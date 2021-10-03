Log in
    8078   JP3777800008

HANWA CO., LTD.

(8078)
Hanwa : “Integrated Report 2021” has been published.

10/03/2021
INTEGRATED 2021 REPORT

Year ended March 31, 2021

Printed on paper made with wood

https://www.hanwa.co.jp/en/from forest thinning."Morino Cho- nai-Kai"(Forest Neighborhood As- sociation)-Supporting sound forest management.

For Users, With Users

Corporate Philosophy

Coping with changes of the times and the market quickly, we, as a "distribution specialist", aspire to make a broad contribution to society by satisfying various needs of customers.

Success in today's markets demands speed and the ability to meet a broad range of needs. Great change has come about on an unprecedented scale. Only companies that can adapt quickly will survive.

Hanwa has accumulated experience and accomplishments in the field of "distribution" that spans more than 70 years. We know how to build powerful businesses and move quickly in the pursuit of value creation and customer satisfaction.

Dedicated to corporate citizenship, we want our business operations to help make communities and the world a better place to live. This is why we prioritize compliance and other activities that enable us to fulfill our obligation to society.

Through such activities, we keep nurturing a corporate culture that will enhance the value and reliability of our Company. We aim to make greater contributions by fulfilling our social re- sponsibilities.

Corporate Policy

Accomplishment of social responsibilities

We contribute to the global society and the community through our business activities with sound management practices that attach importance to compliance.

Improvement of

"Hanwa' s Value"

We raise our corporate value steadily by effective utilization of the management resources offered from various stakeholders.

Pursuit of trading company distribution with strong presence

Under a customer-oriented policy, we pursue sustainable customer satisfaction by providing value-added distribution and proposal-driven marketing.

Growth Story

We explain our strategy for providing value to corporations and society over the medium to long term, together with the messages from the president and the executive financial officer.

03 Our Message

  1. Progress in Value Creation
  1. Value Creation Process

11 Strategy of the Ninth Medium-Term Business Plan and its Progress

Foundations for Growth

We introduce our corporate governance structure that supports the Company's sustainable growth, and our environmental and social initiatives.

19 Basic Stance for Sustainability

21 Key Theme 1

Transparent management, proactive disclosure (corporate governance)

  1. Key Theme 2 Thorough legal compliance
  2. Key Theme 3 Workplaces geared to employee self-realization
  1. Key Theme 4 Environmental considerations
  1. Key Theme 5 Good corporate citizenship
  2. Our Management Team
  1. Outside Officers Roundtable Discussion

Business Strategy and Achievements

We explain our achievements based on our medium-to long- term business strategy together with the strengths, characteristics and challenges of each of our seven business segments.

49 Expanding and deepening market positions in many sectors

51 Steel

  1. Primary Metal
  1. Metal Recycling
  1. Food Products
  1. Energy & Living Materials
  1. Other Business [ Lumber ] [ Machinery ]
  1. Overseas Sales Subsidiaries
    Net Sales and Property and Equipment by Region
  2. Major Affiliated Companies

Performance Report and Corporate Information

We report the trends in financial and non-financial information as well as the most recent corporate information.

  1. Financial and Non-financial Highlights
  1. 11-yearFinancial Summary
  1. Consolidated Balance Sheets
  1. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
  2. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets
  3. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
  4. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
  1. Independent Auditor's Report
  1. Global Network
  1. Corporate Data and Stock Information

01 INTEGRATED REPORT 2021

INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 02

Our Message

Envision the vision for the future and reverse-engineer the current task. Carry it out with a sense of urgency.

That is what leads to the sturdy growth of a company.

Hironari Furukawa

Representative Director and President

and Strategy BusinessGrowth for FoundationsStory Growth

Honing our uniqueness as a user-centric trading company

Despite the rollout of vaccinations for COVID-19 that ravaged the world, we can still not let our guard down.

Our response includes importing 300,000 high-performancemedical-grade masks manufactured by our Group company in Poland and distributing these to all offices nationwide and installing PCR examination equipment at our Tokyo Head Office and Osaka Head Office. The COVID-19 measures we have introduced include online training for all new employees in April and continued the extensive implementation of teleworking.

For example, when climbing a tree there are very few accidents because people are careful when going up, but they tend to hurt themselves just before reaching the ground as they relax on the way down. To avoid such an instance, we are taking even more care than usual when taking measures to deal with COVID-19.

The current pandemic has clearly highlighted problems in Ja- pan. During the post-war high growth period, the power to bring society to its optimal shape worked in both the private sector and the government, leading to economic growth. Once lives were enriched and Japan reached a period of maturity, the capacity to respond to change weakened. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted such weakness.

We are also facing a major turning point as a steel trading company.

To put it bluntly, the Japanese steel industry has entered a period of decline. Japan produces about 100 million tons of steel per year with domestic demand accounting for about 60 million tons and the balance of 40 million tons exported. However, domestic demand has gradually fallen as Japan's population has declined. There were previously no blast furnaces in the major destinations in Southeast Asia, so there was demand for high quality Japanese products. However, blast furnaces have now been steadily constructed in countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia, resulting in local production and local consump- tion. This trend is likely to strengthen in the future even in countries that do not yet have these facilities. The volume of 40 million tons exported from Japan will inevitably decline.

The steel business is a major division accounting for almost half our total sales. A contraction in Japanese steel will obviously have a major impact on the Company.

The situation has nothing to do with the spread of COVID-19, as it was predictable from 10 and 20 years ago. So, we have been working on countermeasures for some time.

First, because the Japanese market shrinks with the long-term decline in population, we have targeted the expansion of transactions with middle-ranking and small- to medium-sized companies to enhance relative value. However, there needs to be more than simple trading to make inroads into such customers. We identified the importance of enhancing the distribution functions of

SOkuno [Just-In-Time delivery], KOguchi [small lot], and KAko

tation Team to further advance this strategy.

[processing], which we call the SOKOKA strategy based on the

The previous "M&A plus A" strategy was a passive one, where

abbreviations of each Japanese word.

we were approached by companies without a successor in a so-

This strategy, which commenced in 2012, was a challenge

called "M&A in waiting" or "alliance in waiting" strategy.

befitting us as a user-centric trading company that values hard

However, the market structure encompassing the steel indus-

work for careful and detailed transactions. Fortunately, we have

try is facing massive transformation. The contraction in domestic

developed more than 6,000 new customers in the past 10 years

demand, the decline in exports and the structural changes in de-

or so, building a strong constitution able to respond to drastic

mand industries such as automobiles are happening rapidly, with

changes in society.

ever heightening concerns over the post-COVID-19 Japanese

The steady and straightforward buildup of these operations is

economy.

nothing special that draws attention. However, it is a job befitting

In response, the Business Development Implementation

the Company that we can be proud of. We believe the SOKOKA

Team is taking a more proactive approach. We also utilize exter-

strategy will produce results during this period of upheaval in Ja-

nal information sources including M&A bokerage firmes, financial

pan's steel industry as a less spectacular but great accomplish-

institutions such as securities companies, and banks as well as

ment.

investment funds and are cultivating M&A target companies. We

Amid a major turning point in the steel industry

have taken this opportunity to create a new catchphrase to ex-

plain these activities in a nutshell. This is the "3M plus 2A (Much

In promoting this SOKOKA strategy, we have accelerated the ac-

more M&A + Aggressive Alliance)" strategy.

quisition of and partnering with outstanding companies in areas

In parallel, we have also been further promoting the SOKOKA

such as processing and small-lot logistics. That is our "M&A plus

strategy. The first SOKOKA strategy was focused on western Ja-

A (Alliance)" strategy.

pan, while the second SOKOKA strategy, which commenced in

We have now increased the number of prime subsidiaries to

FY2020, has expanded from the Chubu area to eastern Japan,

88, and the FY2020 results indicate the large contribution to con-

then nationwide, aimed at enhancing the steel distribution func-

solidated profits generated by these companies. Taking this op-

tion.

portunity, we established the Business Development Implemen-

Apart from promoting the sharing of locations and administra-

Information Corporate and Report Performance Achievements

03 INTEGRATED REPORT 2021

INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 04

Our Message

tions within the group companies, we are also paying attention to making improvements such as to wage conditions, there being disparity between those at Head Office. We have told group company presidents that we would like them to set improvements in pay levels of their employees as one goal. This is a necessary measure to bring about a better sense of unity amongst the Company and Group companies in strengthening domestic market penetration. Since employees are a company's important stake- holders, returns should be passed on if profits increase. This is part of my policy of promoting "public interest capitalist manage- ment."

A trading company with a manufacturing facet

The overseas steel business is focused on local production and local consumption that is the trend in Southeast Asia. With the catchphrase Create another Hanwa in Southeast Asia, we will continue activities to spread the SOKOKA strategy, which we rolled out from the Eighth Medium-Term Business Plan, to other countries including the ASEAN.

Apart from Singapore's COSMOSTEEL HOLDINGS LTD. and Vietnam's SMC TRADING INVESTMENT JSC., we are working on alliances with steel distribution companies in countries such as Thailand and Malaysia and transplanting the model that has been successful in Japan, while further carving out local needs.

In Japan, the SOKOKA strategy is a concept for growth in comparison with peers, while in Southeast Asia, it is aimed at own growth regardless of competitors. To achieve this, a logical consequence would be for us to directly participate in manufacturing in addition to pursuing trading company functions.

We have invested in a nickel pig iron, stainless steel smelting and rolling factory project on the island of Sulawesi, Indonesia, led by a Chinese company, Tsingshan Holding Group (Tsingshan), the world's largest stainless steel producer.

In March 2020, we acquired a 10% stake in PT Dexin Steel Indonesia, a steel blast furnace mill on the same island. Dexin is a manufacturing joint venture established by China's Delong Steel Group and a subsidiary of the Tsingshan and has an annual production capacity of 3.5 million tons. We handle a minimum of 1 million tons of finished and semi-finished products. At present, two blast furnaces are operating steadily at a pace of 4 million tons annually. With a third blast furnace set for operation at the end of 2022, future production is forecast at 6 million tons.

In addition, we also have a decade-old investment in the Sar- awak, Malaysia factory of OM HOLDINGS (an Australian listed company), which has manganese mines in South Africa and Aus- tralia. As demand has increased due to the successive operations of blast furnaces in Southeast Asia, the factory is currently producing ferrosilicon and manganese ferroalloys, etc. at full capacity. In addition, the ferroalloys produced here are produced using clean energy supplied by local hydroelectric power plants, so they are

environmentally-friendly green ferroalloys.

Through investment in these steel-related companies which boast the highest competitive advantage in the world, we have become a trading company with a manufacturing facet. This brings new appeal that a mere trader did not have and is starting to generate synergies. We can also expect returns from business revenues, with promising prospects of future growth.

Hanwa, the battery expert, in motion

It goes without saying that the world is trending towards a decarbonized society. The Company has been focusing on nickel, co- balt, lithium and manganese and other components of cathode materials for rechargeable batteries including for use in electrical vehicles and has been making distinctive resource investments from a few years ago, when the era of electrical vehicles did not seem so close at hand.

The nickel ore produced at the aforementioned Tsingshan's nickel pig iron project also contains cobalt. Cobalt is an indispensable resource for rechargeable batteries, and the world's largest reserves are held in the Republic of the Congo. However, as the use of child labor in mining has been identified as an issue, the lack of stability is a drawback.

To secure supply, we established QMB NEW ENERGY MATERIALS in Indonesia together with Tsingshan, CATL of China, the world's largest manufacturer of rechargeable batteries for auto- mobiles, and GEM, a leading recycling company in China. The business will engage in integrated manufacturing of high-puritynickel-cobalt compounds for rechargeable batteries from ore, and is expected to become operational in 2022.

In addition, Tsingshan applied the nickel pig iron manufacturing process to successfully develop manufacturing technologies for nickel matte, which can also be used as a battery material. Production is to commence from around autumn this year, so we expect this to be another growth-driver.

As a source of lithium, we invested in Mexico's Bacanora Lithium five years ago to participate in a project that produces high-purity lithium carbonate. This factory is scheduled to be operational from 2023 and we will market lithium worldwide. Having no idea that the social environment would come to this when we made the investment, it was a major challenge. Here is an example of our first-mover advantage, staying ahead of the times.

In South Africa, we take part in the WATERBERG project, which produces battery materials such as platinum group metals, nickel, and copper. Partnering with Platinum Group Metals (a Ca- nadian mining development company), Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC, governmental corporation in Ja- pan) and Impala Platinum Holdings (South Africa), we are is the marketer of the metals produced. Furthermore, in Australia we are joining forces with Renascor Resources, which manufactures purified spherical graphite for anode materials in rechargeable

batteries in an environmentally-conscious way. We are working to launch operations in 2023.

Under our signature tagline Hanwa, the battery expert, the time has come to bring things to full motion. We established a Batteries Team within the company in April this year. This is a cross-organizational team dedicated to comprehensive initiatives for speedy response to macro and micro changes in the lifecycle of rechargeable batteries from upstream, downstream, to recy- cling. Going forward, we will accelerate our efforts to expand business and contribute to society.

We joined the Battery Association for Supply Chain in spring 2021. This is an association comprised of major Japanese manufacturers of battery parts and raw materials working to solve issues such as international standardization of the battery supply chain and building an ecosystem.

Another of our efforts toward a decarbonized society is the business of biomass fuels as an environmentally-friendly energy source. Our exclusive vessel MIDORI played a role in expanding the import of palm kernel shells (PKS) from Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. We have a roughly 30% share of the domestic mar- ket. Combined with the imports of wood pellets, we will respond to the growing demand for biomass power generation in Japan.

Ramping up human resource development

To manage our business scale that spans the globe, we are putting effort into initiatives for IT and digitalization as well.

To further streamline and simplify the diverse range of opera- tions, we have been planning to replace our core system since around 2018. We developed the system by appointing a leader with a sales background so it is user friendly and compatible with the workplace. Then last year, Ms. Junko Sasaki was appointed an Outside Director. As an IT expert, she gives advice on the installation of the IT system.

Due to having started operational infrastructure development to achieve a condition where 1,000 employees could work from home before a contingency like the COVID-19 outbreak, we could swiftly shift to teleworking and progress our various operation without a hitch.

However, many officers and employees, as well as myself are not well versed in IT, so we need to learn. To date we have provided training and education in-house in various areas, not only for IT, but also in language, credit screening, and quality control. We plan to consolidate these programs under the banner of Han- wa Business School and commence online training from autumn this year.

The engineering faculty will take up IT and DX, the commerce faculty will cover finance and accounting, and the literature faculty will teach our history and the analects of the founder and other members of management. The foreign language faculty will provide classes on English and Mandarin Chinese. The world after

COVID-19 will accelerate change. Our major challenge is to keep up with the times by elevating the abilities of each individual, and transforming into a more slim and robust company.

We will also ramp up our existing efforts to develop people with a global mindset. We are hiring more mid-career personnel at Head Office, proactively recruiting global personnel such as exchange students and enhancing diversity. In addition to dispatching Japanese employees to Southeast Asia, in future we will have more foreign-national employees stationed at overseas offices such as in China transfer to Southeast Asia. Local employees will have more opportunities to thrive, which will in turn raise their morale.

A future born from backcasting

Although the recovery in the Chinese economy is boosting Ja- pan's steel industry, it is our understanding that we are in a period of stagnation and contraction over the medium- and long-term. In this situation, we are showing vigorous results.

In FY2020, consolidated ordinary income was ¥28.8 billion. Consolidated ordinary income in FY2021 is forecast at ¥38.0 bil- lion, and we are aiming for ¥50.0 billion in FY2030.

Forward-looking statements based on the current state is Forecast in English. On the contrary, defining future goals and thinking backwards to identify what is to be done now is called backcasting.

I have always backcasted in my management method. I start with defining the ideal future, identify our next steps, and convey it to employees. For example, taking initiatives based on foresight such as the SOKOKA strategy and the M&A plus A strategy in Japan, as well as Create another Hanwa in Southeast Asia and Hanwa, the battery expert in overseas markets are currently starting to bear fruit. It is also essential that the Board of Directors execute speedy management based on shared values.

We appreciate your support in Hanwa as we take a bold spurt based on backcasting.

Information Corporate and Report Performance Achievements and Strategy BusinessGrowth for FoundationsStory Growth

05 INTEGRATED REPORT 2021

INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 06

Progress in Value Creation

Ever since our foundation, Hanwa Co., Ltd. has always anticipated what lies ahead and grown by responding to the diverse needs of the users. With our corporate philosophy to become a "distribution specialist," we will continue to satisfy various needs of our users accurately by leveraging our high level of expertise and extensive network and contribute widely to the society.

Review of the Medium-Term Business Plans

The Fifth Medium-Term Business Plan

(FY2007-FY2009)

Aim to be a value creator with a remarkable identity and advantage by strengthening the function and differentiation

Outline of measures

The Seventh Medium-Term Business Plan

(FY2013-FY2015)

Establish businesses and reinforce the management

foundation by envisaging medium and

long-term changes in markets in Japan and overseas

Outline of measures

The Eighth Medium-Term Business Plan

(FY2016 - FY2019)

Three S Commitment - STEADY, SPEEDY, STRATEGIC

  • Build a medium- to long-term sustainable profit structure and a stronger management foundation -

Outline of measures

Story Growth

1946 - 1961

Hanwa Shokai was founded in December 1946 by three brothers, Jiro Kita, Ryosaku Naide, and Shigeru Kita. In April of the following year, it was reorganized into Hanwa Co., Ltd. Starting with sales of steel materials to the Forestry Agency and the Forestry Bureau, sales of round bars also increased.The Company subsequently strengthened its business foundation by earning the reputation of "Round Bar Hanwa" and expanded its sales channels.

1962 - 1981

The Company was listed on the second section of the Osaka Securities Exchange in 1963. The Company diversified its operations into petroleum, lumber, non-ferrous metals, and food products businesses, in addition to its steel business, while opening overseas offices in Hong Kong, New York, and Seattle, among other places.

1982-1993

In response to the rapidly increasing demand for construction columns, we enhanced processing functions of our steel distribution centers in Japan. We also pro- actively expanded our overseas operations, through initiatives such as making capital participation in steel distribution centers in the U.S., China, and Malaysia.

The First Medium-Term Business Plan

(FY1994-FY1996)

Early withdrawal from zai-tech

(speculative financial technology) and

deepening and expanding core businesses

Outline of measures

Target sales of ¥1 trillion in the first year of the 21st century

Expansion of domestic sales by opening new branches in Japan and strengthening sales in the Tokyo metropolitan area

Establishment of several core pillars next to Steel and Food business by diversifying and promoting new businesses Globalization through expanding export and import transactions on a company-wide basis

FY1996 Results

Net sales ¥656.8billion

Ordinary income

¥2.8 billion

The Second Medium-Term Business Plan

(FY1997-FY2000)

Improve business performance for resumption of dividend payments

Outline of measures

Target net sales ¥800.0billion

Aim for resumption of dividend payments in year ended March 31,1999

1,200 employees without layoff by 2001 (1,304 employees as of the end of March 1997)

Accelerated decision-making and corporate action Establishment of an organizational structure in which "checks and balances" work

FY2000 Results

Net sales

¥676.7billion

Ordinary income

¥2.4 billion

The Third Medium-Term Business Plan

(FY2001-FY2003)

"Early resumption of dividend payments" "Further enhancement of business base" "Strengthening of consolidated financial base"

Outline of measures

Target net sales ¥740.0billion

Early resumption of dividend payments

Restructuring and strengthening of the distribution and processing fields

Expansion into new businesses and related fields Enhancing systems to strengthen competitiveness

FY2003 Results

Net sales ¥751.9billion

Ordinary income ¥10.4 billion

The Fourth Medium-Term Business Plan

(FY2004-FY2006)

Establish a sustainable corporate growth cycle through

the three challenges of "Reforming Perspectives,"

"Evolving Functions," and "Creating Value"

Outline of measures

Target net sales ¥920.0billion

Strengthening the core business: enhancement of customer -oriented,proposal-based sales

Strengthening the international business: investing resources in China and ASEAN markets

Strengthening the recycling business

Fostering new business and expanding peripheral businesses

Improvement of productivity of sales

Human resources policy and investment policy to underpin the growth strategy

Proactive response to corporate governance and corporate social responsibility

FY2006 Results

Net sales ¥1,320.0billion

Ordinary income ¥19.1 billion

Target net sales ¥1,600.0billion

Strengthening the core business

Proactive expansion of business into overseas markets in regions such as North America, EU, Middle East, In- dia, ASEAN, and Russia

Promotion of resource recycling and environment-related businesses

Creating new approaches and new businesses to expand business domains

Promotion of vigorous management by aggressive investment in projects and establishment of partnership

FY2009 Results

Net sales

¥1,116.6billion

Ordinary income

¥9.4 billion

The Sixth Medium-Term Business Plan

(FY2010-FY2012)

Adapt to rapid changes in the operating environment and build a highly original business foundation and profit structure

Outline of measures

Strengthening core business as a user-oriented trading company

Actively entering overseas markets by strengthening business bases and workforce

Reinforcement and integration of recycling operations

Strengthening the environment- and energy-related operations

Active investment in businesses and build partnerships

Fostering personnel who can provide outstanding skills

FY2012 Results

Net sales

¥1,511.3billion

Ordinary income

¥8.8 billion

Target net sales

¥1,800.0billion

Ordinary income

¥15.0 billion

New customers (In total) 2,000 companies

  • Professional and Global
    [ Human resources ]
    A team of professionals with expertise, manage- ment capabilities and the ability to solve issues of users
    People with a global mindset who understand the distinctive characteristics and diversity of different regions of the world and have outstanding com- munication skills
    [ Organization ]
    A professional organization that can bring highly skilled individuals together and boost organiza- tional capabilities
    A global organization that integrates domestic and overseas organizations together to reproduce the Hanwa model in overseas operations
  • Resonant Management - Value Chain Optimization
    Always close to the viewpoint of users
    Diversification of business activities
    Manage the group as a whole
    Enhancement of management foundation

FY2015 Results

Net sales

¥1,511.8billion

Ordinary income

¥15.4 billion

New customers (In total) 2,075 companies

Total investment in Japan and overseas amounted to ¥46.8 billion and net investment accounted for ¥22.0 billion

Establishment of new sales bases: Three bases in Japan and two bases overseas

Target net sales

¥2,000.0billion

Ordinary income

¥35.0 billion

New customers (In total) 2,700 companies

Securing and increasing earnings

STEADY

from current business domains

Elimination of the risk of loss in all business processes through HKQC (quality control using the Group's collective knowledge) activities

Increasing cash flow generation capability by improving efficiency of purchase, inventory, sales and collection of payments

SPEEDY

Accelerated realization of benefits from investments in group

companies and strategic investments in Japan and overseas

Enhanced earnings power of the Group companies Securing prompt returns from current business investments that are performing well or have excellent prospects

Securing future sources of additional earnings by continuing

STRATEGIC

strategic investments of about ¥50.0 billion over four years

Formation of flexible alliances through M&As or strategic investments in small and mid-sized companies Creation of opportunities for strategic investments in food prod- ucts, petroleum and chemicals and lumber business segments Strategic investments in natural resources fields with

distinctive characteristics

Carefully targeted strategic investments in Southeast Asia and North America

FY2019 Results

Net sales

¥1,907.4billion

Ordinary loss

¥12.5 billion

New customers (In total) 2,666 companies

Investment (strategic and business investment)

under the Eighth Medium-Term Business Plan

(Billions of yen)

Segment

Amount

Major investments

Steel

26.0

Built and extended Kita-Kanto Steel Center

Acquired subsidiaries Increased capital, etc.

Primary Metal

Invested in chromium, platinum group metals,

and Metal

27.0

lithium carbonate, and manufacture of

compounds for rechargeable batteries

Recycling

Established subsidiaries overseas, etc.

Food Products

0.7

Invested in processed marine product processing

Energy & Living Materials

1.5

Invested in new energy business fields

Overseas Sales Subsidiaries

20.3

Increased capital of subsidiaries

Others

1.1

Invested in the core system, etc.

Total

76.8

(Trillions of yen) 2.0

1.5

1.0

Information Corporate and Report Performance Achievements and Strategy BusinessGrowth for Foundations

Net Sales

(Consolidated net sales from FY1989)

0.5

Hanwa Shokai

was founded

Hanwa Co., Ltd.

was established

1946

1947

1961

1962

1981

1982

1993

1994

1995

1996

1997

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

First Plan Period

Second Plan Period

Third Plan Period

Fourth Plan Period

Fifth Plan Period

Sixth Plan Period

Seventh Plan Period

Eighth Plan Period

07 INTEGRATED REPORT 2021

INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 08

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hanwa Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 02:13:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
