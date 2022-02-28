Hanwha : Changesof 30% or More in Salesor Profits/Losses(15% or More in the Case of Large-sized Corporations)
Changes of 30% or More in Sales or Profits/Losses (15% or More in the Case of Large-sized Corporations)
※ Note that this disclosure is stated by the concerned company, thus the details may be changed according to audit results. Refer to the disclosure "Submission of Audit Report" for finalized details.
1. Type of financial statements
Consolidated financial statements
2. Details of changes (KRW thou.)
Current fiscal year
Previous fiscal year
Amount increased/ decreased
Increase/ decrease rate (%)
- Sales (limited to amount of revenue according to sales of goods and services provided)
52,836,069,286
50,926,451,052
1,909,618,234
3.75
- Operating income
2,927,888,332
1,549,002,259
1,378,886,073
89.02
- Net income from continuing operation before income tax
3,070,696,455
1,070,797,423
1,999,899,032
186.77
- Net income
2,162,057,137
707,536,829
1,454,520,308
205.58
- Classified as a large-sized corporation?
Yes
3. Financial status (KRW thou.)
Current fiscal year
Previous fiscal year
- Total assets
202,366,401,765
191,178,338,498
- Total liabilities
181,319,144,887
173,460,628,698
- Total shareholders' equity
21,047,256,877
17,717,709,800
- Capital stock
489,550,145
489,550,145
- Total shareholders' equity/capital stock ratio (%)
4,299
3,619
4. Main causes for changes in sales or profits/losses amount
Profitability improvement due to performance growth in manufacturing and financial sector
5. Date of board resolution (decision date)
2022-02-28
- Attendance of outside directors
Present (No.)
5
Absent (No.)
0
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors)
-
6. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- This can be changed in the course of audit by external auditors and approval by shareholders' general meeting.
- The 'performance for the previous fiscal year' was retroactively prepared due to the change in the guarantee reserve system (change in accounting policy)
following the revision of the insurance business supervision regulations.
※ Related disclosure
-
[Matters Related to Parent Company]
Category
Financial statements
Current fiscal year
Previous fiscal year
Total shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling shareholders' equity)
Consolidated financial statements
4,813,571,685
4,099,134,457
Total shareholders' equity/capital stock ratio(%) (excluding non-controlling shareholders' equity)
Consolidated financial statements
983
837
Sales amount (limited to amount of revenue according to sales of goods and services provided) (KRW thou.)
