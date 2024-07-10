SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace said on Wednesday it won a 1.38 trillion won ($1 billion) order from Romania to supply K9 howitzers.
($1 = 1,382.7000 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
