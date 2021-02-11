Hanwa : Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2020

Scheduled date of issue of audited financial statements: February 12, 2021
Scheduled date of payout of dividend:－
(Japan GAAP)
February 12, 2021
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
１．Consolidated financial results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
(1) Consolidated operating results
（Percentage indicate a change from the previous year）
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to owners of the Company
For the 3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2020 ended December 31, 2019
(Millions of yen)
(％)
1,244,969 (12.5)
1,423,294 (8.7)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
18,749 (8.2)
20,417 (4.3)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
17,930 23.3
14,544 (22.4)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
12,271 23,6
9,929 (12.4)
Note: Comprehensive income
For the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2020
14,758
million yen
117.1
%
For the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2019
6,797
million yen
295.5
%
Net income per share
Net income per share(diluted)
For the 3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2020 ended December 31, 2019
(yen)301.96 244.34
(yen)
－ －
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity ratio
Net assets per share
As of December 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2020
(Millions of yen)
823,934 798,442
(Millions of yen)
179,513 166,097
(％)21.5 20.5
(yen)4,352.36 4,027.01
As of December 31, 2020
Note: Shareholders' equity
２．Cash dividends
As of March 31, 2020
176,869 million yen 163,648 million yen
Cash dividends per share
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
Year-end
Annual
Year ended March 31, 2020
Year ended March 31, 2021
(yen)
－ －
(yen)75.00 30.00
(yen)
－ －
(yen)25.00
(yen)100.00
Year ending March 31, 2021
（estimated）
30.00
60.00
３．Forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
（Percentage indicate a change from the previous year）
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to owners of the Company
Net income per share
Annual
(Millions of yen)(％)
1,700,000
(10.9)
(Millions of yen)(％)
25,000
(8.5)
(Millions of yen)(％)
23,000
－
(Millions of yen)(％)
15,500
－
(yen)381.42
* The above forecasts reflect assumptions and prospects based on the information currently available. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from this information.
HANWA Co., Ltd.
Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2020
《Consolidated Balance Sheets》
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
Millions of yen
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets;
Cash and deposits
67,256
62,950
Trade notes and accounts receivable
341,559
337,546
Electronically recorded monetary claims
21,281
27,558
Securities
1,167
1,109
Inventories
127,460
117,861
Other
69,949
89,969
Allowance for doubtful receivables
(1,046)
(1,418)
Total current assets
627,629
635,578
Fixed assets;
Property and equipment;
Land
34,165
33,747
Others
40,997
38,901
Total property and equipment
75,162
72,649
Intangible assets
6,331
7,149
Investments and other assets;
Investment securities
56,892
67,002
Others
33,496
42,040
Allowance for doubtful receivables
(1,070)
(485)
Total investments and other assets
89,318
108,557
Total fixed assets
170,812
188,355
Total assets
798,442
823,934
Liabilities
Current liabilities;
Trade notes and accounts payable
202,671
217,387
Electronically record obligations
19,146
22,357
Short-term loans payable
67,177
54,926
Current portion of bonds payable
10,021
10,024
Income taxes payable
2,466
4,000
Accrued bonuses
2,774
1,745
Provision for product warranties
481
415
Others
59,913
80,068
Total current liabilities
364,653
390,925
Long-term liabilities;
Bonds payable
40,013
30,000
Long-term loans payable
212,372
205,573
Retirement benefits liabilities
6,162
6,257
Others
9,142
11,664
Total long-term liabilities
267,691
253,495
Total liabilities
632,344
644,420
Net assets;
Shareholders' equity;
Common stock
45,651
45,651
Retained earnings
119,475
130,580
Treasury stock
(3,728)
(3,728)
Total shareholders' equity
161,398
172,503
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Net unrealized holding gains on securities
6,042
11,786
Deferred hedge profit and loss
745
(110)
Land revaluation difference
3,277
3,191
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(2,434)
(5,684)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(5,380)
(4,816)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,250
4,366
Minority interests
2,448
2,643
Total net assets
166,097
179,513
Total liabilities and net assets
798,442
823,934
HANWA Co., Ltd.
Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2020
《Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income》
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
Millions of yen
3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2019
3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2020
Net salesCost of sales Gross profit
1,423,294 1,244,969
1,363,454 1,189,140
Selling, general and administrative expenses Operating income
59,839 39,421 20,417
55,829 37,080 18,749
Other income;
Interest income
Dividend income
Equity in earnings of affiliates
1,616 1,524
1,655 1,622
―477
Others
937 1,107
Total other incomeOther expenses;
Interest expenses
Equity in losses of affiliates
Foreign exchange loss
4,209 4,149 2,609
4,731 2,880―
2,355 1,550
Others
968 1,118
Total other expenses
Ordinary income
10,082 14,544
5,550 17,930
Extraordinary income;
Gain on sale of property and equipment
Gain on sale of investment securities
208 580
806 114
Total extraordinary income Extraordinary loss;
1,014
694
Loss on impairment of property and equipment
Loss on devaluation of investment securities
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of affiliates
298
426
― ―
149
148
Total extraordinary loss
873
148
Income before income taxes and minority interest Income taxes
14,685
18,476
5,880
6,039
Net income
8,805
12,437
Net income attributable to
Net income attributable to owners of the Company
Net income(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests Other Comprehensive Income
Net unrealized holding gains(loss) on securities
Deferred hedge profit and loss
Foreign currency translation adjustments
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Share of other comprehensive income of associates accounted for
using equity method
9,929 12,271
(1,123) 166
312 5,744
302 (856)
(560)
(2,980)
536
593
(2,598)
(181)
Total other comprehensive Income
(2,008)
2,320
Comprehensive Income
6,797
14,758
Comprehensive income attributable to;
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
Comprehensive income(loss) attributable to non-controlling
interests
8,738 (1,941)
14,741 16
－3－
HANWA co.,ltd.
Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2020
《Segment information》
Segment information by business category for the 3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, is as follows:
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2019
Millions of yen
3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2020
Millions of yen
Notes:
1."Other" comprises businesses that are not included in reportable segments, such as lumber section and machinery section.
2.Adjustments for segment income include inter-segment elimination and Group costs that have not been distributed to reportable segments. These group costs consist mainly of expenses of administrative departments.
3. Segment income or loss is adjusted between ordinary income on the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income.
4. Since the 1st Quarter of the fiscal year, Company reviewed the name of segment in order to express more appropriately the business, and changed the reportable segments from "Petroleum & chemicals" to "Energy & Living Materials".
The change was only name change, and segment information had no effect from the change.
Segment information for the 3rd Quarter of the previous fiscal year has been mentioned after name change.
－4－
