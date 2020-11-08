Hanwa : Notice Concerning Amendments to Forecasts of consolidated financial results for FY2020

IR NEWS

Date: November 9, 2020

Contact:

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Yoichi Nakagawa

Tel: +81-3-3544-2000

Notice Concerning Amendments to Forecasts of consolidated financial results for

FY2020

Based on recent business performance, Hanwa Co., Ltd. ("Hanwa") hereby announces the following amendments to the forecasts of consolidated financial results for FY2020 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021), previously announced on August 7, 2020, as follows:

1. Amendments to the Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2020 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021).

(Millions of yen) Consolidated Consolidated Net income Consolidated Consolidated attributable to operating ordinary net income net sales owners of the income income per share (yen) Company Previous forecast (A) 1,600,000 19,500 16,500 11,000 270.68 Revised forecast (B) 1,700,000 25,000 23,000 15,500 381.42 Amount of change (B - A) 100,000 5,500 6,500 4,500 % of change 6.3 28.2 39.4 40.9 (Reference) 1,907,493 27,330 (12,598) (13,674) (336.51) Actual results for FY2019

2. Reason for the amendments

While it remains be difficult to estimate the outlook for economy due to the prolonged outbreak of COVID-19, as economic activities have been gradually resumed in Japan and overseas, we have endeavored to properly grasp the recovery conditions in demand in each business areas and our customer needs and steadily accumulate revenues, working to prevent infections. Based on these circumstances, as a result of considering the actual financial results for this 2nd Quarter and currently available projections, both net sales and each profit are expected to exceed the previously announced forecasts, and we hereby amend the forecasts of consolidated financial results for FY2020.

(Note)

The above forecasts reflect assumptions and prospects based on the information currently available. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from this information.

# # #