    A000880   KR7000880005

HANWHA CORPORATION

(A000880)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hanwha : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)

02/28/2022 | 12:12am EST
Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)
※ The following are interim figures, and may be different from final data.
1. Details of business performance in KRW 100 mn, %
Category Current term Previous term Changes over previous term(%) Same term of last year Changes over same term of last year (%)
(2021.4Q) (2021.3Q ) (2020.4Q)
Sales Current 13,904,003 13,416,756 3.63% 13,788,010 0.84%
Cumulative 52,836,069 38,932,067 - 50,926,451 3.75%
Operating income Current 737,276 573,173 28.63% 115,037 540.90%
Cumulative 2,927,888 2,190,613 - 1,549,002 89.02%
Net income from continuing operation before income tax Current 349,857 721,528 -51.51% -221,269 turn to profit
Cumulative 3,070,696 2,720,839 - 1,070,797 186.77%
Net income Current 254,290 515,733 -50.69% -238,215 turn to profit
Cumulative 2,162,057 1,907,768 - 707,536 205.58%
Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company Current 121,978 232,458 -47.53% -217,367 turn to profit
Cumulative 901,065 779,087 - 196,673 358.15%
- - - - - -
2. Details of information release Information provider HANWHA CORPORATION
Information recipients Annalysts ETC
Date & time of information release 28th, February. 2022 at 2:00PM (KST)
Title and place of event held -
3. Contact points (department/phone number) IR Team (070-4193-4157)
4. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The above results are consolidated financial statements based on K-IFRS.
- The above results are currently under review by the external auditor and are subject to change.
- The 'performance for the previous fiscal year' was retroactively prepared due to the change in the guarantee reserve system (change in accounting policy) following the revision of the insurance business supervision regulations.
- The earnings material is available in the attachment or on company website(www.hanwhacorp.co.kr/eng).
※ Related disclosure 2022-02-22 Organization of Investor Relations Event
2022-02-22 Prior Notice on Disclosure of Final Earnings

Disclaimer

Hanwha Corporation published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 05:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 53 448 B 44,6 B 44,6 B
Net income 2021 880 B 0,73 B 0,73 B
Net Debt 2021 8 163 B 6,81 B 6,81 B
P/E ratio 2021 2,73x
Yield 2021 2,42%
Capitalization 2 044 B 1 704 M 1 704 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 4 615
Free-Float 47,6%
Managers and Directors
Kyung-Seok Ok Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chun-Su Keum Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seung-Mo Kim Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gwang-Myeong Seo Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Il-Ho Nam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANWHA CORPORATION-6.05%1 704
AXA-5.40%66 693
METLIFE, INC.9.71%56 567
PRUDENTIAL PLC-7.10%43 426
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.4.21%42 413
AFLAC INCORPORATED6.10%40 259