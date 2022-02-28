Hanwha : Organization of Investor Relations Event

Organization of Investor Relations Event
1. Date & Time and Place
Date & Time
2022-03-02
09:00
Place
Conference call
2. Target Audience
Investors in Domestic Institutions
3. Purpose of IR
Improve understanding of institutional investors by explaining the business performance in 2021
4. Method of IR
Conference call
5. Sponsoring Institutions
NH INVESTMENT & SECURITIES CO.,LTD.
6. Summary of Key Topics to be covered
Business performance in 2021 and Q&A
7. Decision Date
2022-02-28
8. IR Material
Publication Date
2022-02-28
Website
https://www.hanwhacorp.co.kr
9. Other references useful for making investment decisions
- Schedule: 3/2(WED), 3/3(THU)
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one
-
