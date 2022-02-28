Hanwha : Decision on Cash Dividendsand Dividendsin Kind

Decision on Cash Dividends and Dividends in Kind
|
1. Category of dividends
|
Year-end dividends
|
2. Types of dividends
|
Cash dividends
|
- Details of dividends in kind
|
-
|
3. Dividends per share (KRW)
|
Common stock
|
750
|
Different classes of stocks
|
800
|
- Differential dividends
|
No
|
4. Market price-dividend ratio (%)
|
Common stock
|
2.35
|
Different classes of stocks
|
2.07
|
5. Total amount of dividends (KRW)
|
69,876,927,950
|
6. Dividend record date
|
2021-12-31
|
7. Scheduled dividend payout date
|
-
|
8. Hosting shareholders' meeting?
|
Yes
|
9. Scheduled date of shareholders' meeting
|
2022-03-29
|
10. Date of board resolution (decision date)
|
2022-02-28
|
- Attendance of outside directors
|
Present (No.)
|
5
|
Absent (No.)
|
0
|
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors)
|
-
|
11. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
|
- Above "3. Dividend per Share - Different Classes of Shares" and "4. Dividend Ratio to Market Value - Different Classes of Shares" are based on first preferred stock. (For details refer to "the matters related to Dividend on Different Classes of Shares" below.)
- The above may change during the approval process of annual shareholders meeting.
- Dividends are to be paid within a month of shareholders' meeting pursuant to Article 464-2 of the Commercial Act.
|
※ Related disclosure
|
-
【Matters Related to Dividends on Different Classes of Stocks】
|
Name of shares
|
Type of shares
|
Dividends per share (KRW)
|
Market price-dividend ratio (%)
|
Total amount of dividends (KRW)
|
First Preferred Stock(000885.KS)
|
Preferred Stock
|
800
|
2.07
|
383,435,200
|
Third Preferred Stock(00088K.KS)
|
Preferred Stock
|
800
|
4.83
|
17,977,600,000
Disclaimer
Hanwha Corporation published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 05:21:01 UTC.