HANWA CO., LTD.

(8078)
Hanwa : Notice Concerning Amendments to Forecasts of consolidated financial results for FY2020

11/08/2020 | 11:18pm EST

IR NEWS

Date: November 9, 2020

Contact:

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Yoichi Nakagawa

Tel: +81-3-3544-2000

Notice Concerning Amendments to Forecasts of consolidated financial results for

FY2020

Based on recent business performance, Hanwa Co., Ltd. ("Hanwa") hereby announces the following amendments to the forecasts of consolidated financial results for FY2020 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021), previously announced on August 7, 2020, as follows:

1. Amendments to the Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2020 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021).

(Millions of yen)

Consolidated

Consolidated

Net income

Consolidated

Consolidated

attributable to

operating

ordinary

net income

net sales

owners of the

income

income

per share (yen)

Company

Previous forecast (A)

1,600,000

19,500

16,500

11,000

270.68

Revised forecast (B)

1,700,000

25,000

23,000

15,500

381.42

Amount of change (B - A)

100,000

5,500

6,500

4,500

% of change

6.3

28.2

39.4

40.9

(Reference)

1,907,493

27,330

(12,598)

(13,674)

(336.51)

Actual results for FY2019

2. Reason for the amendments

While it remains be difficult to estimate the outlook for economy due to the prolonged outbreak of COVID-19, as economic activities have been gradually resumed in Japan and overseas, we have endeavored to properly grasp the recovery conditions in demand in each business areas and our customer needs and steadily accumulate revenues, working to prevent infections. Based on these circumstances, as a result of considering the actual financial results for this 2nd Quarter and currently available projections, both net sales and each profit are expected to exceed the previously announced forecasts, and we hereby amend the forecasts of consolidated financial results for FY2020.

(Note)

The above forecasts reflect assumptions and prospects based on the information currently available. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from this information.

# # #

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hanwa Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 04:17:02 UTC
