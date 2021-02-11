Log in
HANWA CO., LTD.

(8078)
Hanwa : Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2020

02/11/2021
Financial Results for theThird Quarter ended December 31, 2020

HANWA Co.,Ltd.

Company name:

Listed stock exchange: Tokyo

Stock exchange code:

8078

(URLhttp://www.hanwa.co.jp)

Representative:

Hironari Furukawa President

Enquiries:

Yoichi Nakagawa Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Scheduled date of issue of audited financial statements: February 12, 2021

Scheduled date of payout of dividend:

(Japan GAAP)

February 12, 2021

Phone +81-3-3544-2000

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

１．Consolidated financial results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

(1) Consolidated operating results

（Percentage indicate a change from the previous year）

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

For the 3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2020 ended December 31, 2019

(Millions of yen)

(％)

  • 1,244,969 (12.5)

  • 1,423,294 (8.7)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

  • 18,749 (8.2)

  • 20,417 (4.3)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

  • 17,930 23.3

  • 14,544 (22.4)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

  • 12,271 23,6

  • 9,929 (12.4)

Note: Comprehensive income

For the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2020

14,758

million yen

117.1

%

For the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2019

6,797

million yen

295.5

%

Net income per share

Net income per share(diluted)

For the 3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2020 ended December 31, 2019

(yen) 301.96 244.34

(yen)

－ －

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of December 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2020

(Millions of yen)

823,934 798,442

(Millions of yen)

179,513 166,097

(％) 21.5 20.5

(yen) 4,352.36 4,027.01

As of December 31, 2020

Note: Shareholders' equity

２．Cash dividends

As of March 31, 2020

176,869 million yen 163,648 million yen

Cash dividends per share

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

Year-end

Annual

Year ended March 31, 2020

Year ended March 31, 2021

(yen)

－ －

(yen) 75.00 30.00

(yen)

－ －

(yen) 25.00

(yen) 100.00

Year ending March 31, 2021

（estimated）

30.00

60.00

３．Forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

（Percentage indicate a change from the previous year）

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

Net income per share

Annual

(Millions of yen) (％)

1,700,000

(10.9)

(Millions of yen) (％)

25,000

(8.5)

(Millions of yen) (％)

23,000

(Millions of yen) (％)

15,500

(yen) 381.42

* The above forecasts reflect assumptions and prospects based on the information currently available. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from this information.

HANWA Co., Ltd.

Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2020

《Consolidated Balance Sheets》

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

Millions of yen

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

Assets

Current assets;

Cash and deposits

67,256

62,950

Trade notes and accounts receivable

341,559

337,546

Electronically recorded monetary claims

21,281

27,558

Securities

1,167

1,109

Inventories

127,460

117,861

Other

69,949

89,969

Allowance for doubtful receivables

(1,046)

(1,418)

Total current assets

627,629

635,578

Fixed assets;

Property and equipment;

Land

34,165

33,747

Others

40,997

38,901

Total property and equipment

75,162

72,649

Intangible assets

6,331

7,149

Investments and other assets;

Investment securities

56,892

67,002

Others

33,496

42,040

Allowance for doubtful receivables

(1,070)

(485)

Total investments and other assets

89,318

108,557

Total fixed assets

170,812

188,355

Total assets

798,442

823,934

Liabilities

Current liabilities;

Trade notes and accounts payable

202,671

217,387

Electronically record obligations

19,146

22,357

Short-term loans payable

67,177

54,926

Current portion of bonds payable

10,021

10,024

Income taxes payable

2,466

4,000

Accrued bonuses

2,774

1,745

Provision for product warranties

481

415

Others

59,913

80,068

Total current liabilities

364,653

390,925

Long-term liabilities;

Bonds payable

40,013

30,000

Long-term loans payable

212,372

205,573

Retirement benefits liabilities

6,162

6,257

Others

9,142

11,664

Total long-term liabilities

267,691

253,495

Total liabilities

632,344

644,420

Net assets;

Shareholders' equity;

Common stock

45,651

45,651

Retained earnings

119,475

130,580

Treasury stock

(3,728)

(3,728)

Total shareholders' equity

161,398

172,503

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net unrealized holding gains on securities

6,042

11,786

Deferred hedge profit and loss

745

(110)

Land revaluation difference

3,277

3,191

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(2,434)

(5,684)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(5,380)

(4,816)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,250

4,366

Minority interests

2,448

2,643

Total net assets

166,097

179,513

Total liabilities and net assets

798,442

823,934

HANWA Co., Ltd.

Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2020

《Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income》

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

Millions of yen

3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2019

3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2020

Net sales Cost of sales Gross profit

1,423,294 1,244,969

1,363,454 1,189,140

Selling, general and administrative expenses Operating income

59,839 39,421 20,417

55,829 37,080 18,749

Other income;

Interest income

Dividend income

Equity in earnings of affiliates

1,616 1,524

1,655 1,622

477

Others

937 1,107

Total other income Other expenses;

Interest expenses

Equity in losses of affiliates

Foreign exchange loss

4,209 4,149 2,609

4,731 2,880

2,355 1,550

Others

968 1,118

Total other expenses

Ordinary income

10,082 14,544

5,550 17,930

Extraordinary income;

Gain on sale of property and equipment

Gain on sale of investment securities

208 580

806 114

Total extraordinary income Extraordinary loss;

1,014

694

Loss on impairment of property and equipment

Loss on devaluation of investment securities

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of affiliates

298

426

― ―

149

148

Total extraordinary loss

873

148

Income before income taxes and minority interest Income taxes

14,685

18,476

5,880

6,039

Net income

8,805

12,437

Net income attributable to

Net income attributable to owners of the Company

Net income(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests Other Comprehensive Income

Net unrealized holding gains(loss) on securities

Deferred hedge profit and loss

Foreign currency translation adjustments

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Share of other comprehensive income of associates accounted for

using equity method

9,929 12,271

(1,123) 166

312 5,744

302 (856)

(560)

(2,980)

536

593

(2,598)

(181)

Total other comprehensive Income

(2,008)

2,320

Comprehensive Income

6,797

14,758

Comprehensive income attributable to;

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

Comprehensive income(loss) attributable to non-controlling

interests

8,738 (1,941)

14,741 16

－3－

HANWA co.,ltd.

Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2020

《Segment information》

Segment information by business category for the 3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, is as follows:

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2019

Millions of yen

3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2020

Millions of yen

Notes:

  • 1. "Other" comprises businesses that are not included in reportable segments, such as lumber section and machinery section.

  • 2. Adjustments for segment income include inter-segment elimination and Group costs that have not been distributed to reportable segments. These group costs consist mainly of expenses of administrative departments.

  • 3. Segment income or loss is adjusted between ordinary income on the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income.

  • 4. Since the 1st Quarter of the fiscal year, Company reviewed the name of segment in order to express more appropriately the business, and changed the reportable segments from "Petroleum & chemicals" to "Energy & Living Materials".

    The change was only name change, and segment information had no effect from the change.

    Segment information for the 3rd Quarter of the previous fiscal year has been mentioned after name change.

－4－

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hanwa Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 04:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 689 B 16 120 M 16 120 M
Net income 2021 13 110 M 125 M 125 M
Net Debt 2021 257 B 2 452 M 2 452 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,03x
Yield 2021 2,52%
Capitalization 118 B 1 130 M 1 129 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 4 627
Free-Float 80,2%
Technical analysis trends HANWA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 766,67 JPY
Last Close Price 2 912,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target -4,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hironari Furukawa President & Representative Director
Ryuji Hori Independent Outside Director
Tatsuya Tejima Independent Director
Kamezo Nakai Independent Director
Yasumichi Kato Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANWA CO., LTD.5.24%1 131
VALE S.A.6.76%90 544
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED1.11%56 510
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.53.14%26 094
ARCELORMITTAL-0.49%24 659
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.14.45%23 496
