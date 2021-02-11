Hanwa : Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2020

Financial Results for theThird Quarter ended December 31, 2020

HANWA Co.,Ltd. Company name: Listed stock exchange: Tokyo Stock exchange code: 8078 (URLhttp://www.hanwa.co.jp) Representative: Hironari Furukawa President Enquiries: Yoichi Nakagawa Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Scheduled date of issue of audited financial statements: February 12, 2021

Scheduled date of payout of dividend: －

(Japan GAAP)

February 12, 2021

Phone +81-3-3544-2000

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

１．Consolidated financial results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

(1) Consolidated operating results

（Percentage indicate a change from the previous year）

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of the Company For the 3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2020 ended December 31, 2019 (Millions of yen) (％) 1,244,969 (12.5)

1,423,294 (8.7) (Millions of yen) (％) 18,749 (8.2)

20,417 (4.3) (Millions of yen) (％) 17,930 23.3

14,544 (22.4) (Millions of yen) (％) 12,271 23,6

9,929 (12.4)

Note: Comprehensive income

For the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2020 14,758 million yen 117.1 % For the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2019 6,797 million yen 295.5 %

Net income per share Net income per share(diluted) For the 3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2020 ended December 31, 2019 (yen) 301.96 244.34 (yen) － －

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity ratio Net assets per share As of December 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2020 (Millions of yen) 823,934 798,442 (Millions of yen) 179,513 166,097 (％) 21.5 20.5 (yen) 4,352.36 4,027.01 As of December 31, 2020

Note: Shareholders' equity

２．Cash dividends

As of March 31, 2020

176,869 million yen 163,648 million yen

Cash dividends per share 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter Year-end Annual Year ended March 31, 2020 Year ended March 31, 2021 (yen) － － (yen) 75.00 30.00 (yen) － － (yen) 25.00 (yen) 100.00 Year ending March 31, 2021 （estimated） 30.00 60.00

３．Forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

（Percentage indicate a change from the previous year）

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of the Company Net income per share Annual (Millions of yen) (％) 1,700,000 (10.9) (Millions of yen) (％) 25,000 (8.5) (Millions of yen) (％) 23,000 － (Millions of yen) (％) 15,500 － (yen) 381.42

* The above forecasts reflect assumptions and prospects based on the information currently available. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from this information.

HANWA Co., Ltd.

Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2020

《Consolidated Balance Sheets》

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

Millions of yen

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets; Cash and deposits 67,256 62,950 Trade notes and accounts receivable 341,559 337,546 Electronically recorded monetary claims 21,281 27,558 Securities 1,167 1,109 Inventories 127,460 117,861 Other 69,949 89,969 Allowance for doubtful receivables (1,046) (1,418) Total current assets 627,629 635,578 Fixed assets; Property and equipment; Land 34,165 33,747 Others 40,997 38,901 Total property and equipment 75,162 72,649 Intangible assets 6,331 7,149 Investments and other assets; Investment securities 56,892 67,002 Others 33,496 42,040 Allowance for doubtful receivables (1,070) (485) Total investments and other assets 89,318 108,557 Total fixed assets 170,812 188,355 Total assets 798,442 823,934 Liabilities Current liabilities; Trade notes and accounts payable 202,671 217,387 Electronically record obligations 19,146 22,357 Short-term loans payable 67,177 54,926 Current portion of bonds payable 10,021 10,024 Income taxes payable 2,466 4,000 Accrued bonuses 2,774 1,745 Provision for product warranties 481 415 Others 59,913 80,068 Total current liabilities 364,653 390,925 Long-term liabilities; Bonds payable 40,013 30,000 Long-term loans payable 212,372 205,573 Retirement benefits liabilities 6,162 6,257 Others 9,142 11,664 Total long-term liabilities 267,691 253,495 Total liabilities 632,344 644,420 Net assets; Shareholders' equity; Common stock 45,651 45,651 Retained earnings 119,475 130,580 Treasury stock (3,728) (3,728) Total shareholders' equity 161,398 172,503 Accumulated other comprehensive income Net unrealized holding gains on securities 6,042 11,786 Deferred hedge profit and loss 745 (110) Land revaluation difference 3,277 3,191 Foreign currency translation adjustments (2,434) (5,684) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (5,380) (4,816) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 2,250 4,366 Minority interests 2,448 2,643 Total net assets 166,097 179,513 Total liabilities and net assets 798,442 823,934

HANWA Co., Ltd.

Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2020

《Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income》

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

Millions of yen

3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2019

3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2020

Net sales Cost of sales Gross profit

1,423,294 1,244,969

1,363,454 1,189,140

Selling, general and administrative expenses Operating income

59,839 39,421 20,417

55,829 37,080 18,749

Other income;

Interest income

Dividend income

Equity in earnings of affiliates

1,616 1,524

1,655 1,622

― 477

Others

937 1,107

Total other income Other expenses;

Interest expenses

Equity in losses of affiliates

Foreign exchange loss

4,209 4,149 2,609

4,731 2,880 ―

2,355 1,550

Others

968 1,118

Total other expenses

Ordinary income

10,082 14,544

5,550 17,930

Extraordinary income;

Gain on sale of property and equipment

Gain on sale of investment securities

208 580

806 114

Total extraordinary income Extraordinary loss;

1,014

694

Loss on impairment of property and equipment

Loss on devaluation of investment securities

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of affiliates

298

426

― ―

149

148

Total extraordinary loss

873

148

Income before income taxes and minority interest Income taxes

14,685

18,476

5,880

6,039

Net income

8,805

12,437

Net income attributable to

Net income attributable to owners of the Company

Net income(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests Other Comprehensive Income

Net unrealized holding gains(loss) on securities

Deferred hedge profit and loss

Foreign currency translation adjustments

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Share of other comprehensive income of associates accounted for

using equity method

9,929 12,271

(1,123) 166

312 5,744

302 (856)

(560)

(2,980)

536

593

(2,598)

(181)

Total other comprehensive Income

(2,008)

2,320

Comprehensive Income

6,797

14,758

Comprehensive income attributable to;

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

Comprehensive income(loss) attributable to non-controlling

interests

8,738 (1,941)

14,741 16

HANWA co.,ltd.

Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2020

《Segment information》

Segment information by business category for the 3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, is as follows:

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2019

Millions of yen

3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2020

Millions of yen

Notes:

1. "Other" comprises businesses that are not included in reportable segments, such as lumber section and machinery section.

2. Adjustments for segment income include inter-segment elimination and Group costs that have not been distributed to reportable segments. These group costs consist mainly of expenses of administrative departments.

3. Segment income or loss is adjusted between ordinary income on the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income.

4. Since the 1st Quarter of the fiscal year, Company reviewed the name of segment in order to express more appropriately the business, and changed the reportable segments from "Petroleum & chemicals" to "Energy & Living Materials". The change was only name change, and segment information had no effect from the change. Segment information for the 3rd Quarter of the previous fiscal year has been mentioned after name change.

