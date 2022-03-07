Hanwha : Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting

4. Agenda and key issues

A. Reporting Items



- Auditor's report

- Board of Director's business report

- Report on transactions with majority shareholders

- Report on the operational status of the internal

accounting management system



B. Agenda for Consideration



Topic No. 1: Approval of 70th(2021)Financial

statement(Surplus appropriation

statement included) and

Consolidated Financial Statement



Topic No. 2: Appointment of Directors

① Topic No. 2-1 : Appointment of Inside Director

(Ok, Kyeong Seak)

② Topic No. 2-2 : Appointment of Inside Director

(Kim, Dong Kwan)

③ Topic No. 2-3 : Appointment of Outside Director

(Kim, Seung Heon)

④ Topic No. 2-4 : Appointment of Outside Director

(Lee, Suk Jae)

⑤ Topic No. 2-5 : Appointment of Outside Director

(Kwon, Ik Hwan)

Topic No. 3: Appointment of Audit Committee that are

Outside Directors(Kim, Seung Heon)



Topic No. 4: Approval of maximum limit on

Compensation for Directors