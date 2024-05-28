This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only.
(Securities Code 8078)
June 4, 2024
To Those Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Yoichi Nakagawa
Representative Director and President
Hanwa Co., Ltd.
4-3-9Fushimi-machi,
Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan
NOTICE OF
THE 77TH ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING
Dear Shareholders:
You are cordially notified of the 77th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Hanwa Co., Ltd. ("the Company"). The meeting will be held as described below.
In place of attending the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights either via Internet or in writing. Please review the Reference Materials for the General Shareholders Meeting, which include contents of each proposal, and cast your vote by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 Japan time according to the "Guide to Exercising Voting Rights" described on pages 2 and 3 of this document.
1. Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time (reception starts at 9:00 a.m.)
2. Place:
Seventh Floor Conference Room
Hanwa Co., Ltd.
HK Yodoyabashi Garden Avenue Bldg., 4-3-9Fushimi-machi,Chuo-ku, Osaka
3. Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's
77th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors of the Consolidated Financial Statements
2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 77th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal No. 2: Election of Eleven (11) Directors
Proposal No. 3: Election of Four (4) Corporate Auditors
-
Websites on which electronic provision measures matters are posted
Measures for electronic provision are applied for this General Shareholders Meeting for information (electronic provision measures matters) which is reference materials for general shareholders meetings, etc. The information is posted on the following websites, so please access them to confirm the information.
The Company's website https://www.hanwa.co.jp/en/ir/stock/meeting.html
Listed Company Search (Tokyo Stock Exchange's website) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
Please enter the issue name (company name) "Hanwa" or securities code "8078" to search and select Basic information and Documents for public inspection/PR information.
The Portal of Shareholders' Meeting (Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited) https://www.soukai-portal.net (only in Japanese)
Please scan QR code on the enclosed voting form or enter your ID/initial password to access.
- Each website may be temporarily inaccessible due to scheduled maintenance, etc. If you cannot access the website, please check the matters from a different website or try again later.
- "QR Code" is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
- Other matters concerning convocation of the General Shareholders Meeting
- In accordance with laws and regulations as well as Article 18 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the following items of matters which should be described on a document of electronic provision measures matters are posted on the Internet and therefore not included in this Notice. The Corporate Auditors and the Accounting Auditor have audited the relevant documents to be audited, including the items below.
- System to ensure the appropriateness of business activities (internal control system) and outline of the operating status of the system in the Business Report
- Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets in and Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
- Non-ConsolidatedStatements of Changes in Equity Net Assets in and Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements
- Revisions to electronic provision measures matters, if any, will be posted on each website by providing original and amended items.
- Please note that the notice of resolutions of this Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting will be posted on the Company's website (https://www.hanwa.co.jp/en/).
Guide to Exercising Voting Rights
Voting by attending the General Shareholders Meeting in person
If you plan to attend the Meeting, please present the
Date and time of the Meeting:
enclosed Voting Form to the receptionist when you
Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time
arrive at the venue.
Please bring with you this Notice to the venue on the day of the Meeting.
As the light clothing (Cool Biz) dress code will be followed at the Meeting, we would appreciate it if you could come to the Meeting wearing casual attire.
Voting in writing
Please indicate your approval or disapproval of each
Deadline for voting:
proposal on the enclosed Voting Form and return it.
By 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 Japan time
In case your approval or disapproval of each
(Arrival of Voting Forms)
proposal is not specified on the enclosed Voting
Form, it is to be treated as approval of proposals by
the Company.
Voting via Internet
Please indicate your approval or disapproval of the
Deadline for voting:
proposals according to the guide on the following
By 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 Japan time
page.
(Acceptance of entries)
The "voting rights code" and "password" needed to
submit votes via Internet are written on the Voting
Form.
< Treatment of voting rights exercised repeatedly >
If a shareholder submits votes repeatedly, via Internet and in writing, the vote via Internet will be counted as effective ones. Additionally, if a shareholder submits votes using Internet more than once, only the last votes received will be treated as valid.
< Information concerning use of Electronic Voting Platform > (To institutional investors)
Institutional investors can also use the Electronic Voting Platform operated by ICJ, Inc. to submit votes electronically for the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting.
Guide to Exercising Voting Rights via Internet
Voting via Smart Phone, etc.
- Scan the QR Code on the Voting Form.
- Click "To Exercise Voting Rights" on the first screen of The Portal of Shareholders' Meeting
- The first screen of "Smart Vote®" appears. Then, please indicate your approval or disapproval according to the instructions on the screen.
Voting via PC, etc.
Enter login ID/password written on the Voting Form on the URL below. After logged in, please indicate your approval or disapproval according to the instructions on the screen.
The Portal of Shareholders' Meeting URL ▶https://www.soukai-portal.net
Website for exercising voting rights is continuously available. ▶https://www.web54.net
Notes:
- To change the content of your vote after submission, "voting rights code" and "password" written on the Voting Form should be entered
- The website is not available from 0:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. on the first Monday in January, April, July, and October due to system maintenance.
Inquiries
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
Stock Transfer Agency Web Support
Dedicated Line: Toll-free:0120-652-031 (9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Japan standard time)
Reference Materials for the General Shareholders Meeting
Proposals and References
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal for the appropriation of surplus is as follows:
Matters concerning the year-end dividend for the 77th fiscal year
The Company regards the sustainable return of earnings to shareholders as one of the most important management responsibilities. While giving its top priority to continuous payment of stable dividends to shareholders, the Company will make efforts for sustainable enhancement of the corporate value and pursue increases in the amount of dividend payments in the medium to long term.
In addition, for the period of the "Medium-Term Business Plan 2025," we adopt the dividend on equity ratio (DOE) that indicates the dividend level according to shareholders' equity with the aim of paying stable and cumulative dividends that are less likely to be affected by performance in a single fiscal year. The lower limit of the dividend level is set as DOE of 2.5% against the shareholders' equity (consolidated) at the beginning of the period.
Based on the aforementioned basic policy, regarding the distribution of surplus for the fiscal year under review, the Company proposes a year-end dividend of ¥100 per share, in consideration of the operating results and financial position comprehensively.
(1)
Type of dividend
Cash
(2)
Matters concerning distribution of the dividend
The Company proposes to pay a year-end dividend
to shareholders and the aggregate amount of
of ¥100 per common share. The aggregate dividend
dividend
will be ¥4,066,822,900.
As the Company has already paid an interim
dividend of ¥85 per share in November 2023, the
annual dividend will be ¥185 per share for the
current fiscal year.
(3)
Effective date of dividend payment
June 27, 2024
Proposal No. 2: Election of Eleven (11) Directors
The terms of office of all twelve (12) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this General Shareholders Meeting. Consequently, the Company proposes the election of eleven (11) Directors.
The candidates for Directors are as follows:
No.
Name
Present positions at the Company
1
Yasumichi Kato
Director and Chairman
Male
Reelection
2
Yoichi Nakagawa
Representative Director and President
Male
Reelection
3
Yasuharu Kurata
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
Male
Reelection
4
Yasushi Hatanaka
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
Male
Reelection
5
Yoichi Sasayama
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
Male
Reelection
Male
6
Ryuji Hori
Director
Reelection
Outside Director
Independent Officer
Male
7
Kamezo Nakai
Director
Reelection
Outside Director
Independent Officer
Female
8
Reiko Furukawa
Director
Reelection
Outside Director
Independent Officer
Female
9
Chika Sato
―
New candidate
Outside Director
Independent Officer
10
Keiji Matsubara
Director and Managing Executive Officer
Male
Reelection
11
Hisashi Honda
Director and Managing Executive Officer
Male
Reelection
No.
Name
Job history, positions and responsibilities at the Company
(Date of birth)
Male
April 1978
Joined the Company
Reelection
April 2009
Corporate Officer
In charge of Osaka HQ Steel Plates, Structural Steel Sheets and Steel
Yasumichi Kato
Sheets Sales
(April 26, 1955)
June 2010
Director
April 2012
Director and Managing Executive Officer
■Number of shares
April 2016
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
owned:33,101
April 2019
Director and Executive Vice President
■Attendance at Board
April 2021
Representative Director and Executive Vice President
April 2022
Representative Director and Vice Chairman
1
of Directors
April 2023
Representative Director and Chairman
Meetings: 16 out of
16 held (100%)
April 2024
Director and Chairman (present position)
[Reason for the election of a candidate for the position of Director]
Mr. Yasumichi Kato has been mainly involved in the steel sheets business under Steel Division since joining
the Company, and he served as Representative Director and Vice President from 2021, as Representative
Director and Chairman from 2023, and has served as Director and Chairman since April 2024. He has been
nominated for the position of Director because the Company believes that he can utilize his many years of
management experience at the Company, and supervise comprehensively the future management of the
Company.
Male
April 1986
Joined the Company
Reelection
April 2013
Corporate Officer
In charge of Accounting and Affiliated Enterprises, and General
Yoichi Nakagawa
Manager of Accounting Dept. and Affiliated Enterprises Dept.
April 2014
Executive Officer
(August 14, 1961)
June 2015
Director and Executive Officer
■Number of shares
April 2016
Director and Managing Executive Officer
owned:12,432
April 2017
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
April 2022
Representative Director and President (present position)
■Attendance at Board
2
of Directors
Meetings: 16 out of
16 held (100%)
[Reason for the election of a candidate for the position of Director]
Mr. Yoichi Nakagawa has been mainly involved in the Accounting and Finance Divisions since joining the Company. He served as Director and Executive Officer from 2015, responsible for Accounting and Finance, and served as Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer from 2017, and has been serving as Representative Director and President since 2022. He has been nominated for the position of Director because the Company believes that he can contribute to further enhancement of corporate value of the Company and strengthen its management foundation by utilizing his high level of knowledge, his global expertise and extensive business experience cultivated over the twelve years of his assignment in the U.S., and his extensive management experience.
No.
Name
Job history, positions and responsibilities at the Company
(Date of birth)
Male
April 1982
Joined the Company
Reelection
April 2011
Corporate Officer
General Manager of Asian Region (ASEAN, India, Middle East) In
Yasuharu Kurata
charge of Departments excluding Steel and Machinery and
(September 12, 1959)
April 2012
Chairman of HANWA SINGAPORE (PRIVATE) LTD.
Executive Officer
■Number of shares
April 2016
Managing Executive Officer
owned:5,471
June 2016
Director and Managing Executive Officer
April 2017
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer (present position)
■Attendance at Board
[Present responsibilities]
3
of Directors
In charge of Metal Recycling Division, Primary Metal Division and Steel Resources
Division
Meetings: 15 out of
16 held (94%)
[Reason for the election of a candidate for the position of Director]
Mr. Yasuharu Kurata has been mainly involved in the non-ferrous metals business since joining the
Company. He was General Representative of Asian Region during his assignment in Singapore of over five
years from 2010. He served as Director and Managing Executive Officer in charge of the Energy & Living
Materials and Food Products business from 2016, and has been serving as Director and Senior Managing
Executive Officer since 2017. He has been nominated for the position of Director because the Company
believes that he can utilize his extensive business experience cultivated domestically and abroad and
contribute to further improvement in business performance.
No.
Name
Job history, positions and responsibilities at the Company
(Date of birth)
April 1983
Joined the Company
Male
August 2012
Corporate Officer
Reelection
In charge of Osaka HQ Steel Sheets Dept. 1, Steel Sheets Dept. 2,
Steel Sheets Dept. 3 and Steel Processing Project Promote Team,
Yasushi Hatanaka
Assistant to Director in charge of Tokyo HQ Steel Sheet
(August 30, 1960)
International and General Manager of Osaka HQ Steel Sheets Dept.
3
■Number of shares
April 2013
Executive Officer
June 2014
Director and Executive Officer
owned:10,118
April 2016
Director and Managing Executive Officer
■Attendance at Board
April 2019
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer (present position)
4
of Directors
[Present responsibilities]
Meetings: 16 out of
Senior General Manager of Osaka Head Office
16 held (100%)
In charge of Kyushu Branch Office, Chugoku Branch Office and Hokuriku Branch
Office
[Reason for the election of a candidate for the position of Director]
Mr. Yasushi Hatanaka has been mainly involved in the steel sheets business under Steel Division since
joining the Company. After working in China over five years from 2002, he served as Director and
Executive Officer in charge of Osaka HQ Steel Sheets Division and Steel Processing Project from2014, and
he has been serving as Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer since2019. He has been nominated
for the position of Director because the Company believes that he can contribute to further improvement in
business performance as Senior General Manager of Osaka Head Office and as a supervisor in charge of
steel business in western Japan and various sales offices by utilizing his high level of expertise and extensive
business experience cultivated domestically and abroad.
Male
April 1984
Joined the Company
Reelection
April 2012
Corporate Officer
In charge of Tokyo HQ Steel Sheets, and General Manager of Steel
Yoichi Sasayama
April 2014
Sheets Dept.
(November 8, 1961)
Executive Officer
April 2017
Managing Executive Officer
■Number of shares
June 2017
Director and Managing Executive Officer
owned:5,313
April 2021
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer (present position)
[Present responsibilities]
■Attendance at Board
In charge of Tokyo HQ Steel Plates & Sheets Division, Niigata Branch Office and
of Directors
Housing Materials Division
5
Meetings: 16 out of
16 held (100%)
[Reason for the election of a candidate for the position of Director]
Mr. Yoichi Sasayama has been mainly involved in the steel sheets business under Steel Division since
joining the Company. He was assigned as the General Representative of the Asian Region in charge of Steel
and Machinery working in Thailand and Indonesia for over three years from2014. After his overseas
assignment, he served as Director and Managing Executive Officer from 2017, and he has been serving as
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer since 2021. He has been nominated for the position of
Director because the Company believes that he can contribute to further improvement in business
performance as a supervisor in charge of Tokyo HQ Steel Plates & Sheets Division, Niigata Branch Office
and Housing Materials Division by utilizing his high level of expertise and extensive business experience
cultivated domestically and abroad.
No.
Name
Job history, positions and responsibilities at the Company
(Date of birth)
April 1966
Joined Iwai Sangyo Company Ltd. (currently Sojitz Corporation)
June 1996
Director of Nissho Iwai Corporation (currently Sojitz Corporation)
June 2000
Managing Director of Nissho Iwai Corporation
June 2002
Senior Managing Executive Officer of Nissho Iwai Corporation
(Retired from the position in March 2003)
April 2003
Professor, School of Law, Waseda University
Male
April 2004
Professor, Waseda Law School, Waseda University (Retired from
Reelection
the position in March 2014)
Outside Director
June 2005
Audit & Supervisory Board Member (External Auditor) of
Independent Officer
Tokuyama Corporation (Retired from the position in June 2017)
Ryuji Hori
June 2011
Outside Director of Riskmonster.com (present position)
June 2012
Outside Director of T&D Holdings, Inc. (Retired from the position
(September 3, 1943)
in June 2018)
■Number of shares
April 2013
Managing Director and Principal of Waseda Osaka Gakuen
(Retired from the position in December 2018)
owned:1,960
April 2014
Advisor of TMI Associates (present position)
■Attendance at Board
Professor Emeritus, Waseda University (present position)
6
June 2014
Director of the Company (present position)
of Directors
May 2016
Outside Director of NISHIKI Co., LTD. (Retired from the position
Meetings: 15 out of
in May 2020)
16 held (94%)
June 2018
Outside Corporate Auditor of Lotte Co., Ltd. (present position)
December 2019 Representative Director and President of TMI Ventures Co., Ltd.
(present position)
(Significant concurrent positions)
Outside Director of Riskmonster.com
Outside Corporate Auditor of Lotte Co., Ltd.
[Reason for the election of a candidate for the position of Outside Director and overview of expected roles] Mr. Ryuji Hori has expertise and extensive knowledge in legal affairs, cultivated through his many years of experience mainly in risk management at a general trading company, along with his experience as a university professor. The Company expects that he can provide advice on the Company's management decisions and supervision towards the Company's business execution from a general and multilateral perspective; therefore, he has been nominated for the position of Outside Director.
[Matters concerning Independence]
Mr. Ryuji Hori satisfies the "Independence Standards for Outside Officers" (stated on page 21) stipulated by the Company, and the Company has registered him as Independent Officer pursuant to the provisions of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
