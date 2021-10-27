Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hanwha Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A000880   KR7000880005

HANWHA CORPORATION

(A000880)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Esports talent in S.Korea gets boost from big business, easing of gaming ban

10/27/2021 | 11:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Figurines of League of Legends professional gamer 'Faker' from South Korea esports team 'T1' are seen on display at its store in Seoul, South Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean teenager Yoon Ki-chan gets just three hours of sleep a day but spends more than three times that playing online games - with the blessing of his parents and teachers - as he dreams of becoming a top pro League of Legends player.

Yoon and his peers are the next generation of gamers in South Korea, a fast-growing esports powerhouse whose players have won Riot Games' League of Legends World Championship six times since the most-watched esports event began in 2011.

They will also benefit from the country's announcement in August that it would abolish a decade-old law which bans those below the age of 16 from playing online games on computers from midnight to 6 a.m, over a growing consensus that youths are increasingly using their mobile phones instead.

"I suffered a lot from the shutdown law. I typically don't sleep a lot, so I studied different things during the shutdown hours. If it weren't for the law, I could have been a better player by now," said Yoon, who says he can game at least four hours more now since turning 16 this year.

South Korea's move is in contrast to that of China, the world's biggest esports market, which in late August drastically limited the amount of time under can spend on video games to a mere three hours a week.

Esports will also feature as a medal sport for the first time at the Asian Games in Hangzhou next year.

"China's game regulation could be a rather good opportunity for us to build strength and regain the esports initiative," said Park Se-woon, vice president at Seoul Game Academy that offers programmes to nurture pros.

Park said the private academy has seen a 30-fold jump in daily consultations since it started this programme in 2016.

GOVERNMENT APATHY?

Despite the growing international status and interest among prospective professional players, government support for the esports industry, estimated in 2020 to be worth around 17.9 trillion won ($15.2 billion), has been lacklustre, experts say.

Esports and the gaming sector received 67.1 billion won of the 604.4 trillion won national budget for next year.

But the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism wants to do more, especially ahead of organised competitions such as the Asian Games, an official said without giving details.

In the meantime, the space has been filled with investments from big businesses and private educational institutes.

Instant noodle maker Nongshim Co Ltd launched its professional League of Legends gaming team, Nongshim RedForce, late last year, joining other South Korean conglomerates that have seen potential in the industry.

Among them are SK Group's SK Telecom Co Ltd, Hyundai Motor Co affiliate Kia Corp, Hanwha Group's Hanwha Life Insurance and KT Corp.

"The esports industry continued growing, but the state-led support measures have been weak, with corporate sponsorships and private academies mainly having driven the industry," said Oh Ji-hwan, CEO of Nongshim E-Sports.

Oh said businesses consider the esports scene as a platform to reach younger generations and improve their brand image.

SK Telecom-backed team T1, on which 'Faker', the most famous League of Legends gamer of all time, plays, opened its esports academy last month. The 20-week programme costs 5.6 million won, but applications are flooding in, it said.

As yet, there is only one school in South Korea with esports on its academic curriculum aimed at fostering professional gamers. Teenager Yoon makes a two-hour round trip to Eunpyeong Meditech High School every day to bolster his pro gamer chances.

Nongshim's Oh says support for gaming talent from both the government and the private sector is paramount as South Korea's market will never be as big as that of the United States or China.

"Focusing on talent is the key," he said. "The buildup of talent development knowhow should be our strength."

($1 = 1,177.23 won)

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Karishma Singh)

By Joori Roh


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANWHA CORPORATION 0.00% 34800 End-of-day quote.22.97%
KT CORPORATION -0.48% 31300 End-of-day quote.30.42%
NONGSHIM CO., LTD. -0.52% 288500 End-of-day quote.-3.83%
SK TELECOM CO.,LTD -0.80% 61900 End-of-day quote.30.04%
All news about HANWHA CORPORATION
10/27Esports talent in S.Korea gets boost from big business, easing of gaming ban
RE
10/24BOUSTEAD PROJECTS : to Sell Industrial Development in Singapore to Boustead Industrial Fun..
MT
10/24KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX : Sales of Derivatives-linked Securities in South Korea Plummet 51% ..
MT
10/21KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES : S.Korea's launch of space rocket boosts its homegrown contrac..
RE
10/21HANWHA AEROSPACE : S.Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters
RE
10/18HANWHA : Energy Establishes New ESG Committee
MT
10/13KBR : Wins Dual-Pressure Nitric Acid Technology Contract from South Korea's Hanwha
MT
10/08SK HYNIX : Shares Decline on Lower Chip Demand
MT
10/06KT : Hanwha Techwin, KT, Azena to Develop AI-based Video Solutions; Hanwha shares Rise 3%
MT
10/06SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expected to Report Best Q3 Results in Three Years
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 52 982 B 45,2 B 45,2 B
Net income 2021 637 B 0,54 B 0,54 B
Net Debt 2021 8 376 B 7,14 B 7,14 B
P/E ratio 2021 4,82x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 2 410 B 2 057 M 2 056 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart HANWHA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hanwha Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANWHA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 34 800,00 KRW
Average target price 42 333,33 KRW
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyung-Seok Ok Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chun-Su Keum Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seung-Mo Kim Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gwang-Myeong Seo Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Il-Ho Nam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANWHA CORPORATION22.97%2 065
AXA25.10%67 690
METLIFE, INC.36.93%56 093
PRUDENTIAL PLC10.73%56 091
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.43.15%43 960
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION8.74%39 372