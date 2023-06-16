Advanced search
    8078   JP3777800008

HANWA CO., LTD.

(8078)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-16 am EDT
4615.00 JPY   -0.43%
02:36aHanwa : Notice Concerning New Medium-term Business Plan (From April 2023 to March 2025)
05/23Hanwa : Results Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023
05/12Hanwa : Notice Concerning Dividends of Surplus (Increased)
Hanwa : Notice Concerning New Medium-term Business Plan (From April 2023 to March 2025)

06/16/2023
IR NEWS

DATE: JUNE 16, 2023

CONTACT:

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

YASUHIKO WATANABE

TEL: +81-3-3544-2000

Notice Concerning New Medium-Term Business Plan (From FY2023 to FY2025)

HANWA CO., LTD. ANNOUNCES THAT IT FORMULATED THE MEDIUM-TERMBUSINESS PLAN (FROM FY2023 TO FY2025), AS ATTACHED HERETO:

# # #

Medium-Term Business Plan 2025

"Run up to HANWA 2030 Soar into the next stage challenging the status quo"

HANWA Co., LTD.

May, 2023

Copyright© 2023 Hanwa Co., Ltd.

Index

Review of Medium-Term Business Plan 2022The 9th Plan

  • Reflection and Future Challenges

Medium-Term Business Plan 2025 The 10th Plan

  • Basic Policy
  • Enhancement of Management Foundation
  • Development of Business Strategy
  • Summary of Quantitative Targets

Copyright© 2023 Hanwa Co., Ltd. 1

Reflection and Future Challenges

Copyright© 2023 Hanwa Co., Ltd. 2

Trends of Business Performance

Reflection and Future Challenges

The 8th Plan (2019)

The 9th Plan (2022)

Ordinary income

Unconsolidated

¥270.8bn

(consolidated)

Japan consolidated/equity method

Shareholders' equity

Overseas consolidated/equity method

(consolidated)

Consolidated adjustment

¥222.0bn

¥180.9bn

¥179.7bn

¥62.7bn

¥64.2bn

¥172.9bn

6.6

12.9

¥159.7bn

¥161.3bn

9.3

10.3

¥22.9bn

¥25.5bn

¥23.3bn

(¥12.5bn)

¥28.8bn

2.7

1.4

0.7

51.1

1.0

5

4.2

4.6

2.8

42.6

2.2

20.4

22

20.4

20.7

23

(0.7)

(2.2)

(2.4)

(34.7)

(1.8)

(3.0)

(2.8)

(1.3)

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

  • Ordinary income (consolidated) amounted to ¥64.2bn, the highest since the Company was founded.
    With remarkable growth in profit by the consolidated companies, etc., profit expansion in Asia and profit from strategic investments particularly contributed to these results.
  • Shareholders' equity (consolidated) rose to ¥270.8bn due to steady aggregation of profit over the years of the 9th Plan.

Copyright© 2023 Hanwa Co., Ltd. 3

Disclaimer

Hanwa Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 06:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
