Hanwa Co., Ltd.( "Hanwa") has recognized the fact that Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. ("ISS") has issued a report recommending shareholders to vote against a part of candidates in the Proposal 2 "Election of Eleven (11) Directors" at our 77th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting to be held on June 26, 2024. Hanwa would like to state our views on ISS's recommendations to vote against our candidates as follows. Hanwa sincerely asks our shareholders and investors to read "Notice of the 77th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting" ("the Notice") and the contents hereof, and to understand the relevant proposal.

Our View on the Proxy Voting Recommendations made by ISS

IR NEWS

(Reference)Status of cross-shareholdings

FY2022 FY2023 Increase (decrease) Number of Unlisted stocks 65 64 (1) stocks Stocks other than unlisted stocks 92 65 (27) Total 157 129 (28) Balance sheet Unlisted stocks 15,189 15,642 +452 amount Stocks other than unlisted stocks 51,819 54,209 +2,390 (million yen) Total 67,009 69,852 +2,842 Consolidated net assets (million yen) 308,807 356,765 +47,958 Ratio to consolidated net assets 21.7% 19.6% (2.1pt)

* There are no off-balance sheet shares that are deemed to be held by the company

For details on the status of cross-shareholdings, please refer to pages 22 of the Notice at the following URL;

https://www.hanwa.co.jp/ms/data/pdf/ir/20240527_4636.pdf

