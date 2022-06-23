Log in
    8078   JP3777800008

HANWA CO., LTD.

(8078)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:48 2022-06-23 pm EDT
2639.00 JPY   +0.11%
06/23HANWA : Notice of Resolutions of the 75th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting
PU
05/25HANWA : Notice of the 75th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting
PU
05/20HANWA : Results Presentation for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2022
PU
Hanwa : Notice of Resolutions of the 75th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting

06/23/2022 | 10:56pm EDT
This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Securities Code 8078)

June 24, 2022

To Our Shareholders:

Yoichi Nakagawa

Representative Director and President

Hanwa Co., Ltd.

4-3-9Fushimi-machi,

Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan

NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS OF

THE 75TH ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

We are pleased to announce that the matters outlined below were reported and resolved at the 75th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Hanwa Co., Ltd. (the "Company") held on June 24, 2022.

Matters reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 75th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors of the Consolidated Financial Statements

2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 75th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)

The particulars of the above 1 and 2 were reported.

Proposals resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

The proposal was approved and adopted as proposed.

The year-end dividend was decided to be ¥50 per share. The annual dividend for the current fiscal year is ¥100 per share, together with an interim dividend of ¥50 per share,

Proposal No. 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation The proposal was approved and adopted as proposed.

The regulations regarding the measures for electronic provision of information such as the content of Reference Materials for General Shareholders Meetings in the "Act Partially Amending the Companies Act" (Act No. 70 of 2019) will be enforced on September 1, 2022. Accordingly, the Company made the necessary amendments.

Proposal No. 3: Election of Twelve (12) Directors

The proposal was approved and adopted as proposed.

Hironari Furukawa, Yasumichi Kato, Yoichi Nakagawa, Hidemi Nagashima, Yasuharu Kurata, Yasushi Hatanaka, Yoichi Sasayama, Ryuji Hori, Tatsuya Tejima, Kamezo Nakai, Reiko Furukawa and Keiji Matsubara were elected as Directors and assumed their respective offices.

Ryuji Hori, Tatsuya Tejima, Kamezo Nakai and Reiko Furukawa are Outside Directors.

1

Notice

The new Directors and Corporate Auditors after the conclusion of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting are as follows:

Representative Director and Chairman

Hironari Furukawa

Representative Director and Vice Chairman

Yasumichi Kato

Representative Director and President

Yoichi Nakagawa

Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer

Hidemi Nagashima

Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer

Yasuharu Kurata

Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer

Yasushi Hatanaka

Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer

Yoichi Sasayama

Director

(*1)

Ryuji Hori

Director

(*1)

Tatsuya Tejima

Director

(*1)

Kamezo Nakai

Director

(*1)

Reiko Furukawa

Director and Managing Executive Officer

Keiji Matsubara

Corporate Auditor (Full-time)

Hideo Kawanishi

Corporate Auditor (Full-time)

Akihiko Ogasawara

Corporate Auditor

(*2)

Yasuo Naide

Corporate Auditor

(*2)

Katsunori Okubo

Corporate Auditor

(*2)

Hideyuki Takahashi

(*1)

Outside Director

(*2)

Outside Corporate Auditor

Payment of Year-end Dividend

The year-end dividend for the Company's 75th Fiscal Year will be paid out during the payment period, at your

nearby branch and local office of Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd. located throughout Japan and post office (bank

agent), in accordance with the enclosed "Dividend Payment Certificate." If you have already designated a

specific account to which we should transfer the dividend, please refer to the enclosed "Dividend Statement"

and "Information concerning Accounts Used for the Direct Deposit of Dividends." With regard to the account

to receive dividends, if you have selected the method of allocation in proportion to the number of shares held,

please contact your account management institution (such as a securities company).

2

Disclaimer

Hanwa Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 02:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
