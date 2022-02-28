Hanwha : Organization of Investor Relations Event

Financials KRW USD Sales 2021 53 448 B 44,6 B 44,6 B Net income 2021 880 B 0,73 B 0,73 B Net Debt 2021 8 163 B 6,81 B 6,81 B P/E ratio 2021 2,73x Yield 2021 2,42% Capitalization 2 044 B 1 704 M 1 704 M EV / Sales 2021 0,19x EV / Sales 2022 0,15x Nbr of Employees 4 615 Free-Float 47,6% Chart HANWHA CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends HANWHA CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 9 Last Close Price 29 500,00 KRW Average target price 42 444,44 KRW Spread / Average Target 43,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Kyung-Seok Ok Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director Chun-Su Keum Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director Seung-Mo Kim Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director Gwang-Myeong Seo Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance Il-Ho Nam Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) HANWHA CORPORATION -6.05% 1 704 AXA -5.40% 66 693 METLIFE, INC. 9.71% 56 567 PRUDENTIAL PLC -7.10% 43 426 PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. 4.21% 42 413 AFLAC INCORPORATED 6.10% 40 259