Hanwa : Notice Concerning New Medium-term Business Plan (From April 2023 to March 2025)
Notice Concerning New Medium-Term Business Plan (From FY2023 to FY2025)
HANWA C O., LTD . ANNOUNCES THAT IT FORMULATED THE M EDIUM - TERM BUSINESS PLAN (FROM FY2023 TO FY2025), AS ATTACHED HERETO :
# # #
Medium-Term Business Plan 2025
"Run up to HANWA 2030
～Soar into the next stage challenging the status quo ～"
HANWA Co., LTD.
May, 2023
Review of Medium-Term Business Plan 2022
（The 9th Plan ）
Reflection and Future Challenges
Medium-Term Business Plan 2025
（The 10th Plan ）
Basic Policy
Enhancement of Management Foundation
Development of Business Strategy
Summary of Quantitative Targets
1
Reflection and Future Challenges
2
Trends of Business Performance
Reflection and Future Challenges
The 8th Plan (2019)
The 9th Plan (2022)
Ordinary income
Unconsolidated
¥270.8bn
(consolidated)
Japan consolidated/equity method
Shareholders' equity
Overseas consolidated/equity method
(consolidated)
Consolidated adjustment
¥222.0bn
¥180.9bn
¥179.7bn
¥62.7bn
¥64.2bn
¥172.9bn
6.6
12.9
¥159.7bn
¥161.3bn
9.3
10.3
¥22.9bn
¥25.5bn
¥23.3bn
(¥12.5bn)
¥28.8bn
2.7
1.4
0.7
51.1
1.0
5
4.2
4.6
2.8
42.6
2.2
20.4
22
20.4
20.7
23
(0.7)
(2.2)
(2.4)
(34.7)
(1.8)
(3.0)
(2.8)
(1.3)
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Ordinary income (consolidated) amounted to ¥64.2bn, the highest since the Company was founded.
With remarkable growth in profit by the consolidated companies, etc., profit expansion in Asia and profit from strategic investments particularly contributed to these results.
Shareholders' equity (consolidated) rose to ¥270.8bn due to steady aggregation of profit over the years of the 9th Plan.
3
Technical analysis trends HANWA CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
4 635,00 JPY
Average target price
4 550,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
-1,83%
