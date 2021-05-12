Hanwa : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021

Scheduled date of issue of audited financial statements: Jun 24, 2021
Scheduled date of payout of dividend:
Jun 24, 2021
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
１．Consolidated financial results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results
（Percentage indicate a change from the previous year）
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of the Company
Fiscal Year
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
ended March 31, 2021
1,745,501
(8.5)
29,232
7.0
28,821
－
19,617
－
ended March 31, 2020
1,907,493
(8.1)
27,330
(5.4)
(12,598)
－
(13,674)
－
Note:
Comprehensive income
For the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021
27,311 million yen
－ %
For the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020
(29,972) million yen
－ %
Net income
Net income
Ratio of net income to
Ratio of ordinary
Ratio of operating
per share
per share(diluted)
shareholders' equity
income to total assets
income to net sales
Fiscal Year
(yen)
(yen)
(％)
(％)
(％)
ended March 31, 2021
482.74
－
11.1
3.6
1.7
ended March 31, 2020
(336.51)
－
(7.8)
(1.5)
1.4
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders'
Net assets
equity ratio
per share
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(yen)
As of March 31, 2021
824,590
191,857
22.9
4,656.17
As of March 31, 2020
798,442
166,097
20.5
4,027.01
Note:
Shareholders' equity
As of March 31, 2021
189,214
million yen
As of March 31, 2020
163,648
million yen
(3) Consolidated cash flows situation
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
Operating activities
Investing activities
Financing activities
equivalents at end of year
Fiscal Year
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
ended March 31, 2021
19,004
(4,190)
(34,223)
50,892
ended March 31, 2020
74,261
(24,159)
(42,314)
67,243
２．Cash dividends
Cash dividends per share
Total
Dividend
Dividend on
amount of
payout ratio
shareholders'
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
Year-end
Annual
dividend
(Consolidated)
equity
(Annual)
(Consolidated)
(yen)
(yen)
(yen)
(yen)
(yen) (Millions of yen)
(％)
(％)
Year ended March 31, 2020
－
75.00
－
25.00
100.00
4,063
－
2.3
Year ended March 31, 2021
－
30.00
－
30.00
60.00
2,438
12.4
1.4
Year ending March 31, 2022
－
30.00
－
30.00
60.00
10.8
（estimated）
３．Forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
（Percentage indicate a change from the previous year）
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Net income
owners of the Company
per share
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(yen)
Annual
1,930,000
－
36,000
23.2
32,500
12.8
22,600
15.2
556.14
From the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the Company applies the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (Accounting Standards Board of Japan Statement No. 29). As a result, the figures in the above forecast of consolidated business results constitute the figures after application of said accounting standard. For this reason, rates of increase/decrease YoY are not shown for net sales.
《Consolidated Balance Sheets》
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
Millions of yen
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets;
Cash and deposits
67,256
50,907
Trade notes and accounts receivable
341,559
356,059
Electronically recorded monetary claims
21,281
27,895
Securities
1,167
―
Inventories
127,460
127,378
Others
69,949
69,532
Allowance for doubtful receivables
(1,046)
(1,679)
Total current assets
627,629
630,093
Fixed assets;
Property and equipment;
Buildings and structures
26,252
24,818
Land
34,165
34,457
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
8,624
8,389
Others
6,119
6,141
Total property and equipment
75,162
73,806
Intangible assets
6,331
7,893
Investments and other assets;
Investment securities
56,892
72,472
Long-term loans receivable
19,141
17,929
Deferred tax asset
600
805
Others
13,754
22,044
Allowance for doubtful receivables
(1,070)
(454)
Total investments and other assets
89,318
112,796
Total fixed assets
170,812
194,497
Total assets
798,442
824,590
Liabilities;
Current liabilities;
Trade notes and accounts payable
202,671
213,436
Electronically record obligations
19,146
21,772
Short-term loans payable
67,177
65,859
Current portion of bonds payable
10,021
10,013
Income taxes payable
2,466
6,985
Accrued bonuses
2,774
3,281
Provision for product warranties
481
324
Others
59,913
67,549
Total current liabilities
364,653
389,222
Long-term liabilities;
Bonds payable
40,013
30,000
Long-term loans payable
212,372
193,999
Deferred tax liabilities
1,308
5,611
Deferred tax liabilities by land revaluation
1,562
1,524
Retirement benefits liabilities
6,162
5,326
Others
6,271
7,048
Total long-term liabilities
267,691
243,510
Total liabilities
632,344
632,733
Net assets;
Shareholders' equity;
Common stock
45,651
45,651
Retained earnings
119,475
137,825
Treasury stock
(3,728)
(3,729)
Total shareholders' equity
161,398
179,747
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Net unrealized holding gains on securities
6,042
15,193
Deferred hedge profit and loss
745
372
Land revaluation difference
3,277
3,191
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(2,434)
(4,906)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(5,380)
(4,384)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,250
9,467
Minority interests
2,448
2,642
Total net assets
166,097
191,857
Total liabilities and net assets
798,442
824,590
《Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income》
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
Millions of yen
Year ended
Year ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Net sales
1,907,493
1,745,501
Cost of sales
1,827,666
1,665,576
Gross profit
79,826
79,925
Selling, general and administrative expenses
52,496
50,692
Operating income
27,330
29,232
Other income;
Interest income
2,142
1,850
Dividend income
1,868
1,644
Equity in earnings of affiliates
―
858
Others
1,316
1,501
Total other income
5,327
5,855
Other expenses;
Interest expenses
5,494
3,764
Equity in losses of affiliates
35,439
―
Foreign exchange loss
2,515
1,053
Others
1,805
1,449
Total other expenses
45,255
6,267
Ordinary income
(12,598)
28,821
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of property and equipment
229
584
Gain on sale of investment securities
976
126
Total extraordinary income
1,206
711
Extraordinary loss;
Loss on retirement of property and equipment
―
116
Loss on impairment of property and equipment
1,003
―
Loss on devaluation of investments securities
6,589
387
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of affiliates
615
188
Provision for product warranties
394
―
Total extraordinary loss
8,603
692
Income before income taxes and minority interest
(19,995)
28,839
Income, inhabitant & business tax - current
5,962
9,012
Income tax expense-deferred
(406)
(33)
Total income taxes
5,555
8,978
Net income
(25,550)
19,860
Net income attributable to
Net income attributable to owners of the Company
(13,674)
19,617
Net income(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(11,876)
242
Other Comprehensive Income
Net unrealized holding gains on securities
(4,755)
9,146
Deferred hedge profit and loss
684
(373)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
287
(2,211)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
92
1,011
Share of other comprehensive income of associates accounted
(730)
(121)
for using equity method
Total other comprehensive Income
(4,421)
7,451
Comprehensive Income
(29,972)
27,311
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
(17,974)
27,188
Comprehensive income(loss) attributable to non-controlling
(11,997)
122
interests
《Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets》
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
Millions of yen
Shareholders' equity
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Retaine
Total
Net
Deferred
Foreign
Remeasure
Total
Minority
Total
Common
Capital
Treasury
sharehol
unrealized
Land
valuation
net
hedge
currency
ments of
stock
surplus
d
stock
ders'
holding
profit and
revaluation
translation
defined
and
interests
assets
earnings
gains on
difference
translation
loss
adjustments
benefit plans
equity
securities
adjustments
Balance at March 31, 2019
45,651
－ 139,036
(3,737) 180,949
10,800
61
3,343
(1,435)
(5,473)
7,295
14,214
202,459
Increase (decrease) during the term:
Cash dividends paid
(6,095)
(6,095)
(6,095)
Change of scope of consolidated
(906)
(906)
(906)
subsidiaries
Change of scope of equity method
1,141
1,141
1,141
Reversal of land revaluation
66
66
66
difference
Net income attributable to
(13,674)
(13,674)
(13,674)
owners of the parent
Purchase of treasury stocks
(0)
(0)
(0)
Capital increase from purchase of
0
0
0
stock of consolidated subsidiaries
Capital increase from sales of
(91)
(91)
(91)
stock of consolidated subsidiaries
Others
0
9
9
9
Net increase (decrease) during
the term, except for items under
(4,758)
684
(66)
(998)
93
(5,045)
(11,765)
(16,811)
shareholders' equity
Total increase (decrease)
－
－ (19,560)
9
(19,551)
(4,758)
684
(66)
(998)
93
(5,045)
(11,765)
(36,362)
Balance at March 31, 2020
45,651
－ 119,475
(3,728) 161,398
6,042
745
3,277
(2,434)
(5,380)
2,250
2,448
166,097
Millions of yen
Shareholders' equity
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Retaine
Total
Net
Deferred
Foreign
Remeasure
Total
Minority
Total
Common
Capital
Treasury
sharehol
unrealized
Land
valuation
net
hedge
currency
ments of
stock
surplus
d
stock
ders'
holding
profit and
revaluation
translation
defined
and
interests
assets
earnings
gains on
difference
translation
loss
adjustments
benefit plans
equity
securities
adjustments
Balance at March 31, 2020
45,651
－ 119,475
(3,728) 161,398
6,042
745
3,277
(2,434)
(5,380)
2,250
2,448
166,097
Increase (decrease) during the term:
Cash dividends paid
(2,235)
(2,235)
(2,235)
Change of scope of consolidated
88
88
88
subsidiaries
Change of scope of equity method
911
911
911
Reversal of land revaluation
85
85
85
difference
Net income attributable to
19,617
19,617
19,617
owners of the parent
Purchase of treasury stocks
(0)
(0)
(0)
Deposition of treasury stocks
－
－
－
Capital increase from purchase of
(117)
(117)
(117)
stock of consolidated subsidiaries
Others
－
－
－
0
Net increase (decrease) during
the term, except for items under
9,151
(373)
(85)
(2,472)
996
7,216
193
7,410
shareholders' equity
Total increase (decrease)
－
－ 18,350
(0)
18,349
9,151
(373)
(85)
(2,472)
996
7,216
193
25,759
Balance at March 31, 2021
45,651
－ 137,825
(3,729) 179,747
15,193
372
3,191
(4,906)
(4,384)
9,467
2,642
191,857
《Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows》
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
Millions of yen
Year ended
Year ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Cash flows from operating activities;
Income before income taxes
(19,995)
28,839
Depreciation and amortization
5,245
5,479
Loss on impairment of property and equipment
1,003
―
Amortization of goodwill
514
468
Increase(decrease) in allowance for doubtful receivables
(358)
(167)
Interest and dividend income
(4,010)
(3,494)
Interest expense
5,494
3,764
Equity in earnings of affiliated companies (gain)
35,439
(858)
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(229)
(584)
Gain on sale of investment securities of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(976)
(126)
Loss on retirement of property and equipment
―
116
Loss on devaluation of investments securities
6,589
387
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of affiliates
615
188
Provision for product warranties
394
―
(Increase)decrease in trade receivables
95,209
(21,603)
(Increase)decrease in inventories
21,897
282
Increase(decrease) in trade notes and accounts payable
(69,814)
13,576
Increase(decrease) in retirement benefits
321
583
Other, net
4,630
(2,961)
Sub total
81,969
23,890
Interest and dividends received
4,931
3,567
Interest paid
(5,594)
(3,797)
Income taxes paid
(7,044)
(4,656)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
74,261
19,004
Cash flows from investing activities;
Payment for time deposits
(679)
(14)
Proceeds from refund of time deposits
1,598
73
Payment for purchase of property and equipment
(7,500)
(6,332)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
575
1,318
Payment for acquisition of investment securities
(10,614)
(2,788)
Proceeds from sale and redemption of investment securities
1,546
1,228
(Increase)decrease in short - term loans receivable, net
(3,516)
1,171
Increase in long - term loans receivable
(7,091)
(4,701)
Collection of long-term loans receivable
5,188
7,715
Other, net
(3,665)
(1,860)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(24,159)
(4,190)
Cash flows from financing activities;
Increase(decrease) in short-term loans, net
(23,470)
(10,497)
Proceeds from long-term debt
30,854
12,098
Repayments of long-term debt
(32,958)
(22,802)
Payment for redemption of bonds
(10,021)
(10,021)
Payment for cash dividends
(6,092)
(2,242)
Cash dividends paid to minority interest in consolidated subsidiaries
(143)
(134)
Purchase of investments in subsidiaries resulting in no change in scope of consolidation
(187)
(134)
Other, net
(295)
(490)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(42,314)
(34,223)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1,389)
2,402
Net increase(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
6,398
(17,006)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
58,384
67,243
Increase in cash and cash equivalents from newly consolidated subsidiaries
2,460
632
Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from mergers with unconsolidated subsidiaries
―
22
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
67,243
50,892
