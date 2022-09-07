Hanwa : Notice of Hanwa Italia S.R.L. establishment in Italy

PRESS RELEASE

Notice of Hanwa Italia S.R.L. establishment in Italy

Hanwa Co., Ltd. ("Hanwa") announces that it has established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Hanwa Italia S.R.L. ("Hanwa Italia"), in Milan, Italy, and has started preparations to establish a sales base there, with the aim of expanding business in Italy and southern Europe.

Italy is the third largest economy in the Eurozone after Germany and France, and Hanwa Group has been actively engaged in business activities in Italy, mainly in steel and machinery industries. Currently, Hanwa conducts business in Italy directly by ourselves and through our European bases in London (UK), Amsterdam (Netherlands) and Vienna (Austria). Hanwa Italia is intended to expand business relations in Italy through our user-oriented approach and maximum use of Hanwa's global network, and to develop Hanwa Group's business further throughout Europe. .

It is rest assured current business activities in Italy remain unchanged for the time being.

【Profile of Hanwa Italia】

Name Hanwa Italia S.R.L. Takuya Aizawa, President Representative (Concurrently, Chief Representative to European Region, General Manager of London Branch, Managing Director of HANWA EUROPE B.V.) Business activities Import, export and domestic sales of various industrial material including steel products Head office Milan, Italy Capital EUR 500,000

