  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Hanwha Corporation
  News
  Summary
    A000880   KR7000880005

HANWHA CORPORATION

(A000880)
03-03
31350 KRW    --.--%
HANWHA : Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/06
RE
02/28HANWHA : Organization of Investor Relations Event
PU
Hanwha : Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting

03/07/2022 | 12:19am EST
Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting
1. Type of shareholders' meeting Annual meeting
2. Date and time of meeting 2022-03-29 10:00
3. Place of meeting Royal Hotel Seoul / Royalballroom (2nd floor)
Myeongdong-gil 61, Jung-gu, Seoul
4. Agenda and key issues A. Reporting Items

- Auditor's report
- Board of Director's business report
- Report on transactions with majority shareholders
- Report on the operational status of the internal
accounting management system

B. Agenda for Consideration

Topic No. 1: Approval of 70th(2021)Financial
statement(Surplus appropriation
statement included) and
Consolidated Financial Statement

Topic No. 2: Appointment of Directors
① Topic No. 2-1 : Appointment of Inside Director
(Ok, Kyeong Seak)
② Topic No. 2-2 : Appointment of Inside Director
(Kim, Dong Kwan)
③ Topic No. 2-3 : Appointment of Outside Director
(Kim, Seung Heon)
④ Topic No. 2-4 : Appointment of Outside Director
(Lee, Suk Jae)
⑤ Topic No. 2-5 : Appointment of Outside Director
(Kwon, Ik Hwan)
Topic No. 3: Appointment of Audit Committee that are
Outside Directors(Kim, Seung Heon)

Topic No. 4: Approval of maximum limit on
Compensation for Directors
5. Date of board resolution (decision date) 2022-03-07
- Attendance of outside directors Present(No.) 5
Absent(No.) 0
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors) -
6. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
-
※ Related disclosure -
[Details of Director Appointment]
Name Date of birth (year and month) Appointment term Type of appointment Professional experience (including present position)
Ok, Kyeong Seak 1958-04 2 Reappointed - Konkuk University, Economics
- Former Head of Polysilicon business, Hanwha Chemical
- Former Head of Management efficiency, Hanwha E&C
- Former CEO of Explosives/Defense division, Hanwha Corporation
- Current CEO of Director Machinery division, Hanwha Corporation
Kim, Dong Kwan 1983-10 2 Newly appointed - Harvard University, Massachusetts, USA. A.B. in Government
- Former CCO of Hanwha Q CELLS & Advanced Materials
- Current President of Hanwha Solutions Corporation
- Current Director of Hanwha Aerospace
- Current Director of Satrec Initiative
[Details of Outside Director Appointment]
Name Date of birth (year and month) Appointment term Type of appointment Professional experience (including present position) Name and position of the company where holding the role of directors and etc.
Kim, Seung Heon 1957-10 2 Reappointed - Seoul National University English Language and Literature
- Former auditor/advisor of Samil PwC
- Former head of Cost Accounting Inspection, Defense Acquisition Program Administration
- Current non-executive advisor of Defense Acquisition Program Research Association 		-
Lee, Suk Jae 1967-11 2 Reappointed - Seoul National University Philosophy
- Doctor of Philosophy at Yale University
- Former Philosophy prof of Ohio State University
- Current Director of Chey Institute for Advanced Studies
- Current Philosophy prof of Seoul National University
- Current Dean of College of Humanities, Seoul National University 		-
Kwon, Ik Hwan 1967-09 2 Newly appointed - Seoul National University, Law
- Former Head of Planning&Coordination Bureau, Ministry of Justice
- Former Head of National Security Department,
Supreme Prosecutors' Office
- Former Head of Prosecutor's Brach Office in Seoul Southern, Daejeon
- Current Lawyer of Kwon Ik Hwan's Law Firm 		Outside Directors of SK bioscience (Auditor)
[Details of Members of Audit Committee Appointment]
Name Date of birth (year and month) Appointment term Type of appointment Outside director Professional experience (including present position)
Kim, Seung Heon 1957-10 2 Reappointed Yes - Seoul National University English Language and Literature
- Former auditor/advisor of Samil PwC
- Former head of Cost Accounting Inspection, Defense Acquisition Program Administration
- Current non-executive advisor of Defense Acquisition Program Research Association

Disclaimer

Hanwha Corporation published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 05:18:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
