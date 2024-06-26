This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Securities Code 8078)

June 26, 2024

To Our Shareholders:

Yoichi Nakagawa

Representative Director and President

Hanwa Co., Ltd.

4-3-9Fushimi-machi,

Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan

NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS OF

THE 77TH ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

We are pleased to announce that the matters outlined below were reported and resolved at the 77th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Hanwa Co., Ltd. (the "Company") held on June 26, 2024.

Matters reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 77th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors of the Consolidated Financial Statements

2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 77th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

The particulars of the above 1 and 2 were reported.

Proposals resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

The proposal was approved and adopted as proposed.

The year-end dividend was decided to be ¥100 per share. The annual dividend for the current fiscal year is ¥185 per share, together with an interim dividend of ¥85 per share.

Proposal No. 2: Election of Eleven (11) Directors

The proposal was approved and adopted as proposed.

Yasumichi Kato, Yoichi Nakagawa, Yasuharu Kurata, Yasushi Hatanaka, Yoichi Sasayama, Ryuji Hori, Kamezo Nakai, Reiko Furukawa, Chika Sato, Keiji Matsubara and Hisashi Honda were elected as Directors and assumed their respective offices.

Ryuji Hori, Kamezo Nakai, Reiko Furukawa and Chika Sato are Outside Directors. Proposal No. 3: Election of Four (4) Corporate Auditors

The proposal was approved and adopted as proposed.

Yoshimasa Ikeda, Hideyuki Takahashi, Naoya Sakurai and Hisanori Kokuga were elected as Corporate Auditors and assumed their respective offices.

Hideyuki Takahashi, Naoya Sakurai and Hisanori Kokuga are Outside Corporate

Auditors.

1