Hanwa : Notice of Resolutions of the 75th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting

(Securities Code 8078)
June 24, 2022
To Our Shareholders:
Yoichi Nakagawa
Representative Director and President
Hanwa Co., Ltd.
4-3-9Fushimi-machi,
Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan
NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS OF
THE 75TH ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING
We are pleased to announce that the matters outlined below were reported and resolved at the 75th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Hanwa Co., Ltd. (the "Company") held on June 24, 2022.
Matters reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 75th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors of the Consolidated Financial Statements
2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 75th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)
The particulars of the above 1 and 2 were reported.
Proposals resolved:
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
The proposal was approved and adopted as proposed.
The year-end dividend was decided to be ¥50 per share. The annual dividend for the current fiscal year is ¥100 per share, together with an interim dividend of ¥50 per share,
Proposal No. 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation The proposal was approved and adopted as proposed.
The regulations regarding the measures for electronic provision of information such as the content of Reference Materials for General Shareholders Meetings in the "Act Partially Amending the Companies Act" (Act No. 70 of 2019) will be enforced on September 1, 2022. Accordingly, the Company made the necessary amendments.
Proposal No. 3: Election of Twelve (12) Directors
The proposal was approved and adopted as proposed.
Hironari Furukawa, Yasumichi Kato, Yoichi Nakagawa, Hidemi Nagashima, Yasuharu Kurata, Yasushi Hatanaka, Yoichi Sasayama, Ryuji Hori, Tatsuya Tejima, Kamezo Nakai, Reiko Furukawa and Keiji Matsubara were elected as Directors and assumed their respective offices.
Ryuji Hori, Tatsuya Tejima, Kamezo Nakai and Reiko Furukawa are Outside Directors.
Notice
The new Directors and Corporate Auditors after the conclusion of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting are as follows:
|
|
Representative Director and Chairman
|
|
Hironari Furukawa
|
|
Representative Director and Vice Chairman
|
Yasumichi Kato
|
|
Representative Director and President
|
|
Yoichi Nakagawa
|
|
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Hidemi Nagashima
|
|
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Yasuharu Kurata
|
|
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Yasushi Hatanaka
|
|
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Yoichi Sasayama
|
|
Director
|
(*1)
|
Ryuji Hori
|
|
Director
|
(*1)
|
Tatsuya Tejima
|
|
Director
|
(*1)
|
Kamezo Nakai
|
|
Director
|
(*1)
|
Reiko Furukawa
|
|
Director and Managing Executive Officer
|
Keiji Matsubara
|
|
Corporate Auditor (Full-time)
|
|
Hideo Kawanishi
|
|
Corporate Auditor (Full-time)
|
|
Akihiko Ogasawara
|
|
Corporate Auditor
|
(*2)
|
Yasuo Naide
|
|
Corporate Auditor
|
(*2)
|
Katsunori Okubo
|
|
Corporate Auditor
|
(*2)
|
Hideyuki Takahashi
|
(*1)
|
Outside Director
|
|
|
(*2)
|
Outside Corporate Auditor
|
|
Payment of Year-end Dividend
The year-end dividend for the Company's 75th Fiscal Year will be paid out during the payment period, at your
nearby branch and local office of Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd. located throughout Japan and post office (bank
agent), in accordance with the enclosed "Dividend Payment Certificate." If you have already designated a
specific account to which we should transfer the dividend, please refer to the enclosed "Dividend Statement"
and "Information concerning Accounts Used for the Direct Deposit of Dividends." With regard to the account
to receive dividends, if you have selected the method of allocation in proportion to the number of shares held,
please contact your account management institution (such as a securities company).
