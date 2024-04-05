SEOUL, April 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace Co said on Friday it will spin off its industrial solutions and semiconductor equipment businesses from its flagship defence division. (Reporting by Jack Kim Editing by Ed Davies)
Hanwha Aerospace Co., Ltd.
Equities
A012450
KR7012450003
Aerospace & Defense
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|236,000 KRW
|+3.51%
|+5.83%
|+89.56%
|02:30am
|Hanwha Aerospace to spin off industrial solutions businesses from defence
|RE
|01:38am
|Hanwha Aerospace to spin off semiconductor equipment unit
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|236,000 KRW
|+3.51%
|+5.83%
|8.55B
|18,440 KRW
|-0.38%
|+4.24%
|2.57B
EPS Revisions
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+89.56%
|8.55B
|+18.03%
|129B
|+12.92%
|79.9B
|-1.85%
|67.7B
|+18.24%
|50.3B
|+39.81%
|44.79B
|-0.49%
|38.83B
|+26.28%
|28.74B
|+87.11%
|25.09B
|+18.77%
|23.33B
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Hanwha Aerospace Co., Ltd. - Korea S.E.
- News Hanwha Aerospace Co., Ltd.
- Hanwha Aerospace to spin off semiconductor equipment unit