Hanwha Aerospace : Other Management Information (Voluntary Disclosure)(Material Management matters of Subsidiary Company)

Other Management Information (Voluntary Disclosure)(Material Management matters of Subsidiary Company)
Subsidiary company
Hanwha Defense
's material business matters to report
1. Title
Production Contract of "Cheongung-II(M-SAM)" missile launcher and load/transport vehicle
2. Details
- Contract Amount : KRW 389,445,147,994
- Sales of the latest fiscal year :
KRW 5,321,444,270,673
- Ratio to Sales : 7.3%
- Counterparty to Contract :TTI
- Regions of Sales or Supply : UAE
3. Decision(Confirmation) date
-
4. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- This disclosure is regarding the contract award of Hanwha Defense, a subsidiary of Hanwha Aerospace Co., Ltd
- The Sales of the latest fiscal year on the above paragraph 2 is based on the consolidated revenue of Hanwha Aerospace Co., Ltd in 2020
- The Contract Amount on the above paragraph 2 is calculated based on currency rate (1,187.60 KRW/USD) from Seoul Money Brokerage on the signing date(17 Jan 2022)
- Due to national security concerns, details of the contract is not disclosed
- Above Contract Amount can be changed in the course of implementation of the Contract
※ Related disclosure
-
[Details Of Subsidiary Company]
Name of subsidiary company
Hanwha Defense
Name in English
Hanwha Defense
- Representative
JAE IL SON
- Main business
Manufacture and Sales of Military Equipment
- Major subsidiary company?
Yes
Total assets of subsidiary company (KRW)
2,061,642,948,893
Consolidated total assets of parent company (KRW)
9,464,815,678,256
Ratio to consolidated total assets of parent company (%)
21.78
Disclaimer
Hanwha AeroSpace Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 05:55:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
