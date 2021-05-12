Hanwa : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021

(Japan GAAP) May 12, 2021 Company name: HANWA Co.,Ltd. Listed stock exchange: Tokyo Stock exchange code: 8078 (URL http://www.hanwa.co.jp) Representative: Hironari Furukawa President Enquiries: Yoichi Nakagawa Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer Phone +81-3-3544-2000 Scheduled date of Shareholders' Meeting: Jun 23, 2021 Scheduled date of issue of audited financial statements: Jun 24, 2021 Scheduled date of payout of dividend: Jun 24, 2021 (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

１．Consolidated financial results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results （Percentage indicate a change from the previous year） Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of the Company Fiscal Year (Millions of yen) (％) (Millions of yen) (％) (Millions of yen) (％) (Millions of yen) (％) ended March 31, 2021 1,745,501 (8.5) 29,232 7.0 28,821 － 19,617 － ended March 31, 2020 1,907,493 (8.1) 27,330 (5.4) (12,598) － (13,674) －

Note: Comprehensive income For the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021 27,311 million yen － % For the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020 (29,972) million yen － % Net income Net income Ratio of net income to Ratio of ordinary Ratio of operating per share per share(diluted) shareholders' equity income to total assets income to net sales Fiscal Year (yen) (yen) (％) (％) (％) ended March 31, 2021 482.74 － 11.1 3.6 1.7 ended March 31, 2020 (336.51) － (7.8) (1.5) 1.4 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Shareholders' Net assets equity ratio per share (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (％) (yen) As of March 31, 2021 824,590 191,857 22.9 4,656.17 As of March 31, 2020 798,442 166,097 20.5 4,027.01 Note: Shareholders' equity As of March 31, 2021 189,214 million yen As of March 31, 2020 163,648 million yen (3) Consolidated cash flows situation Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash Operating activities Investing activities Financing activities equivalents at end of year Fiscal Year (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) ended March 31, 2021 19,004 (4,190) (34,223) 50,892 ended March 31, 2020 74,261 (24,159) (42,314) 67,243

２．Cash dividends

Cash dividends per share Total Dividend Dividend on amount of payout ratio shareholders' 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter Year-end Annual dividend (Consolidated) equity (Annual) (Consolidated) (yen) (yen) (yen) (yen) (yen) (Millions of yen) (％) (％) Year ended March 31, 2020 － 75.00 － 25.00 100.00 4,063 － 2.3 Year ended March 31, 2021 － 30.00 － 30.00 60.00 2,438 12.4 1.4 Year ending March 31, 2022 － 30.00 － 30.00 60.00 10.8 （estimated）

３．Forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

（Percentage indicate a change from the previous year）

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Net income owners of the Company per share (Millions of yen) (％) (Millions of yen) (％) (Millions of yen) (％) (Millions of yen) (％) (yen) Annual 1,930,000 － 36,000 23.2 32,500 12.8 22,600 15.2 556.14

From the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the Company applies the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (Accounting Standards Board of Japan Statement No. 29). As a result, the figures in the above forecast of consolidated business results constitute the figures after application of said accounting standard. For this reason, rates of increase/decrease YoY are not shown for net sales.