    A000880   KR7000880005

HANWHA CORPORATION

(A000880)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hanwha : Changesof 30% or More in Salesor Profits/Losses(15% or More in the Case of Large-sized Corporations)

02/28/2022 | 12:12am EST
Changes of 30% or More in Sales or Profits/Losses (15% or More in the Case of Large-sized Corporations)
※ Note that this disclosure is stated by the concerned company, thus the details may be changed according to audit results. Refer to the disclosure "Submission of Audit Report" for finalized details.
1. Type of financial statements Consolidated financial statements
2. Details of changes (KRW thou.) Current fiscal year Previous fiscal year Amount increased/ decreased Increase/ decrease rate (%)
- Sales (limited to amount of revenue according to sales of goods and services provided) 52,836,069,286 50,926,451,052 1,909,618,234 3.75
- Operating income 2,927,888,332 1,549,002,259 1,378,886,073 89.02
- Net income from continuing operation before income tax 3,070,696,455 1,070,797,423 1,999,899,032 186.77
- Net income 2,162,057,137 707,536,829 1,454,520,308 205.58
- Classified as a large-sized corporation? Yes
3. Financial status (KRW thou.) Current fiscal year Previous fiscal year
- Total assets 202,366,401,765 191,178,338,498
- Total liabilities 181,319,144,887 173,460,628,698
- Total shareholders' equity 21,047,256,877 17,717,709,800
- Capital stock 489,550,145 489,550,145
- Total shareholders' equity/capital stock ratio (%) 4,299 3,619
4. Main causes for changes in sales or profits/losses amount Profitability improvement due to performance growth in manufacturing and financial sector
5. Date of board resolution (decision date) 2022-02-28
- Attendance of outside directors Present (No.) 5
Absent (No.) 0
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors) -
6. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- This can be changed in the course of audit by external auditors and approval by shareholders' general meeting.
- The 'performance for the previous fiscal year' was retroactively prepared due to the change in the guarantee reserve system (change in accounting policy)
following the revision of the insurance business supervision regulations.
※ Related disclosure -
[Matters Related to Parent Company]
Category Financial statements Current fiscal year Previous fiscal year
Total shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling shareholders' equity) Consolidated financial statements 4,813,571,685 4,099,134,457
Total shareholders' equity/capital stock ratio(%) (excluding non-controlling shareholders' equity) Consolidated financial statements 983 837
Sales amount (limited to amount of revenue according to sales of goods and services provided) (KRW thou.) Non-consolidated financial statements 3,935,568,528 4,000,774,861

Disclaimer

Hanwha Corporation published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 05:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 53 448 B 44,6 B 44,6 B
Net income 2021 880 B 0,73 B 0,73 B
Net Debt 2021 8 163 B 6,81 B 6,81 B
P/E ratio 2021 2,73x
Yield 2021 2,42%
Capitalization 2 044 B 1 704 M 1 704 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 4 615
Free-Float 47,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 29 500,00 KRW
Average target price 42 444,44 KRW
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyung-Seok Ok Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chun-Su Keum Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seung-Mo Kim Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gwang-Myeong Seo Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Il-Ho Nam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANWHA CORPORATION-6.05%1 704
AXA-5.40%66 693
METLIFE, INC.9.71%56 567
PRUDENTIAL PLC-7.10%43 426
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.4.21%42 413
AFLAC INCORPORATED6.10%40 259