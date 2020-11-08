Hanwa : Notice Concerning Amendments to Forecasts of consolidated financial results for FY2020
0
11/08/2020 | 11:18pm EST
IR NEWS
Date: November 9, 2020
Contact:
Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer
Yoichi Nakagawa
Tel: +81-3-3544-2000
Notice Concerning Amendments to Forecasts of consolidated financial results for
FY2020
Based on recent business performance, Hanwa Co., Ltd. ("Hanwa") hereby announces the following amendments to the forecasts of consolidated financial results for FY2020 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021), previously announced on August 7, 2020, as follows:
1. Amendments to the Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2020 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021).
(Millions of yen)
Consolidated
Consolidated
Net income
Consolidated
Consolidated
attributable to
operating
ordinary
net income
net sales
owners of the
income
income
per share (yen)
Company
Previous forecast (A)
1,600,000
19,500
16,500
11,000
270.68
Revised forecast (B)
1,700,000
25,000
23,000
15,500
381.42
Amount of change (B - A)
100,000
5,500
6,500
4,500
% of change
6.3
28.2
39.4
40.9
(Reference)
1,907,493
27,330
(12,598)
(13,674)
(336.51)
Actual results for FY2019
2. Reason for the amendments
While it remains be difficult to estimate the outlook for economy due to the prolonged outbreak of COVID-19, as economic activities have been gradually resumed in Japan and overseas, we have endeavored to properly grasp the recovery conditions in demand in each business areas and our customer needs and steadily accumulate revenues, working to prevent infections. Based on these circumstances, as a result of considering the actual financial results for this 2nd Quarter and currently available projections, both net sales and each profit are expected to exceed the previously announced forecasts, and we hereby amend the forecasts of consolidated financial results for FY2020.
(Note)
The above forecasts reflect assumptions and prospects based on the information currently available. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from this information.
# # #
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Hanwa Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 04:17:02 UTC