Hanwa : “Integrated Report 2021” has been published.

Coping with changes of the times and the market quickly, we, as a "distribution specialist", aspire to make a broad contribution to society by satisfying various needs of customers.
Success in today's markets demands speed and the ability to meet a broad range of needs. Great change has come about on an unprecedented scale. Only companies that can adapt quickly will survive.
Hanwa has accumulated experience and accomplishments in the field of "distribution" that spans more than 70 years. We know how to build powerful businesses and move quickly in the pursuit of value creation and customer satisfaction.
Dedicated to corporate citizenship, we want our business operations to help make communities and the world a better place to live. This is why we prioritize compliance and other activities that enable us to fulfill our obligation to society.
Through such activities, we keep nurturing a corporate culture that will enhance the value and reliability of our Company. We aim to make greater contributions by fulfilling our social re- sponsibilities.
Corporate Policy
Accomplishment of social responsibilities
We contribute to the global society and the community through our business activities with sound management practices that attach importance to compliance.
Improvement of
"Hanwa' s Value"
We raise our corporate value steadily by effective utilization of the management resources offered from various stakeholders.
Pursuit of trading company distribution with strong presence
Under a customer-oriented policy, we pursue sustainable customer satisfaction by providing value-added distribution and proposal-driven marketing.
Our Message
Envision the vision for the future and reverse-engineer the current task. Carry it out with a sense of urgency.
That is what leads to the sturdy growth of a company.
Hironari Furukawa
Representative Director and President
Business Strategy and Foundations for Growth
Honing our uniqueness as a user-centric trading company
Despite the rollout of vaccinations for COVID-19 that ravaged the world, we can still not let our guard down.
Our response includes importing 300,000 high-performancemedical-grade masks manufactured by our Group company in Poland and distributing these to all offices nationwide and installing PCR examination equipment at our Tokyo Head Office and Osaka Head Office. The COVID-19 measures we have introduced include online training for all new employees in April and continued the extensive implementation of teleworking.
For example, when climbing a tree there are very few accidents because people are careful when going up, but they tend to hurt themselves just before reaching the ground as they relax on the way down. To avoid such an instance, we are taking even more care than usual when taking measures to deal with COVID-19.
The current pandemic has clearly highlighted problems in Ja- pan. During the post-war high growth period, the power to bring society to its optimal shape worked in both the private sector and the government, leading to economic growth. Once lives were enriched and Japan reached a period of maturity, the capacity to respond to change weakened. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted such weakness.
We are also facing a major turning point as a steel trading company.
To put it bluntly, the Japanese steel industry has entered a period of decline. Japan produces about 100 million tons of steel per year with domestic demand accounting for about 60 million tons and the balance of 40 million tons exported. However, domestic demand has gradually fallen as Japan's population has declined. There were previously no blast furnaces in the major destinations in Southeast Asia, so there was demand for high quality Japanese products. However, blast furnaces have now been steadily constructed in countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia, resulting in local production and local consump- tion. This trend is likely to strengthen in the future even in countries that do not yet have these facilities. The volume of 40 million tons exported from Japan will inevitably decline.
The steel business is a major division accounting for almost half our total sales. A contraction in Japanese steel will obviously have a major impact on the Company.
The situation has nothing to do with the spread of COVID-19, as it was predictable from 10 and 20 years ago. So, we have been working on countermeasures for some time.
First, because the Japanese market shrinks with the long-term decline in population, we have targeted the expansion of transactions with middle-ranking and small- to medium-sized companies to enhance relative value. However, there needs to be more than simple trading to make inroads into such customers. We identified the importance of enhancing the distribution functions of
SOkuno [Just-In-Time delivery], KOguchi [small lot], and KAko
tation Team to further advance this strategy.
[processing], which we call the SOKOKA strategy based on the
The previous "M&A plus A" strategy was a passive one, where
abbreviations of each Japanese word.
we were approached by companies without a successor in a so-
This strategy, which commenced in 2012, was a challenge
called "M&A in waiting" or "alliance in waiting" strategy.
befitting us as a user-centric trading company that values hard
However, the market structure encompassing the steel indus-
work for careful and detailed transactions. Fortunately, we have
try is facing massive transformation. The contraction in domestic
developed more than 6,000 new customers in the past 10 years
demand, the decline in exports and the structural changes in de-
or so, building a strong constitution able to respond to drastic
mand industries such as automobiles are happening rapidly, with
changes in society.
ever heightening concerns over the post-COVID-19 Japanese
The steady and straightforward buildup of these operations is
economy.
nothing special that draws attention. However, it is a job befitting
In response, the Business Development Implementation
the Company that we can be proud of. We believe the SOKOKA
Team is taking a more proactive approach. We also utilize exter-
strategy will produce results during this period of upheaval in Ja-
nal information sources including M&A bokerage firmes, financial
pan's steel industry as a less spectacular but great accomplish-
institutions such as securities companies, and banks as well as
ment.
investment funds and are cultivating M&A target companies. We
Amid a major turning point in the steel industry
have taken this opportunity to create a new catchphrase to ex-
plain these activities in a nutshell. This is the "3M plus 2A (Much
In promoting this SOKOKA strategy, we have accelerated the ac-
more M&A + Aggressive Alliance)" strategy.
quisition of and partnering with outstanding companies in areas
In parallel, we have also been further promoting the SOKOKA
such as processing and small-lot logistics. That is our "M&A plus
strategy. The first SOKOKA strategy was focused on western Ja-
A (Alliance)" strategy.
pan, while the second SOKOKA strategy, which commenced in
We have now increased the number of prime subsidiaries to
FY2020, has expanded from the Chubu area to eastern Japan,
88, and the FY2020 results indicate the large contribution to con-
then nationwide, aimed at enhancing the steel distribution func-
solidated profits generated by these companies. Taking this op-
tion.
portunity, we established the Business Development Implemen-
Apart from promoting the sharing of locations and administra-
Performance Report and Corporate Information
Our Message
tions within the group companies, we are also paying attention to making improvements such as to wage conditions, there being disparity between those at Head Office. We have told group company presidents that we would like them to set improvements in pay levels of their employees as one goal. This is a necessary measure to bring about a better sense of unity amongst the Company and Group companies in strengthening domestic market penetration. Since employees are a company's important stake- holders, returns should be passed on if profits increase. This is part of my policy of promoting "public interest capitalist manage- ment."
A trading company with a manufacturing facet
The overseas steel business is focused on local production and local consumption that is the trend in Southeast Asia. With the catchphrase Create another Hanwa in Southeast Asia, we will continue activities to spread the SOKOKA strategy, which we rolled out from the Eighth Medium-Term Business Plan, to other countries including the ASEAN.
Apart from Singapore's COSMOSTEEL HOLDINGS LTD. and Vietnam's SMC TRADING INVESTMENT JSC., we are working on alliances with steel distribution companies in countries such as Thailand and Malaysia and transplanting the model that has been successful in Japan, while further carving out local needs.
In Japan, the SOKOKA strategy is a concept for growth in comparison with peers, while in Southeast Asia, it is aimed at own growth regardless of competitors. To achieve this, a logical consequence would be for us to directly participate in manufacturing in addition to pursuing trading company functions.
We have invested in a nickel pig iron, stainless steel smelting and rolling factory project on the island of Sulawesi, Indonesia, led by a Chinese company, Tsingshan Holding Group (Tsingshan), the world's largest stainless steel producer.
In March 2020, we acquired a 10% stake in PT Dexin Steel Indonesia, a steel blast furnace mill on the same island. Dexin is a manufacturing joint venture established by China's Delong Steel Group and a subsidiary of the Tsingshan and has an annual production capacity of 3.5 million tons. We handle a minimum of 1 million tons of finished and semi-finished products. At present, two blast furnaces are operating steadily at a pace of 4 million tons annually. With a third blast furnace set for operation at the end of 2022, future production is forecast at 6 million tons.
In addition, we also have a decade-old investment in the Sar- awak, Malaysia factory of OM HOLDINGS (an Australian listed company), which has manganese mines in South Africa and Aus- tralia. As demand has increased due to the successive operations of blast furnaces in Southeast Asia, the factory is currently producing ferrosilicon and manganese ferroalloys, etc. at full capacity. In addition, the ferroalloys produced here are produced using clean energy supplied by local hydroelectric power plants, so they are
environmentally-friendly green ferroalloys.
Through investment in these steel-related companies which boast the highest competitive advantage in the world, we have become a trading company with a manufacturing facet. This brings new appeal that a mere trader did not have and is starting to generate synergies. We can also expect returns from business revenues, with promising prospects of future growth.
Hanwa, the battery expert, in motion
It goes without saying that the world is trending towards a decarbonized society. The Company has been focusing on nickel, co- balt, lithium and manganese and other components of cathode materials for rechargeable batteries including for use in electrical vehicles and has been making distinctive resource investments from a few years ago, when the era of electrical vehicles did not seem so close at hand.
The nickel ore produced at the aforementioned Tsingshan's nickel pig iron project also contains cobalt. Cobalt is an indispensable resource for rechargeable batteries, and the world's largest reserves are held in the Republic of the Congo. However, as the use of child labor in mining has been identified as an issue, the lack of stability is a drawback.
To secure supply, we established QMB NEW ENERGY MATERIALS in Indonesia together with Tsingshan, CATL of China, the world's largest manufacturer of rechargeable batteries for auto- mobiles, and GEM, a leading recycling company in China. The business will engage in integrated manufacturing of high-puritynickel-cobalt compounds for rechargeable batteries from ore, and is expected to become operational in 2022.
In addition, Tsingshan applied the nickel pig iron manufacturing process to successfully develop manufacturing technologies for nickel matte, which can also be used as a battery material. Production is to commence from around autumn this year, so we expect this to be another growth-driver.
As a source of lithium, we invested in Mexico's Bacanora Lithium five years ago to participate in a project that produces high-purity lithium carbonate. This factory is scheduled to be operational from 2023 and we will market lithium worldwide. Having no idea that the social environment would come to this when we made the investment, it was a major challenge. Here is an example of our first-mover advantage, staying ahead of the times.
In South Africa, we take part in the WATERBERG project, which produces battery materials such as platinum group metals, nickel, and copper. Partnering with Platinum Group Metals (a Ca- nadian mining development company), Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC, governmental corporation in Ja- pan) and Impala Platinum Holdings (South Africa), we are is the marketer of the metals produced. Furthermore, in Australia we are joining forces with Renascor Resources, which manufactures purified spherical graphite for anode materials in rechargeable
batteries in an environmentally-conscious way. We are working to launch operations in 2023.
Under our signature tagline Hanwa, the battery expert, the time has come to bring things to full motion. We established a Batteries Team within the company in April this year. This is a cross-organizational team dedicated to comprehensive initiatives for speedy response to macro and micro changes in the lifecycle of rechargeable batteries from upstream, downstream, to recy- cling. Going forward, we will accelerate our efforts to expand business and contribute to society.
We joined the Battery Association for Supply Chain in spring 2021. This is an association comprised of major Japanese manufacturers of battery parts and raw materials working to solve issues such as international standardization of the battery supply chain and building an ecosystem.
Another of our efforts toward a decarbonized society is the business of biomass fuels as an environmentally-friendly energy source. Our exclusive vessel MIDORI played a role in expanding the import of palm kernel shells (PKS) from Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. We have a roughly 30% share of the domestic mar- ket. Combined with the imports of wood pellets, we will respond to the growing demand for biomass power generation in Japan.
Ramping up human resource development
To manage our business scale that spans the globe, we are putting effort into initiatives for IT and digitalization as well.
To further streamline and simplify the diverse range of opera- tions, we have been planning to replace our core system since around 2018. We developed the system by appointing a leader with a sales background so it is user friendly and compatible with the workplace. Then last year, Ms. Junko Sasaki was appointed an Outside Director. As an IT expert, she gives advice on the installation of the IT system.
Due to having started operational infrastructure development to achieve a condition where 1,000 employees could work from home before a contingency like the COVID-19 outbreak, we could swiftly shift to teleworking and progress our various operation without a hitch.
However, many officers and employees, as well as myself are not well versed in IT, so we need to learn. To date we have provided training and education in-house in various areas, not only for IT, but also in language, credit screening, and quality control. We plan to consolidate these programs under the banner of Han- wa Business School and commence online training from autumn this year.
The engineering faculty will take up IT and DX, the commerce faculty will cover finance and accounting, and the literature faculty will teach our history and the analects of the founder and other members of management. The foreign language faculty will provide classes on English and Mandarin Chinese. The world after
COVID-19 will accelerate change. Our major challenge is to keep up with the times by elevating the abilities of each individual, and transforming into a more slim and robust company.
We will also ramp up our existing efforts to develop people with a global mindset. We are hiring more mid-career personnel at Head Office, proactively recruiting global personnel such as exchange students and enhancing diversity. In addition to dispatching Japanese employees to Southeast Asia, in future we will have more foreign-national employees stationed at overseas offices such as in China transfer to Southeast Asia. Local employees will have more opportunities to thrive, which will in turn raise their morale.
A future born from backcasting
Although the recovery in the Chinese economy is boosting Ja- pan's steel industry, it is our understanding that we are in a period of stagnation and contraction over the medium- and long-term. In this situation, we are showing vigorous results.
In FY2020, consolidated ordinary income was ¥28.8 billion. Consolidated ordinary income in FY2021 is forecast at ¥38.0 bil- lion, and we are aiming for ¥50.0 billion in FY2030.
Forward-looking statements based on the current state is Forecast in English. On the contrary, defining future goals and thinking backwards to identify what is to be done now is called backcasting.
I have always backcasted in my management method. I start with defining the ideal future, identify our next steps, and convey it to employees. For example, taking initiatives based on foresight such as the SOKOKA strategy and the M&A plus A strategy in Japan, as well as Create another Hanwa in Southeast Asia and Hanwa, the battery expert in overseas markets are currently starting to bear fruit. It is also essential that the Board of Directors execute speedy management based on shared values.
We appreciate your support in Hanwa as we take a bold spurt based on backcasting.
Business Strategy and Foundations for Growth
Progress in Value Creation
Ever since our foundation, Hanwa Co., Ltd. has always anticipated what lies ahead and grown by responding to the diverse needs of the users. With our corporate philosophy to become a "distribution specialist," we will continue to satisfy various needs of our users accurately by leveraging our high level of expertise and extensive network and contribute widely to the society.
Review of the Medium-Term Business Plans
The Fifth Medium-Term Business Plan
(FY2007-FY2009)
Aim to be a value creator with a remarkable identity and advantage by strengthening the function and differentiation
Outline of measures
The Seventh Medium-Term Business Plan
(FY2013-FY2015)
Establish businesses and reinforce the management
foundation by envisaging medium and
long-term changes in markets in Japan and overseas
Outline of measures
The Eighth Medium-Term Business Plan
(FY2016 - FY2019)
Three S Commitment - STEADY, SPEEDY, STRATEGIC
Build a medium- to long-term sustainable profit structure and a stronger management foundation -
Outline of measures
Story Growth
1946 - 1961
Hanwa Shokai was founded in December 1946 by three brothers, Jiro Kita, Ryosaku Naide, and Shigeru Kita. In April of the following year, it was reorganized into Hanwa Co., Ltd. Starting with sales of steel materials to the Forestry Agency and the Forestry Bureau, sales of round bars also increased.The Company subsequently strengthened its business foundation by earning the reputation of "Round Bar Hanwa" and expanded its sales channels.
1962 - 1981
The Company was listed on the second section of the Osaka Securities Exchange in 1963. The Company diversified its operations into petroleum, lumber, non-ferrous metals, and food products businesses, in addition to its steel business, while opening overseas offices in Hong Kong, New York, and Seattle, among other places.
1982-1993
In response to the rapidly increasing demand for construction columns, we enhanced processing functions of our steel distribution centers in Japan. We also pro- actively expanded our overseas operations, through initiatives such as making capital participation in steel distribution centers in the U.S., China, and Malaysia.
The First Medium-Term Business Plan
(FY1994-FY1996)
Early withdrawal from zai-tech
(speculative financial technology) and
deepening and expanding core businesses
Outline of measures
Target sales of ¥1 trillion in the first year of the 21st century
Expansion of domestic sales by opening new branches in Japan and strengthening sales in the Tokyo metropolitan area
Establishment of several core pillars next to Steel and Food business by diversifying and promoting new businesses Globalization through expanding export and import transactions on a company-wide basis
FY1996 Results
Net sales ¥656.8billion
Ordinary income
¥2.8 billion
The Second Medium-Term Business Plan
(FY1997-FY2000)
Improve business performance for resumption of dividend payments
Outline of measures
Target net sales ¥800.0billion
Aim for resumption of dividend payments in year ended March 31,1999
1,200 employees without layoff by 2001 (1,304 employees as of the end of March 1997)
Accelerated decision-making and corporate action Establishment of an organizational structure in which "checks and balances" work
FY2000 Results
Net sales
¥676.7billion
Ordinary income
¥2.4 billion
The Third Medium-Term Business Plan
(FY2001-FY2003)
"Early resumption of dividend payments" "Further enhancement of business base" "Strengthening of consolidated financial base"
Outline of measures
Target net sales ¥740.0billion
Early resumption of dividend payments
Restructuring and strengthening of the distribution and processing fields
Expansion into new businesses and related fields Enhancing systems to strengthen competitiveness
FY2003 Results
Net sales ¥751.9billion
Ordinary income ¥10.4 billion
The Fourth Medium-Term Business Plan
(FY2004-FY2006)
Establish a sustainable corporate growth cycle through
the three challenges of "Reforming Perspectives,"
"Evolving Functions," and "Creating Value"
Outline of measures
Target net sales ¥920.0billion
Strengthening the core business: enhancement of customer -oriented,proposal-based sales
Strengthening the international business: investing resources in China and ASEAN markets
Strengthening the recycling business
Fostering new business and expanding peripheral businesses
Improvement of productivity of sales
Human resources policy and investment policy to underpin the growth strategy
Proactive response to corporate governance and corporate social responsibility
FY2006 Results
Net sales ¥1,320.0billion
Ordinary income ¥19.1 billion
Target net sales ¥1,600.0billion
Strengthening the core business
Proactive expansion of business into overseas markets in regions such as North America, EU, Middle East, In- dia, ASEAN, and Russia
Promotion of resource recycling and environment-related businesses
Creating new approaches and new businesses to expand business domains
Promotion of vigorous management by aggressive investment in projects and establishment of partnership
FY2009 Results
Net sales
¥1,116.6billion
Ordinary income
¥9.4 billion
The Sixth Medium-Term Business Plan
(FY2010-FY2012)
Adapt to rapid changes in the operating environment and build a highly original business foundation and profit structure
Outline of measures
Strengthening core business as a user-oriented trading company
Actively entering overseas markets by strengthening business bases and workforce
Reinforcement and integration of recycling operations
Strengthening the environment- and energy-related operations
Active investment in businesses and build partnerships
Fostering personnel who can provide outstanding skills
FY2012 Results
Net sales
¥1,511.3billion
Ordinary income
¥8.8 billion
Target net sales
¥1,800.0billion
Ordinary income
¥15.0 billion
New customers (In total) 2,000 companies
Professional and Global
[ Human resources ]
A team of professionals with expertise, manage- ment capabilities and the ability to solve issues of users
People with a global mindset who understand the distinctive characteristics and diversity of different regions of the world and have outstanding com- munication skills
[ Organization ]
A professional organization that can bring highly skilled individuals together and boost organiza- tional capabilities
A global organization that integrates domestic and overseas organizations together to reproduce the Hanwa model in overseas operations
Resonant Management - Value Chain Optimization
Always close to the viewpoint of users
Diversification of business activities
Manage the group as a whole
Enhancement of management foundation
FY2015 Results
Net sales
¥1,511.8billion
Ordinary income
¥15.4 billion
New customers (In total) 2,075 companies
Total investment in Japan and overseas amounted to ¥46.8 billion and net investment accounted for ¥22.0 billion
Establishment of new sales bases: Three bases in Japan and two bases overseas
Target net sales
¥2,000.0billion
Ordinary income
¥35.0 billion
New customers (In total) 2,700 companies
Securing and increasing earnings
STEADY
from current business domains
Elimination of the risk of loss in all business processes through HKQC (quality control using the Group's collective knowledge) activities
Increasing cash flow generation capability by improving efficiency of purchase, inventory, sales and collection of payments
SPEEDY
Accelerated realization of benefits from investments in group
companies and strategic investments in Japan and overseas
Enhanced earnings power of the Group companies Securing prompt returns from current business investments that are performing well or have excellent prospects
Securing future sources of additional earnings by continuing
STRATEGIC
strategic investments of about ¥50.0 billion over four years
Formation of flexible alliances through M&As or strategic investments in small and mid-sized companies Creation of opportunities for strategic investments in food prod- ucts, petroleum and chemicals and lumber business segments Strategic investments in natural resources fields with
distinctive characteristics
Carefully targeted strategic investments in Southeast Asia and North America
FY2019 Results
Net sales
¥1,907.4billion
Ordinary loss
¥12.5 billion
New customers (In total) 2,666 companies
Investment (strategic and business investment)
under the Eighth Medium-Term Business Plan
(Billions of yen)
Segment
Amount
Major investments
Steel
26.0
･Built and extended Kita-Kanto Steel Center
･Acquired subsidiaries ･Increased capital, etc.
Primary Metal
･Invested in chromium, platinum group metals,
and Metal
27.0
lithium carbonate, and manufacture of
compounds for rechargeable batteries
Recycling
･Established subsidiaries overseas, etc.
Food Products
0.7
･Invested in processed marine product processing
Energy & Living Materials
1.5
･Invested in new energy business fields
Overseas Sales Subsidiaries
20.3
･Increased capital of subsidiaries
Others
1.1
･Invested in the core system, etc.
Total
76.8
(Trillions of yen) 2.0
1.5
1.0
Performance Report and Corporate Information
Net Sales
(Consolidated net sales from FY1989)
0.5
Hanwa Shokai
was founded
Hanwa Co., Ltd.
was established
1946
1947
1961
1962
1981
1982
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
First Plan Period
Second Plan Period
Third Plan Period
Fourth Plan Period
Fifth Plan Period
Sixth Plan Period
Seventh Plan Period
Eighth Plan Period
