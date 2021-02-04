Hanwa : Notice about second blast furnace of PT Dexin Steel Indonesia succeeded in initial firing

Hanwa Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Hanwa") announced today that the second blast furnace of PT Dexin Steel Indonesia(hereinafter Dexin), in which Hanwa have a 10% stake, was scheduled to start operation in May 2020, but it was delayed due to COVID-19, but it was finally successfully fired on February 3, 2021.

Notice about second blast furnace of PT Dexin Steel Indonesia succeeded in

Dexin is constructing a third blast furnace in the same industrial park with the aim of starting operations in December 2022, and when this is completed, the total production capacity will be six million tons.

In addition, Dexin has a plan to add a production capacity of fourteen million tons in Indonesia, and has already reached a basic agreement with the Indonesian government, and is currently selecting candidate sites.

In the future, Dexin aims to produce a total of twenty million tons per year.

For further information, please contact : Hanwa Co., Ltd. Tokyo Secretarial Office +81-3-3544-2000