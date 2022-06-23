Hanwa : Notice of Resolutions of the 75th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

(Securities Code 8078)

June 24, 2022

To Our Shareholders:

Yoichi Nakagawa

Representative Director and President

Hanwa Co., Ltd.

4-3-9Fushimi-machi,

Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan

NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS OF

THE 75TH ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

We are pleased to announce that the matters outlined below were reported and resolved at the 75th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Hanwa Co., Ltd. (the "Company") held on June 24, 2022.

Matters reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 75th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors of the Consolidated Financial Statements

2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 75th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)

The particulars of the above 1 and 2 were reported.

Proposals resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

The proposal was approved and adopted as proposed.

The year-end dividend was decided to be ¥50 per share. The annual dividend for the current fiscal year is ¥100 per share, together with an interim dividend of ¥50 per share,

Proposal No. 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation The proposal was approved and adopted as proposed.

The regulations regarding the measures for electronic provision of information such as the content of Reference Materials for General Shareholders Meetings in the "Act Partially Amending the Companies Act" (Act No. 70 of 2019) will be enforced on September 1, 2022. Accordingly, the Company made the necessary amendments.

Proposal No. 3: Election of Twelve (12) Directors

The proposal was approved and adopted as proposed.

Hironari Furukawa, Yasumichi Kato, Yoichi Nakagawa, Hidemi Nagashima, Yasuharu Kurata, Yasushi Hatanaka, Yoichi Sasayama, Ryuji Hori, Tatsuya Tejima, Kamezo Nakai, Reiko Furukawa and Keiji Matsubara were elected as Directors and assumed their respective offices.

Ryuji Hori, Tatsuya Tejima, Kamezo Nakai and Reiko Furukawa are Outside Directors.

1