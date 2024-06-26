This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only.
In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
(Securities Code 8078)
June 26, 2024
To Our Shareholders:
Yoichi Nakagawa
Representative Director and President
Hanwa Co., Ltd.
4-3-9Fushimi-machi,
Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan
NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS OF
THE 77TH ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING
We are pleased to announce that the matters outlined below were reported and resolved at the 77th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Hanwa Co., Ltd. (the "Company") held on June 26, 2024.
Matters reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 77th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors of the Consolidated Financial Statements
2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 77th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
The particulars of the above 1 and 2 were reported.
Proposals resolved:
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
The proposal was approved and adopted as proposed.
The year-end dividend was decided to be ¥100 per share. The annual dividend for the current fiscal year is ¥185 per share, together with an interim dividend of ¥85 per share.
Proposal No. 2: Election of Eleven (11) Directors
The proposal was approved and adopted as proposed.
Yasumichi Kato, Yoichi Nakagawa, Yasuharu Kurata, Yasushi Hatanaka, Yoichi Sasayama, Ryuji Hori, Kamezo Nakai, Reiko Furukawa, Chika Sato, Keiji Matsubara and Hisashi Honda were elected as Directors and assumed their respective offices.
Ryuji Hori, Kamezo Nakai, Reiko Furukawa and Chika Sato are Outside Directors. Proposal No. 3: Election of Four (4) Corporate Auditors
The proposal was approved and adopted as proposed.
Yoshimasa Ikeda, Hideyuki Takahashi, Naoya Sakurai and Hisanori Kokuga were elected as Corporate Auditors and assumed their respective offices.
Hideyuki Takahashi, Naoya Sakurai and Hisanori Kokuga are Outside Corporate
Auditors.
1
Notice
The new Directors and Corporate Auditors after the conclusion of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting are as follows:
Director and Chairman
Yasumichi Kato
Representative Director and President
Yoichi Nakagawa
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
Yasuharu Kurata
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
Yasushi Hatanaka
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
Yoichi Sasayama
Director
(*1)
Ryuji Hori
Director
(*1)
Kamezo Nakai
Director
(*1)
Reiko Furukawa
Director
(*1)
Chika Sato
Director and Managing Executive Officer
Keiji Matsubara
Director and Managing Executive Officer
Hisashi Honda
Corporate Auditor (Full-time)
Hideo Kawanishi
Corporate Auditor (Full-time)
Yoshimasa Ikeda
Corporate Auditor
(*2)
Hideyuki Takahashi
Corporate Auditor
(*2)
Naoya Sakurai
Corporate Auditor
(*2)
Hisanori Kokuga
(*1)
Outside Director
(*2)
Outside Corporate Auditor
Payment of Year-end Dividend
The year-end dividend for the Company's 77th Fiscal Year will be paid out during the payment period, at your
nearby branch and local office of Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd. located throughout Japan and post office (bank
agent), in accordance with the enclosed "Dividend Payment Certificate." If you have already designated a
specific account to which we should transfer the dividend, please refer to the enclosed "Dividend Statement"
and "Information concerning Accounts Used for the Direct Deposit of Dividends." With regard to the account
to receive dividends, if you have selected the method of allocation in proportion to the number of shares held,
please contact your account management institution (such as a securities company).
2
