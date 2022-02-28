Hanwha : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)
02/28/2022 | 12:12am EST
Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)
※ The following are interim figures, and may be different from final data.
1. Details of business performance
in KRW 100 mn, %
Category
Current term
Previous term
Changes over previous term(%)
Same term of last year
Changes over same term of last year (%)
(2021.4Q)
(2021.3Q )
(2020.4Q)
Sales
Current
13,904,003
13,416,756
3.63%
13,788,010
0.84%
Cumulative
52,836,069
38,932,067
-
50,926,451
3.75%
Operating income
Current
737,276
573,173
28.63%
115,037
540.90%
Cumulative
2,927,888
2,190,613
-
1,549,002
89.02%
Net income from continuing operation before income tax
Current
349,857
721,528
-51.51%
-221,269
turn to profit
Cumulative
3,070,696
2,720,839
-
1,070,797
186.77%
Net income
Current
254,290
515,733
-50.69%
-238,215
turn to profit
Cumulative
2,162,057
1,907,768
-
707,536
205.58%
Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company
Current
121,978
232,458
-47.53%
-217,367
turn to profit
Cumulative
901,065
779,087
-
196,673
358.15%
-
-
-
-
-
-
2. Details of information release
Information provider
HANWHA CORPORATION
Information recipients
Annalysts ETC
Date & time of information release
28th, February. 2022 at 2:00PM (KST)
Title and place of event held
-
3. Contact points (department/phone number)
IR Team (070-4193-4157)
4. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The above results are consolidated financial statements based on K-IFRS.
- The above results are currently under review by the external auditor and are subject to change.
- The 'performance for the previous fiscal year' was retroactively prepared due to the change in the guarantee reserve system (change in accounting policy) following the revision of the insurance business supervision regulations.
- The earnings material is available in the attachment or on company website(www.hanwhacorp.co.kr/eng).
※ Related disclosure
2022-02-22 Organization of Investor Relations Event
2022-02-22 Prior Notice on Disclosure of Final Earnings
