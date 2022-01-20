Log in
    A012450   KR7012450003

HANWHA AEROSPACE CO., LTD.

(A012450)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Hanwha Aerospace : Other Management Information (Voluntary Disclosure)(Material Management matters of Subsidiary Company)

01/20/2022 | 12:56am EST
Other Management Information (Voluntary Disclosure)(Material Management matters of Subsidiary Company)
Subsidiary company Hanwha Defense 's material business matters to report
1. Title Production Contract of "Cheongung-II(M-SAM)" missile launcher and load/transport vehicle
2. Details - Contract Amount : KRW 389,445,147,994

- Sales of the latest fiscal year :
KRW 5,321,444,270,673

- Ratio to Sales : 7.3%

- Counterparty to Contract :TTI

- Regions of Sales or Supply : UAE
3. Decision(Confirmation) date -
4. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- This disclosure is regarding the contract award of Hanwha Defense, a subsidiary of Hanwha Aerospace Co., Ltd

- The Sales of the latest fiscal year on the above paragraph 2 is based on the consolidated revenue of Hanwha Aerospace Co., Ltd in 2020

- The Contract Amount on the above paragraph 2 is calculated based on currency rate (1,187.60 KRW/USD) from Seoul Money Brokerage on the signing date(17 Jan 2022)

- Due to national security concerns, details of the contract is not disclosed

- Above Contract Amount can be changed in the course of implementation of the Contract
※ Related disclosure -
[Details Of Subsidiary Company]
Name of subsidiary company Hanwha Defense Name in English Hanwha Defense
- Representative JAE IL SON
- Main business Manufacture and Sales of Military Equipment
- Major subsidiary company? Yes
Total assets of subsidiary company (KRW) 2,061,642,948,893
Consolidated total assets of parent company (KRW) 9,464,815,678,256
Ratio to consolidated total assets of parent company (%) 21.78

Disclaimer

Hanwha AeroSpace Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 05:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 343 B 5,33 B 5,33 B
Net income 2021 256 B 0,21 B 0,21 B
Net Debt 2021 862 B 0,72 B 0,72 B
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 2 604 B 2 190 M 2 188 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 931
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Hyeon-Woo Shin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Young-Han Kim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Chae-Joon Lee Managing Director & Head-Compliance Support
Sang-Hee Kim Independent Director
Kang-Soo Choi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANWHA AEROSPACE CO., LTD.7.29%2 190
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.23%136 050
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION6.17%103 845
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION3.76%63 673
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION0.91%58 858
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.37%44 926