2,500
2,659
Loss on impairment of property and equipment
163
―
Amortization of goodwill
265
259
Increase(decrease) in allowance for doubtful receivables
(70)
(406)
Interest and dividend income
(2,233)
(2,522)
Interest expense
2,880
1,986
Equity in earnings of affiliated companies (gain)
551
(294)
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(201)
(578)
Gain on sale of investment securities of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(780)
―
Loss on devaluation of investments securities
3,718
―
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of affiliates
101
100
(Increase)decrease in trade receivables
47,179
22,936
(Increase)decrease in inventories
5,420
4,668
Increase(decrease) in trade notes and accounts payable
(53,402)
(14,070)
Increase(decrease) in advance received
6,592
5,332
Increase(decrease) in retirement benefits
496
617
Other, net
(2,718)
2,484
Sub total
18,275
33,902
Interest and dividends received
2,447
2,065
Interest paid
(2,986)
(2,007)
Income taxes paid
(3,387)
(2,109)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
14,349
31,851
Cash flows from investing activities;
Payment for time deposits
(675)
―
Proceeds from refund of time deposits
1,600
60
Payment for purchase of property and equipment
(3,760)
(3,446)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
477
1,223
Payment for acquisition of investment securities
(2,924)
(1,023)
Proceeds from sale and redemption of investment securities
22
32
(Increase)decrease in short - term loans receivable, net
224
(860)
Increase in long - term loans receivable
(861)
(0)
Collection of long-term loans receivable
2,112
5,237
Other, net
(1,312)
(76)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(5,096)
1,145
Cash flows from financing activities;
Increase(decrease) in short-term loans, net
4,184
(4,669)
Proceeds from long-term debt
5,374
13
Repayments of long-term debt
(6,745)
(6,361)
Payment for redemption of bonds
(10,010)
(10,010)
Payment for cash dividends
(3,046)
(1,020)
Cash dividends paid to minority interest in consolidated subsidiaries
(79)
(2)
Purchase of investments in subsidiaries resulting in no change in scope of consolidation
(187)
(31)
Other, net
(150)
(108)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(10,661)
(22,191)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(303)
1,283
Net increase(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(1,711)
12,089
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
58,384
67,243
Increase in cash and cash equivalents from newly consolidated subsidiaries
2,460
632
Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from mergers with unconsolidated subsidiaries
―
22
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
59,133
79,987
