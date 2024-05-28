This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation. (Securities Code 8078) June 4, 2024 To Those Shareholders with Voting Rights: Yoichi Nakagawa Representative Director and President Hanwa Co., Ltd. 4-3-9Fushimi-machi, Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan NOTICE OF THE 77TH ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING Dear Shareholders: You are cordially notified of the 77th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Hanwa Co., Ltd. ("the Company"). The meeting will be held as described below. In place of attending the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights either via Internet or in writing. Please review the Reference Materials for the General Shareholders Meeting, which include contents of each proposal, and cast your vote by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 Japan time according to the "Guide to Exercising Voting Rights" described on pages 2 and 3 of this document. 1. Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time (reception starts at 9:00 a.m.) 2. Place: Seventh Floor Conference Room Hanwa Co., Ltd. HK Yodoyabashi Garden Avenue Bldg., 4-3-9Fushimi-machi,Chuo-ku, Osaka 3. Meeting Agenda: Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 77th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors of the Consolidated Financial Statements 2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 77th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) Proposals to be resolved: Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus Proposal No. 2: Election of Eleven (11) Directors Proposal No. 3: Election of Four (4) Corporate Auditors 1

Websites on which electronic provision measures matters are posted

Measures for electronic provision are applied for this General Shareholders Meeting for information (electronic provision measures matters) which is reference materials for general shareholders meetings, etc. The information is posted on the following websites, so please access them to confirm the information.

The Company's website https://www.hanwa.co.jp/en/ir/stock/meeting.html

Listed Company Search (Tokyo Stock Exchange's website) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Please enter the issue name (company name) "Hanwa" or securities code "8078" to search and select Basic information and Documents for public inspection/PR information.

The Portal of Shareholders' Meeting (Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited) https://www.soukai-portal.net (only in Japanese)

Please scan QR code on the enclosed voting form or enter your ID/initial password to access. Each website may be temporarily inaccessible due to scheduled maintenance, etc. If you cannot access the website, please check the matters from a different website or try again later.

"QR Code" is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED. Other matters concerning convocation of the General Shareholders Meeting

In accordance with laws and regulations as well as Article 18 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the following items of matters which should be described on a document of electronic provision measures matters are posted on the Internet and therefore not included in this Notice. The Corporate Auditors and the Accounting Auditor have audited the relevant documents to be audited, including the items below. System to ensure the appropriateness of business activities (internal control system) and outline of the operating status of the system in the Business Report Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets in and Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Non-Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Net Assets in and Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements Revisions to electronic provision measures matters, if any, will be posted on each website by providing original and amended items. Please note that the notice of resolutions of this Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting will be posted on the Company's website ( https://www.hanwa.co.jp/en/) .

Guide to Exercising Voting Rights Voting by attending the General Shareholders Meeting in person If you plan to attend the Meeting, please present the Date and time of the Meeting: enclosed Voting Form to the receptionist when you Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time arrive at the venue. Please bring with you this Notice to the venue on the day of the Meeting. As the light clothing (Cool Biz) dress code will be followed at the Meeting, we would appreciate it if you could come to the Meeting wearing casual attire. Voting in writing Please indicate your approval or disapproval of each Deadline for voting: proposal on the enclosed Voting Form and return it. By 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 Japan time In case your approval or disapproval of each (Arrival of Voting Forms) proposal is not specified on the enclosed Voting Form, it is to be treated as approval of proposals by the Company. Voting via Internet Please indicate your approval or disapproval of the Deadline for voting: proposals according to the guide on the following By 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 Japan time page. (Acceptance of entries) The "voting rights code" and "password" needed to submit votes via Internet are written on the Voting Form. < Treatment of voting rights exercised repeatedly > If a shareholder submits votes repeatedly, via Internet and in writing, the vote via Internet will be counted as effective ones. Additionally, if a shareholder submits votes using Internet more than once, only the last votes received will be treated as valid. < Information concerning use of Electronic Voting Platform > (To institutional investors) Institutional investors can also use the Electronic Voting Platform operated by ICJ, Inc. to submit votes electronically for the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting. 3

Guide to Exercising Voting Rights via Internet Voting via Smart Phone, etc. Scan the QR Code on the Voting Form. Click "To Exercise Voting Rights" on the first screen of The Portal of Shareholders' Meeting The first screen of "Smart Vote®" appears. Then, please indicate your approval or disapproval according to the instructions on the screen. Voting via PC, etc. Enter login ID/password written on the Voting Form on the URL below. After logged in, please indicate your approval or disapproval according to the instructions on the screen. The Portal of Shareholders' Meeting URL ▶https://www.soukai-portal.net Website for exercising voting rights is continuously available. ▶https://www.web54.net Notes: To change the content of your vote after submission, "voting rights code" and "password" written on the Voting Form should be entered

The website is not available from 0:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. on the first Monday in January, April, July, and October due to system maintenance. Inquiries Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Stock Transfer Agency Web Support Dedicated Line: Toll-free:0120-652-031 (9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Japan standard time) 4

Reference Materials for the General Shareholders Meeting Proposals and References Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus Proposal for the appropriation of surplus is as follows: Matters concerning the year-end dividend for the 77th fiscal year The Company regards the sustainable return of earnings to shareholders as one of the most important management responsibilities. While giving its top priority to continuous payment of stable dividends to shareholders, the Company will make efforts for sustainable enhancement of the corporate value and pursue increases in the amount of dividend payments in the medium to long term. In addition, for the period of the "Medium-Term Business Plan 2025," we adopt the dividend on equity ratio (DOE) that indicates the dividend level according to shareholders' equity with the aim of paying stable and cumulative dividends that are less likely to be affected by performance in a single fiscal year. The lower limit of the dividend level is set as DOE of 2.5% against the shareholders' equity (consolidated) at the beginning of the period. Based on the aforementioned basic policy, regarding the distribution of surplus for the fiscal year under review, the Company proposes a year-end dividend of ¥100 per share, in consideration of the operating results and financial position comprehensively. (1) Type of dividend Cash (2) Matters concerning distribution of the dividend The Company proposes to pay a year-end dividend to shareholders and the aggregate amount of of ¥100 per common share. The aggregate dividend dividend will be ¥4,066,822,900. As the Company has already paid an interim dividend of ¥85 per share in November 2023, the annual dividend will be ¥185 per share for the current fiscal year. (3) Effective date of dividend payment June 27, 2024 5

Proposal No. 2: Election of Eleven (11) Directors The terms of office of all twelve (12) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this General Shareholders Meeting. Consequently, the Company proposes the election of eleven (11) Directors. The candidates for Directors are as follows: No. Name Present positions at the Company 1 Yasumichi Kato Director and Chairman Male Reelection 2 Yoichi Nakagawa Representative Director and President Male Reelection 3 Yasuharu Kurata Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer Male Reelection 4 Yasushi Hatanaka Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer Male Reelection 5 Yoichi Sasayama Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer Male Reelection Male 6 Ryuji Hori Director Reelection Outside Director Independent Officer Male 7 Kamezo Nakai Director Reelection Outside Director Independent Officer Female 8 Reiko Furukawa Director Reelection Outside Director Independent Officer Female 9 Chika Sato ― New candidate Outside Director Independent Officer 10 Keiji Matsubara Director and Managing Executive Officer Male Reelection 11 Hisashi Honda Director and Managing Executive Officer Male Reelection 6

No. Name Job history, positions and responsibilities at the Company (Date of birth) Male April 1978 Joined the Company Reelection April 2009 Corporate Officer In charge of Osaka HQ Steel Plates, Structural Steel Sheets and Steel Yasumichi Kato Sheets Sales (April 26, 1955) June 2010 Director April 2012 Director and Managing Executive Officer ■Number of shares April 2016 Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer owned:33,101 April 2019 Director and Executive Vice President ■Attendance at Board April 2021 Representative Director and Executive Vice President April 2022 Representative Director and Vice Chairman 1 of Directors April 2023 Representative Director and Chairman Meetings: 16 out of 16 held (100%) April 2024 Director and Chairman (present position) [Reason for the election of a candidate for the position of Director] Mr. Yasumichi Kato has been mainly involved in the steel sheets business under Steel Division since joining the Company, and he served as Representative Director and Vice President from 2021, as Representative Director and Chairman from 2023, and has served as Director and Chairman since April 2024. He has been nominated for the position of Director because the Company believes that he can utilize his many years of management experience at the Company, and supervise comprehensively the future management of the Company. Male April 1986 Joined the Company Reelection April 2013 Corporate Officer In charge of Accounting and Affiliated Enterprises, and General Yoichi Nakagawa Manager of Accounting Dept. and Affiliated Enterprises Dept. April 2014 Executive Officer (August 14, 1961) June 2015 Director and Executive Officer ■Number of shares April 2016 Director and Managing Executive Officer owned:12,432 April 2017 Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer April 2022 Representative Director and President (present position) ■Attendance at Board 2 of Directors Meetings: 16 out of 16 held (100%) [Reason for the election of a candidate for the position of Director] Mr. Yoichi Nakagawa has been mainly involved in the Accounting and Finance Divisions since joining the Company. He served as Director and Executive Officer from 2015, responsible for Accounting and Finance, and served as Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer from 2017, and has been serving as Representative Director and President since 2022. He has been nominated for the position of Director because the Company believes that he can contribute to further enhancement of corporate value of the Company and strengthen its management foundation by utilizing his high level of knowledge, his global expertise and extensive business experience cultivated over the twelve years of his assignment in the U.S., and his extensive management experience. 7

No. Name Job history, positions and responsibilities at the Company (Date of birth) Male April 1982 Joined the Company Reelection April 2011 Corporate Officer General Manager of Asian Region (ASEAN, India, Middle East) In Yasuharu Kurata charge of Departments excluding Steel and Machinery and (September 12, 1959) April 2012 Chairman of HANWA SINGAPORE (PRIVATE) LTD. Executive Officer ■Number of shares April 2016 Managing Executive Officer owned:5,471 June 2016 Director and Managing Executive Officer April 2017 Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer (present position) ■Attendance at Board [Present responsibilities] 3 of Directors In charge of Metal Recycling Division, Primary Metal Division and Steel Resources Division Meetings: 15 out of 16 held (94%) [Reason for the election of a candidate for the position of Director] Mr. Yasuharu Kurata has been mainly involved in the non-ferrous metals business since joining the Company. He was General Representative of Asian Region during his assignment in Singapore of over five years from 2010. He served as Director and Managing Executive Officer in charge of the Energy & Living Materials and Food Products business from 2016, and has been serving as Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer since 2017. He has been nominated for the position of Director because the Company believes that he can utilize his extensive business experience cultivated domestically and abroad and contribute to further improvement in business performance. 8

No. Name Job history, positions and responsibilities at the Company (Date of birth) April 1983 Joined the Company Male August 2012 Corporate Officer Reelection In charge of Osaka HQ Steel Sheets Dept. 1, Steel Sheets Dept. 2, Steel Sheets Dept. 3 and Steel Processing Project Promote Team, Yasushi Hatanaka Assistant to Director in charge of Tokyo HQ Steel Sheet (August 30, 1960) International and General Manager of Osaka HQ Steel Sheets Dept. 3 ■Number of shares April 2013 Executive Officer June 2014 Director and Executive Officer owned:10,118 April 2016 Director and Managing Executive Officer ■Attendance at Board April 2019 Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer (present position) 4 of Directors [Present responsibilities] Meetings: 16 out of Senior General Manager of Osaka Head Office 16 held (100%) In charge of Kyushu Branch Office, Chugoku Branch Office and Hokuriku Branch Office [Reason for the election of a candidate for the position of Director] Mr. Yasushi Hatanaka has been mainly involved in the steel sheets business under Steel Division since joining the Company. After working in China over five years from 2002, he served as Director and Executive Officer in charge of Osaka HQ Steel Sheets Division and Steel Processing Project from2014, and he has been serving as Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer since2019. He has been nominated for the position of Director because the Company believes that he can contribute to further improvement in business performance as Senior General Manager of Osaka Head Office and as a supervisor in charge of steel business in western Japan and various sales offices by utilizing his high level of expertise and extensive business experience cultivated domestically and abroad. Male April 1984 Joined the Company Reelection April 2012 Corporate Officer In charge of Tokyo HQ Steel Sheets, and General Manager of Steel Yoichi Sasayama April 2014 Sheets Dept. (November 8, 1961) Executive Officer April 2017 Managing Executive Officer ■Number of shares June 2017 Director and Managing Executive Officer owned:5,313 April 2021 Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer (present position) [Present responsibilities] ■Attendance at Board In charge of Tokyo HQ Steel Plates & Sheets Division, Niigata Branch Office and of Directors Housing Materials Division 5 Meetings: 16 out of 16 held (100%) [Reason for the election of a candidate for the position of Director] Mr. Yoichi Sasayama has been mainly involved in the steel sheets business under Steel Division since joining the Company. He was assigned as the General Representative of the Asian Region in charge of Steel and Machinery working in Thailand and Indonesia for over three years from2014. After his overseas assignment, he served as Director and Managing Executive Officer from 2017, and he has been serving as Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer since 2021. He has been nominated for the position of Director because the Company believes that he can contribute to further improvement in business performance as a supervisor in charge of Tokyo HQ Steel Plates & Sheets Division, Niigata Branch Office and Housing Materials Division by utilizing his high level of expertise and extensive business experience cultivated domestically and abroad. 9