Hanwha : Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting
03/07/2022 | 12:19am EST
Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting
1. Type of shareholders' meeting
Annual meeting
2. Date and time of meeting
2022-03-29
10:00
3. Place of meeting
Royal Hotel Seoul / Royalballroom (2nd floor)
Myeongdong-gil 61, Jung-gu, Seoul
4. Agenda and key issues
A. Reporting Items
- Auditor's report
- Board of Director's business report
- Report on transactions with majority shareholders
- Report on the operational status of the internal
accounting management system
B. Agenda for Consideration
Topic No. 1: Approval of 70th(2021)Financial
statement(Surplus appropriation
statement included) and
Consolidated Financial Statement
Topic No. 2: Appointment of Directors
① Topic No. 2-1 : Appointment of Inside Director
(Ok, Kyeong Seak)
② Topic No. 2-2 : Appointment of Inside Director
(Kim, Dong Kwan)
③ Topic No. 2-3 : Appointment of Outside Director
(Kim, Seung Heon)
④ Topic No. 2-4 : Appointment of Outside Director
(Lee, Suk Jae)
⑤ Topic No. 2-5 : Appointment of Outside Director
(Kwon, Ik Hwan)
Topic No. 3: Appointment of Audit Committee that are
Outside Directors(Kim, Seung Heon)
Topic No. 4: Approval of maximum limit on
Compensation for Directors
5. Date of board resolution (decision date)
2022-03-07
- Attendance of outside directors
Present(No.)
5
Absent(No.)
0
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors)
-
6. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
-
※ Related disclosure
-
[Details of Director Appointment]
Name
Date of birth (year and month)
Appointment term
Type of appointment
Professional experience (including present position)
Ok, Kyeong Seak
1958-04
2
Reappointed
- Konkuk University, Economics
- Former Head of Polysilicon business, Hanwha Chemical
- Former Head of Management efficiency, Hanwha E&C
- Former CEO of Explosives/Defense division, Hanwha Corporation
- Current CEO of Director Machinery division, Hanwha Corporation
Kim, Dong Kwan
1983-10
2
Newly appointed
- Harvard University, Massachusetts, USA. A.B. in Government
- Former CCO of Hanwha Q CELLS & Advanced Materials
- Current President of Hanwha Solutions Corporation
- Current Director of Hanwha Aerospace
- Current Director of Satrec Initiative
[Details of Outside Director Appointment]
Name
Date of birth (year and month)
Appointment term
Type of appointment
Professional experience (including present position)
Name and position of the company where holding the role of directors and etc.
Kim, Seung Heon
1957-10
2
Reappointed
- Seoul National University English Language and Literature
- Former auditor/advisor of Samil PwC
- Former head of Cost Accounting Inspection, Defense Acquisition Program Administration
- Current non-executive advisor of Defense Acquisition Program Research Association
-
Lee, Suk Jae
1967-11
2
Reappointed
- Seoul National University Philosophy
- Doctor of Philosophy at Yale University
- Former Philosophy prof of Ohio State University
- Current Director of Chey Institute for Advanced Studies
- Current Philosophy prof of Seoul National University
- Current Dean of College of Humanities, Seoul National University
-
Kwon, Ik Hwan
1967-09
2
Newly appointed
- Seoul National University, Law
- Former Head of Planning&Coordination Bureau, Ministry of Justice
- Former Head of National Security Department,
Supreme Prosecutors' Office
- Former Head of Prosecutor's Brach Office in Seoul Southern, Daejeon
- Current Lawyer of Kwon Ik Hwan's Law Firm
Outside Directors of SK bioscience (Auditor)
[Details of Members of Audit Committee Appointment]
Name
Date of birth (year and month)
Appointment term
Type of appointment
Outside director
Professional experience (including present position)
Kim, Seung Heon
1957-10
2
Reappointed
Yes
- Seoul National University English Language and Literature
- Former auditor/advisor of Samil PwC
- Former head of Cost Accounting Inspection, Defense Acquisition Program Administration
- Current non-executive advisor of Defense Acquisition Program Research Association
