Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Hanwa Co., Ltd.    8078   JP3777800008

HANWA CO., LTD.

(8078)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hanwa : Notice about second blast furnace of PT Dexin Steel Indonesia succeeded in initial firing

02/04/2021 | 06:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

1-13-1 Tsukiji, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-8429, Japan

February 4, 2021

Hanwa Co., Ltd.

Notice about second blast furnace of PT Dexin Steel Indonesia succeeded in

initial firing

Hanwa Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Hanwa") announced today that the second blast furnace of PT Dexin Steel Indonesia(hereinafter Dexin), in which Hanwa have a 10% stake, was scheduled to start operation in May 2020, but it was delayed due to COVID-19, but it was finally successfully fired on February 3, 2021.

Location

:

Central Sulawesi, Indonesia

Establishment

:

August, 2017

Business details

: Blast furnace consistency normal steel production

Estimated production capacity: 3,500,000- tons per annum (estimation)

Products

: slab, billet, round bar, wire

Schedule of operation

:

First blast furnace : production started on

March 30, 2020

Second blast furnace: tapping on Feb. 4, 2021

Completed two blast furnaces of PT Dexin Steel Indonesia, located in

Morowali, Central Sulawesi, Republic of Indonesia

Dexin is constructing a third blast furnace in the same industrial park with the aim of starting operations in December 2022, and when this is completed, the total production capacity will be six million tons.

In addition, Dexin has a plan to add a production capacity of fourteen million tons in Indonesia, and has already reached a basic agreement with the Indonesian government, and is currently selecting candidate sites.

In the future, Dexin aims to produce a total of twenty million tons per year.

For further information, please contact : Hanwa Co., Ltd. Tokyo Secretarial Office +81-3-3544-2000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hanwa Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 11:02:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HANWA CO., LTD.
12:03aHANWA : Notice about second blast furnace of PT Dexin Steel Indonesia succeeded ..
PU
01/03China's GEM seeks to double stake in Indonesia nickel project as Tsingshan cu..
RE
2020HANWA : “Integrated Report 2020” has been published.
PU
2020HANWA : Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2020
PU
2020HANWA : Notice Concerning Amendments to Forecasts of consolidated financial resu..
PU
2020HANWA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020HANWA : Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2020
PU
2020HANWA : Notice Concerning Forecasts of consolidated financial results and Divide..
PU
2020HANWA : Results Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020
PU
2020HANWA : Notice of the 73rd Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 689 B 16 051 M 16 051 M
Net income 2021 13 110 M 125 M 125 M
Net Debt 2021 257 B 2 441 M 2 441 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,59x
Yield 2021 2,65%
Capitalization 113 B 1 072 M 1 069 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 4 627
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart HANWA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hanwa Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANWA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 766,67 JPY
Last Close Price 2 770,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 39,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hironari Furukawa President & Representative Director
Yasumichi Kato Director & Executive Vice President
Chiro Ideriha Director & Managing Executive Officer
Yasuharu Kurata Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hidemi Nagashima Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANWA CO., LTD.0.11%1 072
VALE S.A.3.41%86 517
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-3.29%53 124
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.54.15%26 243
ARCELORMITTAL-4.41%22 947
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.11.76%22 924
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ