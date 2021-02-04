Hanwa : Notice about second blast furnace of PT Dexin Steel Indonesia succeeded in initial firing

PRESS RELEASE
1-13-1 Tsukiji, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-8429, Japan
February 4, 2021
Hanwa Co., Ltd.
Notice about second blast furnace of PT Dexin Steel Indonesia succeeded in
initial firing
Hanwa Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Hanwa") announced today that the second blast furnace of PT Dexin Steel Indonesia(hereinafter Dexin), in which Hanwa have a 10% stake, was scheduled to start operation in May 2020, but it was delayed due to COVID-19, but it was finally successfully fired on February 3, 2021.
|
Location
|
:
|
Central Sulawesi, Indonesia
|
Establishment
|
:
|
August, 2017
|
Business details
|
: Blast furnace consistency normal steel production
|
Estimated production capacity: 3,500,000- tons per annum (estimation)
|
Products
|
: slab, billet, round bar, wire
|
Schedule of operation
|
:
|
First blast furnace : production started on
|
|
|
March 30, 2020
|
|
|
Second blast furnace: tapping on Feb. 4, 2021
＜Completed two blast furnaces of PT Dexin Steel Indonesia, located in
Morowali, Central Sulawesi, Republic of Indonesia ＞
Dexin is constructing a third blast furnace in the same industrial park with the aim of starting operations in December 2022, and when this is completed, the total production capacity will be six million tons.
In addition, Dexin has a plan to add a production capacity of fourteen million tons in Indonesia, and has already reached a basic agreement with the Indonesian government, and is currently selecting candidate sites.
In the future, Dexin aims to produce a total of twenty million tons per year.
For further information, please contact : Hanwa Co., Ltd. Tokyo Secretarial Office +81-3-3544-2000
