Hanwha AeroSpace Co Ltd, formerly Hanwha Techwin Co Ltd, is a Korea-based company mainly engaged in the production and sale of defense equipment. The Company operates its business through six segments. The Defense segment manufactures and sells self-propelled artillery, ammunition carriers, and provides comprehensive ground weapon system support. The Aviation Engine segment produces and supplies gas turbine engines and engine parts, and provides engine maintenance services. The Power Systems segment produces and sells compressors and power generation systems. The Security segment manufactures and sells closed circuit televisions (CCTVs), digital video recorders (DVRs) and others. The Industrial Equipment segment produces and sells surface mount technology equipment such as chip mounters and screen printers. The Information Technology (IT) Service segment is engaged in businesses such as design and construction of computer systems, and commissioned operation of computer systems.