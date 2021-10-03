Hanwa : “Integrated Report 2021” has been published. 10/03/2021 | 10:14pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields INTEGRATED 2021 REPORT Year ended March 31, 2021 Printed on paper made with wood https://www.hanwa.co.jp/en/from forest thinning."Morino Cho- nai-Kai"(Forest Neighborhood As- sociation)-Supporting sound forest management. For Users, With Users Corporate Philosophy Coping with changes of the times and the market quickly, we, as a "distribution specialist", aspire to make a broad contribution to society by satisfying various needs of customers. Success in today's markets demands speed and the ability to meet a broad range of needs. Great change has come about on an unprecedented scale. Only companies that can adapt quickly will survive. Hanwa has accumulated experience and accomplishments in the field of "distribution" that spans more than 70 years. We know how to build powerful businesses and move quickly in the pursuit of value creation and customer satisfaction. Dedicated to corporate citizenship, we want our business operations to help make communities and the world a better place to live. This is why we prioritize compliance and other activities that enable us to fulfill our obligation to society. Through such activities, we keep nurturing a corporate culture that will enhance the value and reliability of our Company. We aim to make greater contributions by fulfilling our social re- sponsibilities. Corporate Policy Accomplishment of social responsibilities We contribute to the global society and the community through our business activities with sound management practices that attach importance to compliance. Improvement of "Hanwa' s Value" We raise our corporate value steadily by effective utilization of the management resources offered from various stakeholders. Pursuit of trading company distribution with strong presence Under a customer-oriented policy, we pursue sustainable customer satisfaction by providing value-added distribution and proposal-driven marketing. Growth Story We explain our strategy for providing value to corporations and society over the medium to long term, together with the messages from the president and the executive financial officer. 03 Our Message Progress in Value Creation Value Creation Process 11 Strategy of the Ninth Medium-Term Business Plan and its Progress Foundations for Growth We introduce our corporate governance structure that supports the Company's sustainable growth, and our environmental and social initiatives. 19 Basic Stance for Sustainability 21 Key Theme 1 Transparent management, proactive disclosure (corporate governance) Key Theme 2 Thorough legal compliance Key Theme 3 Workplaces geared to employee self-realization Key Theme 4 Environmental considerations Key Theme 5 Good corporate citizenship Our Management Team Outside Officers Roundtable Discussion Business Strategy and Achievements We explain our achievements based on our medium-to long- term business strategy together with the strengths, characteristics and challenges of each of our seven business segments. 49 Expanding and deepening market positions in many sectors 51 Steel Primary Metal Metal Recycling Food Products Energy & Living Materials Other Business [ Lumber ] [ Machinery ] Overseas Sales Subsidiaries

Net Sales and Property and Equipment by Region Major Affiliated Companies Performance Report and Corporate Information We report the trends in financial and non-financial information as well as the most recent corporate information. Financial and Non-financial Highlights 11-year Financial Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Independent Auditor's Report Global Network Corporate Data and Stock Information 01 INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 02 Our Message Envision the vision for the future and reverse-engineer the current task. Carry it out with a sense of urgency. That is what leads to the sturdy growth of a company. Hironari Furukawa Representative Director and President and Strategy BusinessGrowth for FoundationsStory Growth Honing our uniqueness as a user-centric trading company Despite the rollout of vaccinations for COVID-19 that ravaged the world, we can still not let our guard down. Our response includes importing 300,000 high-performancemedical-grade masks manufactured by our Group company in Poland and distributing these to all offices nationwide and installing PCR examination equipment at our Tokyo Head Office and Osaka Head Office. The COVID-19 measures we have introduced include online training for all new employees in April and continued the extensive implementation of teleworking. For example, when climbing a tree there are very few accidents because people are careful when going up, but they tend to hurt themselves just before reaching the ground as they relax on the way down. To avoid such an instance, we are taking even more care than usual when taking measures to deal with COVID-19. The current pandemic has clearly highlighted problems in Ja- pan. During the post-war high growth period, the power to bring society to its optimal shape worked in both the private sector and the government, leading to economic growth. Once lives were enriched and Japan reached a period of maturity, the capacity to respond to change weakened. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted such weakness. We are also facing a major turning point as a steel trading company. To put it bluntly, the Japanese steel industry has entered a period of decline. Japan produces about 100 million tons of steel per year with domestic demand accounting for about 60 million tons and the balance of 40 million tons exported. However, domestic demand has gradually fallen as Japan's population has declined. There were previously no blast furnaces in the major destinations in Southeast Asia, so there was demand for high quality Japanese products. However, blast furnaces have now been steadily constructed in countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia, resulting in local production and local consump- tion. This trend is likely to strengthen in the future even in countries that do not yet have these facilities. The volume of 40 million tons exported from Japan will inevitably decline. The steel business is a major division accounting for almost half our total sales. A contraction in Japanese steel will obviously have a major impact on the Company. The situation has nothing to do with the spread of COVID-19, as it was predictable from 10 and 20 years ago. So, we have been working on countermeasures for some time. First, because the Japanese market shrinks with the long-term decline in population, we have targeted the expansion of transactions with middle-ranking and small- to medium-sized companies to enhance relative value. However, there needs to be more than simple trading to make inroads into such customers. We identified the importance of enhancing the distribution functions of SOkuno [Just-In-Time delivery], KOguchi [small lot], and KAko tation Team to further advance this strategy. [processing], which we call the SOKOKA strategy based on the The previous "M&A plus A" strategy was a passive one, where abbreviations of each Japanese word. we were approached by companies without a successor in a so- This strategy, which commenced in 2012, was a challenge called "M&A in waiting" or "alliance in waiting" strategy. befitting us as a user-centric trading company that values hard However, the market structure encompassing the steel indus- work for careful and detailed transactions. Fortunately, we have try is facing massive transformation. The contraction in domestic developed more than 6,000 new customers in the past 10 years demand, the decline in exports and the structural changes in de- or so, building a strong constitution able to respond to drastic mand industries such as automobiles are happening rapidly, with changes in society. ever heightening concerns over the post-COVID-19 Japanese The steady and straightforward buildup of these operations is economy. nothing special that draws attention. However, it is a job befitting In response, the Business Development Implementation the Company that we can be proud of. We believe the SOKOKA Team is taking a more proactive approach. We also utilize exter- strategy will produce results during this period of upheaval in Ja- nal information sources including M&A bokerage firmes, financial pan's steel industry as a less spectacular but great accomplish- institutions such as securities companies, and banks as well as ment. investment funds and are cultivating M&A target companies. We Amid a major turning point in the steel industry have taken this opportunity to create a new catchphrase to ex- plain these activities in a nutshell. This is the "3M plus 2A (Much In promoting this SOKOKA strategy, we have accelerated the ac- more M&A + Aggressive Alliance)" strategy. quisition of and partnering with outstanding companies in areas In parallel, we have also been further promoting the SOKOKA such as processing and small-lot logistics. That is our "M&A plus strategy. The first SOKOKA strategy was focused on western Ja- A (Alliance)" strategy. pan, while the second SOKOKA strategy, which commenced in We have now increased the number of prime subsidiaries to FY2020, has expanded from the Chubu area to eastern Japan, 88, and the FY2020 results indicate the large contribution to con- then nationwide, aimed at enhancing the steel distribution func- solidated profits generated by these companies. Taking this op- tion. portunity, we established the Business Development Implemen- Apart from promoting the sharing of locations and administra- Information Corporate and Report Performance Achievements 03 INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 04 Our Message tions within the group companies, we are also paying attention to making improvements such as to wage conditions, there being disparity between those at Head Office. We have told group company presidents that we would like them to set improvements in pay levels of their employees as one goal. This is a necessary measure to bring about a better sense of unity amongst the Company and Group companies in strengthening domestic market penetration. Since employees are a company's important stake- holders, returns should be passed on if profits increase. This is part of my policy of promoting "public interest capitalist manage- ment." A trading company with a manufacturing facet The overseas steel business is focused on local production and local consumption that is the trend in Southeast Asia. With the catchphrase Create another Hanwa in Southeast Asia, we will continue activities to spread the SOKOKA strategy, which we rolled out from the Eighth Medium-Term Business Plan, to other countries including the ASEAN. Apart from Singapore's COSMOSTEEL HOLDINGS LTD. and Vietnam's SMC TRADING INVESTMENT JSC., we are working on alliances with steel distribution companies in countries such as Thailand and Malaysia and transplanting the model that has been successful in Japan, while further carving out local needs. In Japan, the SOKOKA strategy is a concept for growth in comparison with peers, while in Southeast Asia, it is aimed at own growth regardless of competitors. To achieve this, a logical consequence would be for us to directly participate in manufacturing in addition to pursuing trading company functions. We have invested in a nickel pig iron, stainless steel smelting and rolling factory project on the island of Sulawesi, Indonesia, led by a Chinese company, Tsingshan Holding Group (Tsingshan), the world's largest stainless steel producer. In March 2020, we acquired a 10% stake in PT Dexin Steel Indonesia, a steel blast furnace mill on the same island. Dexin is a manufacturing joint venture established by China's Delong Steel Group and a subsidiary of the Tsingshan and has an annual production capacity of 3.5 million tons. We handle a minimum of 1 million tons of finished and semi-finished products. At present, two blast furnaces are operating steadily at a pace of 4 million tons annually. With a third blast furnace set for operation at the end of 2022, future production is forecast at 6 million tons. In addition, we also have a decade-old investment in the Sar- awak, Malaysia factory of OM HOLDINGS (an Australian listed company), which has manganese mines in South Africa and Aus- tralia. As demand has increased due to the successive operations of blast furnaces in Southeast Asia, the factory is currently producing ferrosilicon and manganese ferroalloys, etc. at full capacity. In addition, the ferroalloys produced here are produced using clean energy supplied by local hydroelectric power plants, so they are environmentally-friendly green ferroalloys. Through investment in these steel-related companies which boast the highest competitive advantage in the world, we have become a trading company with a manufacturing facet. This brings new appeal that a mere trader did not have and is starting to generate synergies. We can also expect returns from business revenues, with promising prospects of future growth. Hanwa, the battery expert, in motion It goes without saying that the world is trending towards a decarbonized society. The Company has been focusing on nickel, co- balt, lithium and manganese and other components of cathode materials for rechargeable batteries including for use in electrical vehicles and has been making distinctive resource investments from a few years ago, when the era of electrical vehicles did not seem so close at hand. The nickel ore produced at the aforementioned Tsingshan's nickel pig iron project also contains cobalt. Cobalt is an indispensable resource for rechargeable batteries, and the world's largest reserves are held in the Republic of the Congo. However, as the use of child labor in mining has been identified as an issue, the lack of stability is a drawback. To secure supply, we established QMB NEW ENERGY MATERIALS in Indonesia together with Tsingshan, CATL of China, the world's largest manufacturer of rechargeable batteries for auto- mobiles, and GEM, a leading recycling company in China. The business will engage in integrated manufacturing of high-puritynickel-cobalt compounds for rechargeable batteries from ore, and is expected to become operational in 2022. In addition, Tsingshan applied the nickel pig iron manufacturing process to successfully develop manufacturing technologies for nickel matte, which can also be used as a battery material. Production is to commence from around autumn this year, so we expect this to be another growth-driver. As a source of lithium, we invested in Mexico's Bacanora Lithium five years ago to participate in a project that produces high-purity lithium carbonate. This factory is scheduled to be operational from 2023 and we will market lithium worldwide. Having no idea that the social environment would come to this when we made the investment, it was a major challenge. Here is an example of our first-mover advantage, staying ahead of the times. In South Africa, we take part in the WATERBERG project, which produces battery materials such as platinum group metals, nickel, and copper. Partnering with Platinum Group Metals (a Ca- nadian mining development company), Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC, governmental corporation in Ja- pan) and Impala Platinum Holdings (South Africa), we are is the marketer of the metals produced. Furthermore, in Australia we are joining forces with Renascor Resources, which manufactures purified spherical graphite for anode materials in rechargeable batteries in an environmentally-conscious way. We are working to launch operations in 2023. Under our signature tagline Hanwa, the battery expert, the time has come to bring things to full motion. We established a Batteries Team within the company in April this year. This is a cross-organizational team dedicated to comprehensive initiatives for speedy response to macro and micro changes in the lifecycle of rechargeable batteries from upstream, downstream, to recy- cling. Going forward, we will accelerate our efforts to expand business and contribute to society. We joined the Battery Association for Supply Chain in spring 2021. This is an association comprised of major Japanese manufacturers of battery parts and raw materials working to solve issues such as international standardization of the battery supply chain and building an ecosystem. Another of our efforts toward a decarbonized society is the business of biomass fuels as an environmentally-friendly energy source. Our exclusive vessel MIDORI played a role in expanding the import of palm kernel shells (PKS) from Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. We have a roughly 30% share of the domestic mar- ket. Combined with the imports of wood pellets, we will respond to the growing demand for biomass power generation in Japan. Ramping up human resource development To manage our business scale that spans the globe, we are putting effort into initiatives for IT and digitalization as well. To further streamline and simplify the diverse range of opera- tions, we have been planning to replace our core system since around 2018. We developed the system by appointing a leader with a sales background so it is user friendly and compatible with the workplace. Then last year, Ms. Junko Sasaki was appointed an Outside Director. As an IT expert, she gives advice on the installation of the IT system. Due to having started operational infrastructure development to achieve a condition where 1,000 employees could work from home before a contingency like the COVID-19 outbreak, we could swiftly shift to teleworking and progress our various operation without a hitch. However, many officers and employees, as well as myself are not well versed in IT, so we need to learn. To date we have provided training and education in-house in various areas, not only for IT, but also in language, credit screening, and quality control. We plan to consolidate these programs under the banner of Han- wa Business School and commence online training from autumn this year. The engineering faculty will take up IT and DX, the commerce faculty will cover finance and accounting, and the literature faculty will teach our history and the analects of the founder and other members of management. The foreign language faculty will provide classes on English and Mandarin Chinese. The world after COVID-19 will accelerate change. Our major challenge is to keep up with the times by elevating the abilities of each individual, and transforming into a more slim and robust company. We will also ramp up our existing efforts to develop people with a global mindset. We are hiring more mid-career personnel at Head Office, proactively recruiting global personnel such as exchange students and enhancing diversity. In addition to dispatching Japanese employees to Southeast Asia, in future we will have more foreign-national employees stationed at overseas offices such as in China transfer to Southeast Asia. Local employees will have more opportunities to thrive, which will in turn raise their morale. A future born from backcasting Although the recovery in the Chinese economy is boosting Ja- pan's steel industry, it is our understanding that we are in a period of stagnation and contraction over the medium- and long-term. In this situation, we are showing vigorous results. In FY2020, consolidated ordinary income was ¥28.8 billion. Consolidated ordinary income in FY2021 is forecast at ¥38.0 bil- lion, and we are aiming for ¥50.0 billion in FY2030. Forward-looking statements based on the current state is Forecast in English. On the contrary, defining future goals and thinking backwards to identify what is to be done now is called backcasting. I have always backcasted in my management method. I start with defining the ideal future, identify our next steps, and convey it to employees. For example, taking initiatives based on foresight such as the SOKOKA strategy and the M&A plus A strategy in Japan, as well as Create another Hanwa in Southeast Asia and Hanwa, the battery expert in overseas markets are currently starting to bear fruit. It is also essential that the Board of Directors execute speedy management based on shared values. We appreciate your support in Hanwa as we take a bold spurt based on backcasting. Information Corporate and Report Performance Achievements and Strategy BusinessGrowth for FoundationsStory Growth 05 INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 06 Progress in Value Creation Ever since our foundation, Hanwa Co., Ltd. has always anticipated what lies ahead and grown by responding to the diverse needs of the users. With our corporate philosophy to become a "distribution specialist," we will continue to satisfy various needs of our users accurately by leveraging our high level of expertise and extensive network and contribute widely to the society. Review of the Medium-Term Business Plans The Fifth Medium-Term Business Plan (FY2007-FY2009) Aim to be a value creator with a remarkable identity and advantage by strengthening the function and differentiation Outline of measures The Seventh Medium-Term Business Plan (FY2013-FY2015) Establish businesses and reinforce the management foundation by envisaging medium and long-term changes in markets in Japan and overseas Outline of measures The Eighth Medium-Term Business Plan (FY2016 - FY2019) Three S Commitment - STEADY, SPEEDY, STRATEGIC Build a medium- to long-term sustainable profit structure and a stronger management foundation - Outline of measures Story Growth 1946 - 1961 Hanwa Shokai was founded in December 1946 by three brothers, Jiro Kita, Ryosaku Naide, and Shigeru Kita. In April of the following year, it was reorganized into Hanwa Co., Ltd. Starting with sales of steel materials to the Forestry Agency and the Forestry Bureau, sales of round bars also increased.The Company subsequently strengthened its business foundation by earning the reputation of "Round Bar Hanwa" and expanded its sales channels. 1962 - 1981 The Company was listed on the second section of the Osaka Securities Exchange in 1963. The Company diversified its operations into petroleum, lumber, non-ferrous metals, and food products businesses, in addition to its steel business, while opening overseas offices in Hong Kong, New York, and Seattle, among other places. 1982-1993 In response to the rapidly increasing demand for construction columns, we enhanced processing functions of our steel distribution centers in Japan. We also pro- actively expanded our overseas operations, through initiatives such as making capital participation in steel distribution centers in the U.S., China, and Malaysia. The First Medium-Term Business Plan (FY1994-FY1996) Early withdrawal from zai-tech (speculative financial technology) and deepening and expanding core businesses Outline of measures Target sales of ¥1 trillion in the first year of the 21st century Expansion of domestic sales by opening new branches in Japan and strengthening sales in the Tokyo metropolitan area Establishment of several core pillars next to Steel and Food business by diversifying and promoting new businesses Globalization through expanding export and import transactions on a company-wide basis FY1996 Results Net sales ¥656.8billion Ordinary income ¥2.8 billion The Second Medium-Term Business Plan (FY1997-FY2000) Improve business performance for resumption of dividend payments Outline of measures Target net sales ¥800.0billion Aim for resumption of dividend payments in year ended March 31,1999 1,200 employees without layoff by 2001 (1,304 employees as of the end of March 1997) Accelerated decision-making and corporate action Establishment of an organizational structure in which "checks and balances" work FY2000 Results Net sales ¥676.7billion Ordinary income ¥2.4 billion The Third Medium-Term Business Plan (FY2001-FY2003) "Early resumption of dividend payments" "Further enhancement of business base" "Strengthening of consolidated financial base" Outline of measures Target net sales ¥740.0billion Early resumption of dividend payments Restructuring and strengthening of the distribution and processing fields Expansion into new businesses and related fields Enhancing systems to strengthen competitiveness FY2003 Results Net sales ¥751.9billion Ordinary income ¥10.4 billion The Fourth Medium-Term Business Plan (FY2004-FY2006) Establish a sustainable corporate growth cycle through the three challenges of "Reforming Perspectives," "Evolving Functions," and "Creating Value" Outline of measures Target net sales ¥920.0billion Strengthening the core business: enhancement of customer -oriented,proposal-based sales Strengthening the international business: investing resources in China and ASEAN markets Strengthening the recycling business Fostering new business and expanding peripheral businesses Improvement of productivity of sales Human resources policy and investment policy to underpin the growth strategy Proactive response to corporate governance and corporate social responsibility FY2006 Results Net sales ¥1,320.0billion Ordinary income ¥19.1 billion Target net sales ¥1,600.0billion Strengthening the core business Proactive expansion of business into overseas markets in regions such as North America, EU, Middle East, In- dia, ASEAN, and Russia Promotion of resource recycling and environment-related businesses Creating new approaches and new businesses to expand business domains Promotion of vigorous management by aggressive investment in projects and establishment of partnership FY2009 Results Net sales ¥1,116.6billion Ordinary income ¥9.4 billion The Sixth Medium-Term Business Plan (FY2010-FY2012) Adapt to rapid changes in the operating environment and build a highly original business foundation and profit structure Outline of measures Strengthening core business as a user-oriented trading company Actively entering overseas markets by strengthening business bases and workforce Reinforcement and integration of recycling operations Strengthening the environment- and energy-related operations Active investment in businesses and build partnerships Fostering personnel who can provide outstanding skills FY2012 Results Net sales ¥1,511.3billion Ordinary income ¥8.8 billion Target net sales ¥1,800.0billion Ordinary income ¥15.0 billion New customers (In total) 2,000 companies Professional and Global

[ Human resources ]

A team of professionals with expertise, manage- ment capabilities and the ability to solve issues of users

People with a global mindset who understand the distinctive characteristics and diversity of different regions of the world and have outstanding com- munication skills

[ Organization ]

A professional organization that can bring highly skilled individuals together and boost organiza- tional capabilities

A global organization that integrates domestic and overseas organizations together to reproduce the Hanwa model in overseas operations

[ Human resources ] A team of professionals with expertise, manage- ment capabilities and the ability to solve issues of users People with a global mindset who understand the distinctive characteristics and diversity of different regions of the world and have outstanding com- munication skills [ Organization ] A professional organization that can bring highly skilled individuals together and boost organiza- tional capabilities A global organization that integrates domestic and overseas organizations together to reproduce the Hanwa model in overseas operations Resonant Management - Value Chain Optimization

Always close to the viewpoint of users

Diversification of business activities

Manage the group as a whole

Enhancement of management foundation FY2015 Results Net sales ¥1,511.8billion Ordinary income ¥15.4 billion New customers (In total) 2,075 companies Total investment in Japan and overseas amounted to ¥46.8 billion and net investment accounted for ¥22.0 billion Establishment of new sales bases: Three bases in Japan and two bases overseas Target net sales ¥2,000.0billion Ordinary income ¥35.0 billion New customers (In total) 2,700 companies Securing and increasing earnings STEADY from current business domains Elimination of the risk of loss in all business processes through HKQC (quality control using the Group's collective knowledge) activities Increasing cash flow generation capability by improving efficiency of purchase, inventory, sales and collection of payments SPEEDY Accelerated realization of benefits from investments in group companies and strategic investments in Japan and overseas Enhanced earnings power of the Group companies Securing prompt returns from current business investments that are performing well or have excellent prospects Securing future sources of additional earnings by continuing STRATEGIC strategic investments of about ¥50.0 billion over four years Formation of flexible alliances through M&As or strategic investments in small and mid-sized companies Creation of opportunities for strategic investments in food prod- ucts, petroleum and chemicals and lumber business segments Strategic investments in natural resources fields with distinctive characteristics Carefully targeted strategic investments in Southeast Asia and North America FY2019 Results Net sales ¥1,907.4billion Ordinary loss ¥12.5 billion New customers (In total) 2,666 companies Investment (strategic and business investment) under the Eighth Medium-Term Business Plan (Billions of yen) Segment Amount Major investments Steel 26.0 ･Built and extended Kita-Kanto Steel Center ･Acquired subsidiaries ･Increased capital, etc. Primary Metal ･Invested in chromium, platinum group metals, and Metal 27.0 lithium carbonate, and manufacture of compounds for rechargeable batteries Recycling ･Established subsidiaries overseas, etc. Food Products 0.7 ･Invested in processed marine product processing Energy & Living Materials 1.5 ･Invested in new energy business fields Overseas Sales Subsidiaries 20.3 ･Increased capital of subsidiaries Others 1.1 ･Invested in the core system, etc. Total 76.8 (Trillions of yen) 2.0 1.5 1.0 Information Corporate and Report Performance Achievements and Strategy BusinessGrowth for Foundations Net Sales (Consolidated net sales from FY1989) 0.5 Hanwa Shokai was founded Hanwa Co., Ltd. was established 1946 1947 1961 1962 1981 1982 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 First Plan Period Second Plan Period Third Plan Period Fourth Plan Period Fifth Plan Period Sixth Plan Period Seventh Plan Period Eighth Plan Period 07 INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 INTEGRATED REPORT 2021 08 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

