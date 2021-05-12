Log in
    8078   JP3777800008

HANWA CO., LTD.

(8078)
Hanwa : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021

05/12/2021 | 12:12am EDT
Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021

(Japan GAAP)

May 12, 2021

Company name:

HANWA Co.,Ltd.

Listed stock exchange: Tokyo

Stock exchange code:

8078

(URL http://www.hanwa.co.jp)

Representative:

Hironari Furukawa

President

Enquiries:

Yoichi Nakagawa

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer Phone +81-3-3544-2000

Scheduled date of Shareholders' Meeting:

Jun 23, 2021

Scheduled date of issue of audited financial statements: Jun 24, 2021

Scheduled date of payout of dividend:

Jun 24, 2021

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

１．Consolidated financial results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results

（Percentage indicate a change from the previous year）

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of the Company

Fiscal Year

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

ended March 31, 2021

1,745,501

(8.5)

29,232

7.0

28,821

19,617

ended March 31, 2020

1,907,493

(8.1)

27,330

(5.4)

(12,598)

(13,674)

Note:

Comprehensive income

For the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021

27,311 million yen

－ %

For the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020

(29,972) million yen

－ %

Net income

Net income

Ratio of net income to

Ratio of ordinary

Ratio of operating

per share

per share(diluted)

shareholders' equity

income to total assets

income to net sales

Fiscal Year

(yen)

(yen)

(％)

(％)

(％)

ended March 31, 2021

482.74

11.1

3.6

1.7

ended March 31, 2020

(336.51)

(7.8)

(1.5)

1.4

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders'

Net assets

equity ratio

per share

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(yen)

As of March 31, 2021

824,590

191,857

22.9

4,656.17

As of March 31, 2020

798,442

166,097

20.5

4,027.01

Note:

Shareholders' equity

As of March 31, 2021

189,214

million yen

As of March 31, 2020

163,648

million yen

(3) Consolidated cash flows situation

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

Operating activities

Investing activities

Financing activities

equivalents at end of year

Fiscal Year

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

ended March 31, 2021

19,004

(4,190)

(34,223)

50,892

ended March 31, 2020

74,261

(24,159)

(42,314)

67,243

２．Cash dividends

Cash dividends per share

Total

Dividend

Dividend on

amount of

payout ratio

shareholders'

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

Year-end

Annual

dividend

(Consolidated)

equity

(Annual)

(Consolidated)

(yen)

(yen)

(yen)

(yen)

(yen) (Millions of yen)

(％)

(％)

Year ended March 31, 2020

75.00

25.00

100.00

4,063

2.3

Year ended March 31, 2021

30.00

30.00

60.00

2,438

12.4

1.4

Year ending March 31, 2022

30.00

30.00

60.00

10.8

（estimated）

３．Forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

（Percentage indicate a change from the previous year）

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of the Company

per share

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(yen)

Annual

1,930,000

36,000

23.2

32,500

12.8

22,600

15.2

556.14

From the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the Company applies the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (Accounting Standards Board of Japan Statement No. 29). As a result, the figures in the above forecast of consolidated business results constitute the figures after application of said accounting standard. For this reason, rates of increase/decrease YoY are not shown for net sales.

－1－

HANWA Co., Ltd.

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021

《Consolidated Balance Sheets》

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

Millions of yen

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets;

Cash and deposits

67,256

50,907

Trade notes and accounts receivable

341,559

356,059

Electronically recorded monetary claims

21,281

27,895

Securities

1,167

Inventories

127,460

127,378

Others

69,949

69,532

Allowance for doubtful receivables

(1,046)

(1,679)

Total current assets

627,629

630,093

Fixed assets;

Property and equipment;

Buildings and structures

26,252

24,818

Land

34,165

34,457

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

8,624

8,389

Others

6,119

6,141

Total property and equipment

75,162

73,806

Intangible assets

6,331

7,893

Investments and other assets;

Investment securities

56,892

72,472

Long-term loans receivable

19,141

17,929

Deferred tax asset

600

805

Others

13,754

22,044

Allowance for doubtful receivables

(1,070)

(454)

Total investments and other assets

89,318

112,796

Total fixed assets

170,812

194,497

Total assets

798,442

824,590

Liabilities;

Current liabilities;

Trade notes and accounts payable

202,671

213,436

Electronically record obligations

19,146

21,772

Short-term loans payable

67,177

65,859

Current portion of bonds payable

10,021

10,013

Income taxes payable

2,466

6,985

Accrued bonuses

2,774

3,281

Provision for product warranties

481

324

Others

59,913

67,549

Total current liabilities

364,653

389,222

Long-term liabilities;

Bonds payable

40,013

30,000

Long-term loans payable

212,372

193,999

Deferred tax liabilities

1,308

5,611

Deferred tax liabilities by land revaluation

1,562

1,524

Retirement benefits liabilities

6,162

5,326

Others

6,271

7,048

Total long-term liabilities

267,691

243,510

Total liabilities

632,344

632,733

Net assets;

Shareholders' equity;

Common stock

45,651

45,651

Retained earnings

119,475

137,825

Treasury stock

(3,728)

(3,729)

Total shareholders' equity

161,398

179,747

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net unrealized holding gains on securities

6,042

15,193

Deferred hedge profit and loss

745

372

Land revaluation difference

3,277

3,191

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(2,434)

(4,906)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(5,380)

(4,384)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,250

9,467

Minority interests

2,448

2,642

Total net assets

166,097

191,857

Total liabilities and net assets

798,442

824,590

－2－

HANWA Co., Ltd.

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021

《Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income》

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

Millions of yen

Year ended

Year ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Net sales

1,907,493

1,745,501

Cost of sales

1,827,666

1,665,576

Gross profit

79,826

79,925

Selling, general and administrative expenses

52,496

50,692

Operating income

27,330

29,232

Other income;

Interest income

2,142

1,850

Dividend income

1,868

1,644

Equity in earnings of affiliates

858

Others

1,316

1,501

Total other income

5,327

5,855

Other expenses;

Interest expenses

5,494

3,764

Equity in losses of affiliates

35,439

Foreign exchange loss

2,515

1,053

Others

1,805

1,449

Total other expenses

45,255

6,267

Ordinary income

(12,598)

28,821

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of property and equipment

229

584

Gain on sale of investment securities

976

126

Total extraordinary income

1,206

711

Extraordinary loss;

Loss on retirement of property and equipment

116

Loss on impairment of property and equipment

1,003

Loss on devaluation of investments securities

6,589

387

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of affiliates

615

188

Provision for product warranties

394

Total extraordinary loss

8,603

692

Income before income taxes and minority interest

(19,995)

28,839

Income, inhabitant & business tax - current

5,962

9,012

Income tax expense-deferred

(406)

(33)

Total income taxes

5,555

8,978

Net income

(25,550)

19,860

Net income attributable to

Net income attributable to owners of the Company

(13,674)

19,617

Net income(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(11,876)

242

Other Comprehensive Income

Net unrealized holding gains on securities

(4,755)

9,146

Deferred hedge profit and loss

684

(373)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

287

(2,211)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

92

1,011

Share of other comprehensive income of associates accounted

(730)

(121)

for using equity method

Total other comprehensive Income

(4,421)

7,451

Comprehensive Income

(29,972)

27,311

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

(17,974)

27,188

Comprehensive income(loss) attributable to non-controlling

(11,997)

122

interests

－3－

HANWA co.,ltd.

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021

《Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets》

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

Millions of yen

Shareholders' equity

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Retaine

Total

Net

Deferred

Foreign

Remeasure

Total

Minority

Total

Common

Capital

Treasury

sharehol

unrealized

Land

valuation

net

hedge

currency

ments of

stock

surplus

d

stock

ders'

holding

profit and

revaluation

translation

defined

and

interests

assets

earnings

gains on

difference

translation

loss

adjustments

benefit plans

equity

securities

adjustments

Balance at March 31, 2019

45,651

－ 139,036

(3,737) 180,949

10,800

61

3,343

(1,435)

(5,473)

7,295

14,214

202,459

Increase (decrease) during the term:

Cash dividends paid

(6,095)

(6,095)

(6,095)

Change of scope of consolidated

(906)

(906)

(906)

subsidiaries

Change of scope of equity method

1,141

1,141

1,141

Reversal of land revaluation

66

66

66

difference

Net income attributable to

(13,674)

(13,674)

(13,674)

owners of the parent

Purchase of treasury stocks

(0)

(0)

(0)

Capital increase from purchase of

0

0

0

stock of consolidated subsidiaries

Capital increase from sales of

(91)

(91)

(91)

stock of consolidated subsidiaries

Others

0

9

9

9

Net increase (decrease) during

the term, except for items under

(4,758)

684

(66)

(998)

93

(5,045)

(11,765)

(16,811)

shareholders' equity

Total increase (decrease)

－ (19,560)

9

(19,551)

(4,758)

684

(66)

(998)

93

(5,045)

(11,765)

(36,362)

Balance at March 31, 2020

45,651

－ 119,475

(3,728) 161,398

6,042

745

3,277

(2,434)

(5,380)

2,250

2,448

166,097

Millions of yen

Shareholders' equity

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Retaine

Total

Net

Deferred

Foreign

Remeasure

Total

Minority

Total

Common

Capital

Treasury

sharehol

unrealized

Land

valuation

net

hedge

currency

ments of

stock

surplus

d

stock

ders'

holding

profit and

revaluation

translation

defined

and

interests

assets

earnings

gains on

difference

translation

loss

adjustments

benefit plans

equity

securities

adjustments

Balance at March 31, 2020

45,651

－ 119,475

(3,728) 161,398

6,042

745

3,277

(2,434)

(5,380)

2,250

2,448

166,097

Increase (decrease) during the term:

Cash dividends paid

(2,235)

(2,235)

(2,235)

Change of scope of consolidated

88

88

88

subsidiaries

Change of scope of equity method

911

911

911

Reversal of land revaluation

85

85

85

difference

Net income attributable to

19,617

19,617

19,617

owners of the parent

Purchase of treasury stocks

(0)

(0)

(0)

Deposition of treasury stocks

Capital increase from purchase of

(117)

(117)

(117)

stock of consolidated subsidiaries

Others

0

Net increase (decrease) during

the term, except for items under

9,151

(373)

(85)

(2,472)

996

7,216

193

7,410

shareholders' equity

Total increase (decrease)

－ 18,350

(0)

18,349

9,151

(373)

(85)

(2,472)

996

7,216

193

25,759

Balance at March 31, 2021

45,651

－ 137,825

(3,729) 179,747

15,193

372

3,191

(4,906)

(4,384)

9,467

2,642

191,857

－4－

HANWA co.,ltd.

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021

《Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows》

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

Millions of yen

Year ended

Year ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Cash flows from operating activities;

Income before income taxes

(19,995)

28,839

Depreciation and amortization

5,245

5,479

Loss on impairment of property and equipment

1,003

Amortization of goodwill

514

468

Increase(decrease) in allowance for doubtful receivables

(358)

(167)

Interest and dividend income

(4,010)

(3,494)

Interest expense

5,494

3,764

Equity in earnings of affiliated companies (gain)

35,439

(858)

Gain on sale of property and equipment

(229)

(584)

Gain on sale of investment securities of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(976)

(126)

Loss on retirement of property and equipment

116

Loss on devaluation of investments securities

6,589

387

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of affiliates

615

188

Provision for product warranties

394

(Increase)decrease in trade receivables

95,209

(21,603)

(Increase)decrease in inventories

21,897

282

Increase(decrease) in trade notes and accounts payable

(69,814)

13,576

Increase(decrease) in retirement benefits

321

583

Other, net

4,630

(2,961)

Sub total

81,969

23,890

Interest and dividends received

4,931

3,567

Interest paid

(5,594)

(3,797)

Income taxes paid

(7,044)

(4,656)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

74,261

19,004

Cash flows from investing activities;

Payment for time deposits

(679)

(14)

Proceeds from refund of time deposits

1,598

73

Payment for purchase of property and equipment

(7,500)

(6,332)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

575

1,318

Payment for acquisition of investment securities

(10,614)

(2,788)

Proceeds from sale and redemption of investment securities

1,546

1,228

(Increase)decrease in short - term loans receivable, net

(3,516)

1,171

Increase in long - term loans receivable

(7,091)

(4,701)

Collection of long-term loans receivable

5,188

7,715

Other, net

(3,665)

(1,860)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(24,159)

(4,190)

Cash flows from financing activities;

Increase(decrease) in short-term loans, net

(23,470)

(10,497)

Proceeds from long-term debt

30,854

12,098

Repayments of long-term debt

(32,958)

(22,802)

Payment for redemption of bonds

(10,021)

(10,021)

Payment for cash dividends

(6,092)

(2,242)

Cash dividends paid to minority interest in consolidated subsidiaries

(143)

(134)

Purchase of investments in subsidiaries resulting in no change in scope of consolidation

(187)

(134)

Other, net

(295)

(490)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(42,314)

(34,223)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,389)

2,402

Net increase(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

6,398

(17,006)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

58,384

67,243

Increase in cash and cash equivalents from newly consolidated subsidiaries

2,460

632

Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from mergers with unconsolidated subsidiaries

22

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

67,243

50,892

－5－

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hanwa Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 04:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
