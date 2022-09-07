Log in
Hanwa : Notice of Hanwa Italia S.R.L. establishment in Italy

09/07/2022 | 10:10pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

1-13-1 Tsukiji, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-8429, Japan

September 8, 2022

Hanwa Co., Ltd.

Notice of Hanwa Italia S.R.L. establishment in Italy

Hanwa Co., Ltd. ("Hanwa") announces that it has established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Hanwa Italia S.R.L. ("Hanwa Italia"), in Milan, Italy, and has started preparations to establish a sales base there, with the aim of expanding business in Italy and southern Europe.

Italy is the third largest economy in the Eurozone after Germany and France, and Hanwa Group has been actively engaged in business activities in Italy, mainly in steel and machinery industries. Currently, Hanwa conducts business in Italy directly by ourselves and through our European bases in London (UK), Amsterdam (Netherlands) and Vienna (Austria). Hanwa Italia is intended to expand business relations in Italy through our user-oriented approach and maximum use of Hanwa's global network, and to develop Hanwa Group's business further throughout Europe. .

It is rest assured current business activities in Italy remain unchanged for the time being.

【Profile of Hanwa Italia】

Name

Hanwa Italia S.R.L.

Takuya Aizawa, President

Representative

(Concurrently, Chief Representative to European Region, General

Manager of London Branch, Managing Director of HANWA

EUROPE B.V.)

Business activities

Import, export and domestic sales of various industrial material

including steel products

Head office

Milan, Italy

Capital

EUR 500,000

For further information, please contact:

Hanwa Co., Ltd. Tokyo Headquarters

Secretarial Dept. Public Relations Sect.

+81-3-3544-2000

Disclaimer

Hanwa Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 02:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
